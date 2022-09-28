ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BBC

School and bin workers accept council pay offer

Council staff have accepted an improved pay offer following threats of strikes by bin and schools workers. Unison and Unite said the majority of their members backed the deal giving all staff a rise of at least £1,900. Strikes by refuse workers were held in August and further industrial...
EDUCATION
BBC

Western Isles council faces significant challenges

The Accounts Commission has raised concerns about staffing and "significant" financial challenges facing Comhairle nan Eilean Siar. The watchdog said the council had responded well to the Covid pandemic and had improved education services while supporting the local economy. But it warned the Western Isles' local authority did not have...
ECONOMY
BBC

Call for police probe into Scottish ferries row

The Scottish Conservatives have called for a police probe into suggestions the process of awarding a £97m Scottish ferries contract may have been rigged. Documents obtained by the BBC suggest that successful bidder Ferguson Marine Engineering benefited from preferential treatment in the deal. Tory MSP Graham Simpson said the...
U.K.
Daily Mail

Royal Navy engineer, 26, who 'sniggered' as he groped a female sailor's bottom while she climbed up a ladder on HMS Prince of Wales is dismissed from the military

A Royal Navy engineer has been dismissed from the forces for groping a female sailor's bottom as she climbed up a ladder on a £3.1bn aircraft carrier. Able Seaman Daniel Goffey, 26, had been following the sailor on the HMS Prince of Wales when he grabbed her behind and 'sniggered' as she slapped his hands away.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Rail strikes: New date set for 40,000 workers to walk out

More than 40,000 workers from Network Rail and 15 train operators will strike again on 8 October, their union says. The RMT said it would be "effectively shutting down the railway network" as part of a long-running dispute over pay, jobs and conditions. It will come just a week after...
TRAFFIC
Daily Mail

Hundreds of empty shipping containers are STILL stacked up in Suffolk after nearly a year: Metal mountain piled up in 2021 amid congestion at Port of Felixstowe caused by HGV driver shortage and global shipping crisis

Hundreds of shipping containers which have been blotting the landscape in Suffolk for almost a year are still standing as nearby port Felixstowe deals with huge volumes of cargo, rapidly increasing costs and a shortage of HGV drivers. Dozens of 40ft containers have been piling up in fields across the...
TRAFFIC
BBC

Online scam exposed - the cars that don’t exist

Consumers buying second-hand cars online are being warned to beware of scams, after a rise in cases of fraud. It comes after a BBC investigation exposed a fake car dealership website called Auto-Promotions that defrauded victims out of thousands of pounds. There were almost 3,000 reports of online vehicle fraud...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Arriva bus strike called off as pay deal reached

Industrial action by bus workers will no longer go ahead after a pay offer was accepted by a ballot. Strike action affecting Arriva services in Bedfordshire, Buckinghamshire and Hertfordshire was called off after about 900 workers accepted a "vastly improved" pay offer, the union Unite said. It said the new...
TRAFFIC
BBC

Fracking will only resume with local consent, PM insists

Prime Minister Liz Truss has insisted fracking will only resume in the UK with "local consent". The lifting of a ban on the process means the UK's only shale gas wells in Lancashire could be reopened. That move has been opposed by MPs, councillors and residents, though it has also...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
BBC

Warning over bus fare hikes if Covid grant ended

Bus operators have claimed fares will rise and services slashed if its Scottish government funding is cut. A temporary grant put in place to support the industry through the Covid pandemic is due to end on 9 October. The industry said soaring costs and passenger numbers not returning to pre-pandemic...
TRAFFIC
BBC

Condor reports 19% increase in car passengers between UK and Guernsey

Ferry operator Condor has reported a rise in the number of cars being brought to Guernsey over the summer. The company said it ferried 1,400 more cars between the UK and the island on high-speed services between 1 July and 20 September this year compared with the same period in 2019.
INDUSTRY
BBC

Anger as newspaper claims Liverpool has no significant culture

Liverpool City Region's mayor has demanded an apology after an article claimed the city had no cultural facilities of "any great significance". The story in Thursday's Daily Telegraph examined the battle between Liverpool and Glasgow to host next year's Eurovision Song Contest. Author Ben Lawrence also said Liverpool had "no...
POLITICS
BBC

Port Talbot: Liz Truss promises talks with Tata on steelworks' future

UK ministers will talk to Port Talbot steelworks' owners, after warnings the plant could close without a deal for subsidies to reduce carbon emissions, Liz Truss has told BBC Wales. The prime minister promised discussions with Tata about the future of the plant, which employs 4,000 people. She said it...
INDUSTRY
Slipped Disc

The new Scottish play: first review

Hugh Kerr of Edinburgh Music Review offers a first response to Nicola Bendetti in James MacMillan’s new violin concerto:. ‘An Ayrshire triumph reviewed by an Ayrshire critic,’ is what I told Nicola Benedetti at the interval reception after her triumphal performance of the new violin concerto by James Macmillan. Nicola was born in Irvine, Ayrshire, and James Macmillan was born nearby in Kilwinning but grew up in Cumnock. A gratifying coincidence to this Kilmarnock critic!
MUSIC

