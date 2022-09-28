Read full article on original website
Related
BREAKING: In-state RB Kyron Jones commits to NC State
Charlotte (N.C.) Christian running back Kyron Jones has committed NC State. The talented playmaker earned an offer from the Wolfpack after an impressive camp performance in June. After checking in at 6-foot 1/2 and 193 pounds, Jones clocked a 4.5 40-yard dash, and 4.29 20-yard shuttle, while also registering a 10-foot-3 broad jump and 35.3-inch vertical jump. He carried the momentum from testing into drills, displaying good quickness, agility and playmaking ability. He also showed good versatility, lining up at receiver towards the end of camp. Following Jones' camp performance, he returned to Raleigh 48 hours later with his family, and the trip helped seal the deal.
247Sports
Virginia Tech LB Dax Hollifield on UNC: 'They don’t like me. I’m not a big fan of them'
Virginia Tech linebacker Dax Hollifield had some strong words for the North Carolina fanbase during a press conference on Wednesday. Hollifield, a native of Shelby, N.C., and former four-star recruit was heavily recruited by the Tar Heels in the Class of 2018 and made seven official and unofficial visits to Chapel Hill while in high school. The two teams face off Saturday at 3:30 pm in Chapel Hill. It is the Tar Heels' ACC opener.
Week Five - Duke vs Virginia - Gameday Central
Duke Football is back at home. A wet, soggy home, but home nonetheless. After suffering their first loss of the season to the dynamic Kansas Jayhawks last weekend, Mike Elko's Blue Devils are looking to get back to their winning ways on Saturday night as they open play in the Atlantic Coast Conference. This will be the first matchup between two long-time coordinators who took over Coastal Division programs this past offseason and come in to this game with differing trajectories.
Day-of Musings + Score Prediction: No. 5 Clemson vs. No. 10 N.C. State
No. 5 Clemson (4-0, 2-0) takes on No. 10 N.C. State (4-0, 0-0) on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. (ABC) in Clemson. Final thoughts and a score prediction are below. — Injury-wise, we'll find out about 90 minutes before kickoff if corner Sheridan Jones, nickel Malcolm Greene, and safety Andrew Mukuba can go tonight. We'll also find out if tonight is when Xavier Thomas makes his first appearance this season. Dabo Swinney said this week that they're expecting backup defensive tackle Tre Williams (knee inflammation) to be available.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
travelawaits.com
My 7 Favorite Restaurants To Experience In South Bend, Indiana
South Bend is a vibrant Midwestern metropolis with a cosmopolitan vibe, historic architecture, natural beauty, and culinary excellence. Located on the winding St. Joseph River, the city is best known as the home of Notre Dame University, the mighty Fighting Irish athletic teams, and a world-famous golden dome crowning its main administration building.
WISH-TV
‘Great Day TV’: Visit Indiana on Chain O’ Lakes State Park
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every week, “Great Day TV” shares information, entertainment, and news you can use. This week, Patty Spitler, host of “Great Day TV,” was joined by Amy Howell, the director of tourism, marketing and communications at Visit Indiana. Howell talked about...
Fort Wayne couple waits out Hurricane Ian in Cayman Islands
Keith and Kathy Winter were expecting to return to Fort Wayne on Monday after a trip to the Cayman Islands, but that was delayed due to Hurricane Ian.
fortwaynesnbc.com
Former Fort Wayne residents eye-to-eye with Hurricane Ian
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Hurricane Ian is the strongest hurricane to make landfall on Florida’s west coast since Hurricane Charley in 2004, which brought 130 mile per hour winds to the area. Ian made landfall Wednesday between Cape Coral and Port Charlotte, packing 155 mile per hour winds...
RELATED PEOPLE
WANE-TV
Hurricane scams and economic impact, Ian’s Fort Wayne effect
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Hurricane Ian has continued to work its way up the east coast, and while it won’t reach Indiana, its long reach may affect those in northeastern Indiana in other ways. First, the Better Business Bureau in Fort Wayne recommends looking out for potential...
fortwaynesnbc.com
INDOT: Culvert work to close section of SR 37
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) says culvert work will close a section of State Road 37 until mid-December. Officials say the work for culvert replacement, is scheduled to begin on or after October 3 between Interstate 469 and Bruick Road. Drivers...
whatzup.com
Nostalgia served up at Hall’s Drive-In
There aren’t many places that define Fort Wayne like the Hall’s Family of Restaurants. They’ve been around only since the 1940s. It was, and is, consistent. As national chains and more prominent local eateries have come and gone, Hall’s restaurants have been as steady as the tortoise in the fabled race with the hare.
wfft.com
Lane restrictions on Jefferson Boulevard begin Monday
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - There will be lane restrictions on West Jefferson Boulevard for road improvements beginning on Monday. The restrictions will be between North Glendale Drive and Reckeweg Road. Weather permitting, work is expected to be finished Monday, Oct. 31.
IN THIS ARTICLE
whtc.com
US 31 Now Complete After Final Stretch Near Benton Harbor Opens
BENTON TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Sept. 27, 2022) – The connection between DeZwaan in Holland and the Golden Dome in South Bend is now complete. Governor Whitmer and Congressman Fred Upton were among the dignitaries on Monday, for a ceremony just east of the Benton Harbor/St. Joseph vicinity, celebrating the completion of US-31 in Michigan, from the Indiana state line to near Mackinac City. A nearly two-mile stretch just south of I-94 was never worked on when the highway was built in the late 1970’s, due to the belief that it would impact the habitat of the endangered Mitchell’s Satyr Butterfly. This meant that motorists had to use detours to get around that habitat. After working directly with environmentalists and conservationists from the Sarett Nature Center in Benton Harbor, state officials announced that the project would be restarted in 2020.
WANE-TV
Fake Instagram account makes threat to Huntington North High School
HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WANE) — A fake Instagram account made a threat to the safety of Huntington North High School Tuesday, according to Huntington County Community School Corporation (HCCSC). According to a press release, the account made a threat that would take place Wednesday, Sept. 28. HCCSC notified local law...
rv-pro.com
Supplier Show Draws Healthy Turnout
The 2022 Supplier Show returned along with Open House Week in Elkhart, Indiana, this week, and once again is headquartered at the RV/MH Hall of Fame. According to Darryl Searer, president of the RV/MH Hall of Fame, the first Suppliers Show was held in Elkhart in 2019. Before that, in Louisville, Kentucky, for some 50 years.
Inside Indiana Business
ERAPSCO lands another military contract boost
The U.S. Department of Defense has awarded a nearly $182 million contract extension to ERAPSCO in Columbia City. The contract calls for the production of an additional 126,000 sonobuoys for the U.S. Navy and foreign military sales customers. ERAPSCO is a joint venture between Columbia City-based Ultra Maritime, a subsidiary...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WANE-TV
Fort Wayne announces trick-or-treat hours
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Trick-or-treat!. The Fort Wayne Police Department announced in a Facebook post Thursday that trick-or-treating in the city would be held on Halloween, Oct. 31 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Halloween falls on a Monday this year. Here are some Halloween safety tips from Indiana State Police:
963xke.com
Black Pine to open doors for general admission
ALBION, Ind. (ADAMS) – Black Pine Animal Sanctuary in Albion will open its doors to the public. The animal sanctuary announced general admission days throughout October. Saturdays October 1, 8, 15 & 29 and Sundays October 2, 9,16, 23 & 30 during the month of October. Representatives say that...
WANE-TV
Gun found at Fort Wayne school playground
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A gun brought to school by a student was found on the playground of Haley Elementary School Wednesday. According to a letter to families, first grade students found a gun on the playground during recess. The students did not touch the gun, the letter said.
WNDU
Police: Driver says sun’s glare blinded him in crash that killed Bethany Christian Schools staff member
GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - The sun’s glare apparently blinded the driver of a vehicle that struck and killed a staff member at Bethany Christian Schools Monday morning. That’s according to our reporting partners at The Goshen News. A police report says the driver, a 42-year-old Goshen man, was in the student drop-off area of the school’s parking lot when his view was blocked by the sun.
247Sports
53K+
Followers
378K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0