Watch Hurricane Ian's approach on live webcams from Tampa, Naples

By Alex Galbraith
Orlando Weekly
Orlando Weekly
 3 days ago
As Hurricane Ian gears up to slam into the southwest coast of Florida, many of the effects of the massive storm are already being felt in the state. Live traffic cameras and 24-hour webcams in the area are already showing terrifying conditions on the ground.

Hurricane Ian is projected to make landfall south of Tampa Bay as a strong Category 4 storm, with sustained winds above 130 miles per hour. Life threatening storm surge is expected near the eye of the storm. It's like that the storm will head toward the Orlando area and, due to its extreme size, outer bands of the storm are already here.

For some people, knowing what's coming can be comforting. With those folks in mind, we share the following streams of the approaching storm.

Tampa Bay Traffic Cameras:



Naples Pier Cam:






Charlotte Harbor Cam:



Englewood Beach:

Orlando Weekly

Places to donate money, time and supplies to those impacted by Hurricane Ian throughout Florida

Orlando was only one of many places in Florida impacted hard by Hurricane Ian earlier this week. Many people are displaced and in need of immediate help. If you find yourselves able and willing, there are plenty of places to donate time, money and supplies to your fellow Floridians. We'll keep this updated as a running list when we become aware of new efforts. Local Supply Drives: Fort Myers Emergency Supply Drive Coordinated by State Rep. Anna Eskamani, drop off wireless fans, batteries, portable chargers, bottled water, diapers and wipes to 1507 E. Concord St. from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1.
FLORIDA STATE
Orlando Weekly

Orlando Weekly

