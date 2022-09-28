Read full article on original website
Related
Inside Indiana Business
Downtown Indy to host manufacturing conference
Wisconsin-based venture firm and startup accelerator gener8tor will next week host the OnRamp Manufacturing Conference at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. In partnership with the Indiana Economic Development Corp., the two-day conference will highlight innovations and leaders in the manufacturing industry. gener8tor says more than 50 startups and 30 corporate sponsors...
WISH-TV
Indianapolis Public Works touts incentives to attract, keep employees
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Every day, the Indianapolis Department of Public Works is short from 20-25 trash truck drivers. So, trash from hundreds of people is not getting picked up. Public Works has taken drivers from other departments to fill in, which creates a shortage of employees to fix potholes...
Current Publishing
Developer plans $57M apartment project in Westfield
An Indianapolis real estate development company plans to build a $57 million apartment community in Westfield near Grand Park. TWG, which specializes in commercial, market rate, affordable and senior housing developments, plans to build a 240-unit apartment complex known as Grand Park Village. The multi-family project will encompass multiple buildings and will be built directly south of Grand Park.
Country's 1st sustainable shrimp farm to bring 65 new jobs to Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS — Up to 65 new jobs are coming to central Indiana by the end of 2025 with the first sustainable shrimp production operation in the nation, the company said in a news release. Atarraya, Inc., creator of Shrimpbox, plans to invest up to $4.8 million for the facility,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
North Split lane changes coming Saturday
INDIANAPOLIS — North Split construction crews will begin to shift traffic on Interstate 70 beginning Saturday. After the shift, I-70 west and I-65 north will travel across the median and onto the new flyover bridge. Traffic heading west on I-70 to downtown will stay in the far right lane...
Westbound traffic on I-70 to shift amid ongoing North Split project
Starting in October, westbound traffic on Interstate 70 at the site of the North Split project will be shifted across the median to the new flyover bridge.
wrtv.com
USPS hosting multiple job fairs in Indianapolis throughout October
INDIANAPOLIS — It takes a lot of employees to sort through all the holiday cards, packages and regular mail. The United States Postal Service is hosting multiple job fairs throughout the month of October to fill immediate openings in Indianapolis and surrounding areas. Pay starts at up to $19.62...
Inside Indiana Business
Duke Energy selects sites for economic development efforts
Plainfield-based Duke Energy Indiana has selected three properties in Hamilton, Hendricks and Putnam counties to be included in its 2022 Site Readiness Program. The initiative, now in its 10th year, helps to prepare business and industrial sites for economic development investments. “Through this initiative and many others, we work hand...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Inside Indiana Business
New High Alpha startup Stitch offers software consulting
Indianapolis-based venture studio High Alpha has launched its latest startup—software consulting firm Stitch. Stitch, which had its public launch this week, was founded in July by Michael Burton, Ryan McCambridge and Bobby Tichy. All three previously served in key roles at another local software consulting firm, Indianapolis-based Lev. Lev was acquired by New Jersey-based Cognizant in 2020.
3 Great Pizza Places in Indiana
When it comes to food, pizza remains an all-time favorite for my people and it's easy to see why: it's absolutely delicious. However, not all pizzas tastes the same, that's for sure. And if you love to eat it often, then you absolutely know when a pizza is fantastic and it's even worth traveling for, or if it's averaging and you be better off if you prepare yourself in the comfort of your home. However, if you don't want to do that, here are three amazing pizza places in Indiana that serve absolutely delicious food.
Inside Indiana Business
Bloomington earns gold for green programs
Bloomington has received a gold designation from the national SolSmart program for making it easier to adopt and increase education about solar energy. SolSmart is an initiative led by the Interstate Renewable Energy Council and is funded by the U.S. Department of Energy. SolSmart provides technical assistance to help local...
Downtown Indy Canal dyed purple to recognize National Recovery Day
National Recovery Month is recognized every September to bring awareness to those affected by substance use disorder and alcoholism.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Southside Times
Southside construction update
Greenwood’s Broadway Street is receiving a facelift. Crews recently completed updated curbs and will begin paving which the city states will provide smoother, safer infrastructure for residents. * I-69 Indianapolis: Work on the new I-69 lanes and interchange will require a long-term closure of Epler Avenue and Belmont Avenue...
WISH-TV
Thursday’s business headlines
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here’s a look at Thursday’s business headlines with Monica Malpass. Study: Many Americans anxious about investing money. A new study finds many Americans feel anxious about investing their money. The survey by OnePoll and Atom Finance found that 71% of Americans surveyed say they...
Pedestrian taken to Indianapolis hospital after being struck by bus
INDIANAPOLIS — A pedestrian was injured late Friday when she was struck by an IndyGo bus. It happened just before 11 p.m. Friday in the 3800 block of North Emerson Avenue. Few details were immediately available, but a first responder at the scene told 13News a woman was taken to Methodist Hospital after the accident.
Inside Indiana Business
IPS plans not to renew innovation schools Urban Act, SUPER School
Indianapolis Public Schools plans to end agreements with two of its innovation network schools that are slated to merge with two other schools under the district’s proposed Rebuilding Stronger reorganization plan. The move would mean that current students would be educated in schools firmly under district control, while most...
Here’s where Indiana wants to put EV charging stations
INDIANAPOLIS – Indiana received federal approval to begin work on a statewide charging network as more and more electric vehicles hit the roads. The state will invest nearly $100 million over the next five years to build out its EV charging network. The money comes from the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Program (NEVI), a broad […]
New ice cream shop with a mission opens in Downtown Indianapolis
Howdy Homemade Ice Cream opened its first Indianapolis location earlier this month. The shop provides jobs and paychecks for people with disabilities.
Indianapolis woman claims to find ants in restaurant coffee
INDIANAPOLIS — One Indianapolis teacher got an extra surprise in her coffee Monday morning. Ants. Angela Covell-Tipton went to the Panera Bread on N. Keystone Avenue in the Glendale Shopping area. She said that first the Panera employee handed her a black coffee, which was the wrong order. She told the employee she ordered cream […]
Auditor says all automatic taxpayer refunds are mailed
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WEHT) – More than 1.5 million automatic taxpayer refund checks have been printed and mailed, State Auditor Tera Klutz has confirmed. “We successfully completed printing on September 21 and sent the last batch of automatic taxpayer refund checks to the postal service on September 22,” stated Auditor Klutz. “Most Hoosiers who filed a […]
Comments / 0