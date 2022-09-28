Read full article on original website
BBC
School and bin workers accept council pay offer
Council staff have accepted an improved pay offer following threats of strikes by bin and schools workers. Unison and Unite said the majority of their members backed the deal giving all staff a rise of at least £1,900. Strikes by refuse workers were held in August and further industrial...
BBC
Western Isles council faces significant challenges
The Accounts Commission has raised concerns about staffing and "significant" financial challenges facing Comhairle nan Eilean Siar. The watchdog said the council had responded well to the Covid pandemic and had improved education services while supporting the local economy. But it warned the Western Isles' local authority did not have...
BBC
Call for police probe into Scottish ferries row
The Scottish Conservatives have called for a police probe into suggestions the process of awarding a £97m Scottish ferries contract may have been rigged. Documents obtained by the BBC suggest that successful bidder Ferguson Marine Engineering benefited from preferential treatment in the deal. Tory MSP Graham Simpson said the...
U.K.・
Royal Navy engineer, 26, who 'sniggered' as he groped a female sailor's bottom while she climbed up a ladder on HMS Prince of Wales is dismissed from the military
A Royal Navy engineer has been dismissed from the forces for groping a female sailor's bottom as she climbed up a ladder on a £3.1bn aircraft carrier. Able Seaman Daniel Goffey, 26, had been following the sailor on the HMS Prince of Wales when he grabbed her behind and 'sniggered' as she slapped his hands away.
BBC
Rail strikes: New date set for 40,000 workers to walk out
More than 40,000 workers from Network Rail and 15 train operators will strike again on 8 October, their union says. The RMT said it would be "effectively shutting down the railway network" as part of a long-running dispute over pay, jobs and conditions. It will come just a week after...
howafrica.com
Labour MP Rupa Huq Suspended For Making ‘Racist Comments’ About UK’s First Black Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng
Rupa Huq, a Labour MP has been suspended for making ‘racist comments’ about UK’s first black Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng. Huq had claimed that Kwasi was “superficially black” at a party conference panel event titled “what’s next for Labour’s Agenda on Race?”. She...
Rupa Huq has Labour whip suspended after Kwarteng comments
A Labour MP has had the party whip suspended after she was accused of making a “racist” comment by claiming that the chancellor, Kwasi Kwarteng, was “superficially” black. Rupa Huq, a former shadow Home Office minister, was recorded at an event held on Monday during a...
Hundreds of empty shipping containers are STILL stacked up in Suffolk after nearly a year: Metal mountain piled up in 2021 amid congestion at Port of Felixstowe caused by HGV driver shortage and global shipping crisis
Hundreds of shipping containers which have been blotting the landscape in Suffolk for almost a year are still standing as nearby port Felixstowe deals with huge volumes of cargo, rapidly increasing costs and a shortage of HGV drivers. Dozens of 40ft containers have been piling up in fields across the...
Government is ‘absolutely committed’ to pensions triple lock – Kwarteng
Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng has said the Government is “absolutely committed” to the state pensions triple lock, after doubts were raised about its future. Speaking while visiting a business in Darlington, Mr Kwarteng was asked whether the lock was guaranteed to go up at this month’s inflation rate.
Saturday’s train strike: how bad will services be across Great Britain?
Find out which services are affected and what kind of schedule to expect during the year’s most disruptive strike yet
BBC
Online scam exposed - the cars that don’t exist
Consumers buying second-hand cars online are being warned to beware of scams, after a rise in cases of fraud. It comes after a BBC investigation exposed a fake car dealership website called Auto-Promotions that defrauded victims out of thousands of pounds. There were almost 3,000 reports of online vehicle fraud...
Biggest rail strike in decades halts most trains in Britain
Unions to join forces on Saturday to coincide with start of Conservative party conference in Birmingham
BBC
Arriva bus strike called off as pay deal reached
Industrial action by bus workers will no longer go ahead after a pay offer was accepted by a ballot. Strike action affecting Arriva services in Bedfordshire, Buckinghamshire and Hertfordshire was called off after about 900 workers accepted a "vastly improved" pay offer, the union Unite said. It said the new...
BBC
Fracking will only resume with local consent, PM insists
Prime Minister Liz Truss has insisted fracking will only resume in the UK with "local consent". The lifting of a ban on the process means the UK's only shale gas wells in Lancashire could be reopened. That move has been opposed by MPs, councillors and residents, though it has also...
BBC
Warning over bus fare hikes if Covid grant ended
Bus operators have claimed fares will rise and services slashed if its Scottish government funding is cut. A temporary grant put in place to support the industry through the Covid pandemic is due to end on 9 October. The industry said soaring costs and passenger numbers not returning to pre-pandemic...
BBC
Condor reports 19% increase in car passengers between UK and Guernsey
Ferry operator Condor has reported a rise in the number of cars being brought to Guernsey over the summer. The company said it ferried 1,400 more cars between the UK and the island on high-speed services between 1 July and 20 September this year compared with the same period in 2019.
BBC
Anger as newspaper claims Liverpool has no significant culture
Liverpool City Region's mayor has demanded an apology after an article claimed the city had no cultural facilities of "any great significance". The story in Thursday's Daily Telegraph examined the battle between Liverpool and Glasgow to host next year's Eurovision Song Contest. Author Ben Lawrence also said Liverpool had "no...
BBC
Port Talbot: Liz Truss promises talks with Tata on steelworks' future
UK ministers will talk to Port Talbot steelworks' owners, after warnings the plant could close without a deal for subsidies to reduce carbon emissions, Liz Truss has told BBC Wales. The prime minister promised discussions with Tata about the future of the plant, which employs 4,000 people. She said it...
Slipped Disc
The new Scottish play: first review
Hugh Kerr of Edinburgh Music Review offers a first response to Nicola Bendetti in James MacMillan’s new violin concerto:. ‘An Ayrshire triumph reviewed by an Ayrshire critic,’ is what I told Nicola Benedetti at the interval reception after her triumphal performance of the new violin concerto by James Macmillan. Nicola was born in Irvine, Ayrshire, and James Macmillan was born nearby in Kilwinning but grew up in Cumnock. A gratifying coincidence to this Kilmarnock critic!
BBC
Doorstep murder: Police have new man in sights over banker shooting
The murder of banker Alistair Wilson has baffled detectives for almost 20 years - but police now believe the key to solving the case could lie just yards from the doorstep where he was gunned down. They think the most likely motive centres on Alistair's objections to a decking area...
