Jack McCaffery, the youngest son of Fran McCaffery, ranked No. 51 in 247Sports initial 2025 rankings
Iowa City West 2025 forward Jack McCaffery is the youngest son of Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery and is entering his sophomore season at West High. McCaffery is also one of the top sophomores in the country and in 247Sports' initial rankings for the 2025 class, McCaffery is listed as the No. 51 overall prospect in the country and the No. 14 small forward. He is tabbed as the No. 1 prospect in the state of Iowa.
atozsports.com
Former Vols RB Arian Foster details his return to Tennessee and reveals if he enjoyed it
Former Tennessee Vols running back Arian Foster hasn’t been back to Knoxville many times since ending his collegiate playing career in 2008. Part of the reason is because in late 2013 Foster was vocal about receiving impermissible benefits during his time at Tennessee. Some fans felt like he was...
How to Watch: No. 20 Arkansas vs. No. 2 Alabama channel, stream, game time
The No. 20 Arkansas Razorbacks are back home this weekend as they take on the No. 2 Alabama Crimson Tide inside Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville (Ark.). This will be the 33rd meeting between the two programs, and the Crimson Tide currently own a 24-8 lead in the all-time series, though two of the wins were vacated due to NCAA sanctions. Alabama has won each of the last 15 matchups, dating back to head coach Nick Saban’s first season with the program in 2007.
Nebraska makes 2024 in-state offer
As an assistant Mickey Joseph said when he arrived he wanted to recruit Nebraska hard and now as the interim coach for the Huskers he's made the most recent in-state offer, making a verbal tender to Omaha Central offensive lineman Caleb Pyfrom. The 6-foot-5, 300-pound lineman announced the offer on...
Mickey Joseph after Thursday's practice: 'I think they're going to fly around'
As Mark Whipple said the other day, there's a bad taste in your mouth when you take a rough loss before a bye, which was useful extra time but also a long wait when you are eager to put a better performance on film. On Thursday, two days before the...
atozsports.com
Former Vols QB Casey Clausen gives his take on Josh Heupel and Tennessee
Former Tennessee Vols quarterback Casey Clausen might be one of the most underappreciated players in UT history. Clausen is the only Tennessee quarterback that’s beaten Florida twice — doing so in 2001 and 2003 (both times on the road, oddly enough). The former Vols quarterback, who lives in...
Top247 TE Brady Prieskorn says Michigan visit "was through the roof"
Rochester (Mich.) Adams tight end Brady Prieskorn reflects upon his two-touchdown performance in his team's 35-18 victory over Wst Bloomfield, his matchup with Michigan commit Amir Herring, his recent visit to Ann Arbor, and more.
Iowa commit, nation's No. 1 OT Kadyn Proctor announced as All-American
Kadyn Proctor, 247Sports' No. 1 offensive tackle in the 2023 class, was presented with his All-American Bowl jersey this week and officially announced as an All-American and part of the game during the Road to the Dome series. Proctor, a standout at Southeast Polk in Iowa, is one of the...
Kenny Payne: Louisville freshman Fabio Basili will surprise people
One of the questions for the upcoming season for Louisville basketball is what type of impact will guard Fabio Basili provide in his first year with the program. The 6-foot-4 freshman was a relative unknown throughout the recruiting cycle before making an official visit at Louisville in June. Originally a...
saturdaytradition.com
Jalen Hurts considered a transfer to 1 B1G program until conversation with Nick Saban
Jalen Hurts was so close to joining the Maryland Terrapins football team in 2019 but chose to play for the Oklahoma Sooners after a talk with head coach Nick Saban. On Thursday, Saban revealed Hurts was considering Maryland or Miami as a transfer until Saban asked the quarterback “Who’s got the best players on offense?” Hurts admitted that was Oklahoma, and Saban told him that’s where he should go.
Boise State undergoes transformation after UTEP loss
Heading into week five, Bronco nation still has the questions that faced them since week one. After one of the worst losses to in University history, which saw them get beat 27-10, in a game they were favored by 16 points, the program decided to make some immediate changes and fired offensive coordinator Tim Plough. The offense has yet to get started and has been one of the most inefficient in the nation. After hearing this news, four-year starting quarterback Hank Bachmeier, who grew close to Plough, decided to enter the transfer portal one day later. With Dirk Koetter being named the new offensive coordinator and Taylen Green named the starting quarterback, this Boise State team has entered a new era.
Penn State wrestling preseason rankings 2022-23: InterMat reveals September update ahead of season
College wrestling is just a couple of months away but we can always project where these tough individuals rank across the country. Penn State wrestling saw nine of its 10 projected starters for the 2022-23 season ranked in InterMat’s latest preseason rankings, No. 1 through No. 33 in each of the 10 weight classes. With the September update, this is a closer look at what they could look like when the season begins in November.
Big Ten, Big 12 Could Usher Out Pac-12
As the Big Ten looks to keep expanding, some in the industry are reportedly concerned about the Pac-12’s sustainability. After announcing the addition of USC and UCLA to the Big Ten, commissioner Kevin Warren is looking to add a new media rights deal to the conference’s seven-year, $8 billion deal it struck in August, which is expected to payout an annual $75 million to each school.
How to Watch: No. 13 Oregon vs. Stanford
The No. 13 Oregon Ducks (3-1, 1-0) began conference play with a win over Washington State (3-1, 0-1) in a thriller, converting two massive plays in the final few minutes to give them a 44-41 win. Oregon will look to continue its three-game win streak as they host Stanford (1-2,...
Indiana at Nebraska: How to watch, injury updates, game notes
---------- When: 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, October 1. Where to watch BTN: Local channel, FOX Sports app, fuboTV, Sling TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, Vidgo, or YouTube TV. TV commentary crew: Mark Followill (play-by-play), Matt Millen (analyst), Meghan McKeown (sideline) Radio: IU Radio Network; Sirius/Online: XM...
Penn State-Northwestern football weather forecast: Will Ian have an impact?
No. 11 Penn State football dives back into Big Ten action when it plays host to Northwestern Saturday. What will the weather be like for the game, which is slated to kick off at 3:30 p.m. Eastern and will be carried by ESPN? Well, it looks like it is going to be a wet one.
College basketball rankings: Indiana, Virginia rise in CBS Sports' updated Top 25 And 1
As the opening tip of the 2022-23 season creeps closer, Indiana and Virginia are both gaining national favor. Mike Woodson and the Hoosiers are projected to win the Big Ten by many outlets. Even though North Carolina and Duke have been circled as the favorites in the ACC, some college coaches have told CBS Sports' Gary Parrish that Virginia should be included as a championship contender.
Robert Ferrel's amazing path to WSU and Power Five included living in his car
PULLMAN -- Robert Ferrel's college football odyssey included a summer spent living out of his car. Now, the 5-8, 173-pounder from Sparks, Nev. is playing at the highest level of college football as a wide receiver at Washington State. In talking with CF.C this week, Ferrel explained how three years ago while in junior college it came to living in his car, and that's only half of it.
Why Texas A&M's defense is better off in a three man front
New Texas A&M defensive coordinator DJ Durkin traditionally utilized a four man front until he got to Ole Miss in 2020 and found a unit that lacked size but had a bunch of hybrid players on the back end. During the break between the end of the regular season and their bowl game against Indiana, Durkin installed the three man front that Matt Campbell had used with great success at Iowa State (and that Brent Venables had copied at Clemson). It was more of a 3-2-6 than the 3-3-5 that Campbell developed but the basic principles were the same. The Rebels held the Hoosiers to just 13 points (they allowed 38 per game on the year) and Durkin committed entirely to the scheme early in the 2021 campaign which saw Ole Miss become one of the better units in the league at forcing turnovers and red zone defense.
Tennessee's Hendon Hooker talks on why he decided to transfer to the Volunteers
Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker's standout performance in the Volunteers' 38-33 victory over Florida has vaulted the signal caller into the Heisman discussion, but the path to stardom hasn't been a straight line for Hooker. He recently appeared on the Paul Finebaum Show to discuss his decision to transfer from Virginia Tech and what attracted him to the Tennessee program.
