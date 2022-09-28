3rd Congressional District candidate Van Orden says small business experience makes him qualified for Congress

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) — The Republican candidate for Wisconsin’s 3rd congressional district says his experience as a small business owner makes him uniquely qualified for the job.

During a recent small business roundtable, Derrick Van Orden said local employers face too many challenges.

On top of ongoing supply chain issues and an employee shortage, Van Orden says rising inflation is crippling some small businesses.

According to online state records, Van Orden owned the Butternut Cafe between 2017 and 2020.

The Republican says that experience will help him write business-friendly policies.

“These small businesses are the ones employing everyone in the district,” said Van Orden. “They create the jobs that feed the people here. I will do anything I possibly can, when I get to Congress, to help our small businesses thrive.”

Van Orden and Democrat Brad Pfaff are running to replace Congressman Ron Kind, who is not running for re-election.

