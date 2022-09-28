ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

Iceland's beauty offers lessons about being kind to the environment

By Nan Kirlin
The Gaston Gazette
The Gaston Gazette
 3 days ago

So begins my sagas of Iceland, or Nan’s Tales of Travel.

Iceland is known for its sagas, the stories told over the generations of how their people became to exist on this island, and of the natural wonders and mysteries of their land − volcanos, earthquakes, geysers, thermal baths, steaming ground, trolls, elves and glaciers.

We were unbelievably gifted with outstanding weather, as Iceland is known for very challenging extremes − strong winds, blowing rain, temperatures that can range from freezing to 65 degrees within an hour or two.

But this is not the first saga I will relate, that of weather, northern lights or natural wonders. My first saga is that of plastic bags or the lack of a plastic bag in Iceland. You see, Iceland is an Island country, about the size of Kentucky. It is surrounded by water − Greenland Sea, North Atlantic Ocean and the Norwegian Sea.

The people live along the coast, as the interior of the country is mountainous and volcanic. Iceland has seen a huge increase in tourism since 2012; just before COVID-19 took its toll, Iceland hosted 2.3 million visitors in 2018; as of the 2020 census, Iceland has 366,000 permanent residents. Those numbers are crazy!

Needless to say, tourism (and fishing) is a major economic driver for this country. And why do people visit Iceland? It is a place of unending beauty, mystery and wonder!

And no plastic bags. We have unending natural beauty in North Carolina. We have amazing mountains, soon to be draped in golds, reds and oranges; people will drive along the Blue Ridge Parkway to breathe in the beauty. Why do we continue to trash our own home?

You can start with saying no to plastic shopping bags; they don’t go away even when you put them in the trash. They break down into microplastics that eventually get into our soils and water systems. We have trash on our roadways. Our state is amazingly scenic and worthy of millions of visitors, and yet we are our own worst enemies!

This becomes the individual’s battle. If we all are responsible for our own habits, make your habits environmentally sound. We are watching as our climate changes; we have to do what little we can to be part of the solution; energy consumption, driving, waste in general. All things we can be aware of so as to make adjustments to our world.

Iceland also boasts of the cleanest water in the world; I can attest to the amazing, glacial water − clean, cold and available for free. No plastic water bottles necessary! In fact, they have signs posted next to drinking fountains telling of their great water, and why would folks buy water in a plastic bottle (that can leach back into the water)?

I know, with a country the size of Kentucky, with a population at 366,000 and tourists who are primed to keep this country pristine (which is why they came in the first place), it may be an easier “sell” to keep Iceland clean. But folks, I have to tell you, with all of the waterfalls, the black sand beaches, crashing waves, majestic mountain peaks, roaming sheep, whales and seals, delicious freshly made ice cream, just harvested fish for dinner, we did miss North Carolina.

We have so much to boast about, we are equally but differently scenic, we just need to treat our home as if we were the tourists!

Backyard Compost Workshop

When: 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. or 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022

Where: Citizens Resource Center, 1303 Dallas Cherryville Highway, Dallas

Cost: Free

Questions: Contact Nan Kirlin at nan.kirlin@gastongov.com to register.

Nan Kirlin is Gaston County's recycling coordinator.

This article originally appeared on The Gaston Gazette: Iceland's beauty offers lessons about being kind to the environment

Comments / 0

Related
Futurity

Iceland’s Fagradalsfjall volcano held a huge surprise

Recent findings from Iceland’s Fagradalsfjall eruptions change what we know about how volcanoes work. While sampling magma from the Fagradalsfjall volcano in Iceland, earth scientist Matthew Jackson of the University of California, Santa Barbara and his collaborators uncovered a process far more dynamic than anyone had assumed in the two centuries scientists have been studying volcanoes.
EARTH SCIENCE
The Independent

Rare deep-sea shark found in Australia branded ‘stuff of nightmares’

An Australian fisherman discovered a unique-looking creature that has been branded “the stuff of nightmares.” The large-eyed shark was pulled lifeless from the sea off the Australian coast with a protruding white mouth and teeth and a pointed nose resembling a dog.Trapman Bermagui from Sydney was baffled by his unlikely catch from 2,133 feet underwater. The photo shared on social caused a stir online as users commented on its appearance and tried to confirm what it was. Since uploading a snap of the predator's head to Facebook on Monday, it has been liked over 1,000 times and commented on...
ANIMALS
CNET

The Ghosts of Antarctica Will Haunt the End of the World

AS THE WHALING ship Hope rounded Chile's Cape Horn in September 1840, a tempest stirred. Winds drove the vessel toward a vast field of sea ice. As night fell, the Hope became surrounded by frozen castles rising out of the Southern Ocean, forming an inescapable labyrinth. Thick islands of ice collided with the hull, threatening to ensnare the ship in a wintry grip, crushing it like a boa constrictor around a mouse.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Guide#Travel Beach#Linus Travel#Natural Environment#Iceland#Plastic Waste#Plastic Bags#Fish#Travel Destinations#Tales Of Travel
IFLScience

Blood Falls In Antarctica Oozes A Gruesome Red, And Shows Life At Its Most Extreme

Blood Falls is a waterfall of vibrant red water that oozes out of the Taylor Glacier in Victoria Land, East Antarctica. For decades, this strange sight confused the brave explorers who managed to reach this distant valley. While we now have a solid idea of what’s causing this hellish phenomenon, research over the past few decades has revealed that this small slice of Antarctica is perhaps even weirder than it first appears.
SCIENCE
scitechdaily.com

A Brand New Island Appears in the Pacific Ocean

The underwater volcano has again created a small island. In the southwest Pacific Ocean, a seafloor ridge with the highest density of underwater volcanoes in the world stretches from New Zealand to Tonga. On September 10, 2022, one of these underwater volcanoes awoke. Since then, the Home Reef seamount in the Central Tonga Islands has repeatedly ejected plumes of steam and ash, oozed lava, and discolored the surrounding water.
AUSTRALIA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Tourism
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Travel
Outsider.com

One of World’s Rarest Fish Is Thriving in Death Valley Following ‘Desert Tsunami’

One of the world’s rarest fish, known as the Devils Hole pupfish, lives in Death Valley National Park, right here in the United States. With a population numbering just a few hundred, scientists are consistently worried about the rare breed’s regeneration. However, despite a recent “desert tsunami,” brought on by an earthquake more than 1,000 miles away, the pupfish population at Death Valley National Park is absolutely thriving.
ANIMALS
Phys.org

Key phases of human evolution coincide with flickers in eastern Africa's climate

Three distinct phases of climate variability in eastern Africa coincided with shifts in hominin evolution and dispersal over the last 620,000 years, an analysis of environmental proxies from a lake sediment record has revealed. The project explores the youngest chapter in human evolution by analyzing lacustrine sediments in close vicinity...
SCIENCE
The Conversation U.S.

Typhoon Merbok, fueled by unusually warm Pacific Ocean, pounded Alaska's vulnerable coastal communities at a critical time

The powerful remnants of Typhoon Merbok pounded Alaska’s western coast on Sept. 17, 2022, pushing homes off their foundations and tearing apart protective berms as water flooded communities. Storms aren’t unusual here, but Merbok built up over unusually warm water. Its waves reached 50 feet over the Bering Sea, and its storm surge sent water levels into communities at near record highs along with near hurricane-force winds. Merbok also hit during the fall subsistence harvest season, when the region’s Indigenous communities are stocking up food for the winter. Rick Thoman, a climate scientist at the University of Alaska Fairbanks, explained why...
ALASKA STATE
allthatsinteresting.com

Artificial Islands Around The British Isles May Have Once Been The Sites Of Ancient Parties

A new study suggests that ancient elites threw lavish parties on the crannogs surrounding Wales, Ireland, Scotland, and the Isle of Man to display their wealth and power. A new study published in the journal Antiquity offers evidence that ancient elites in regions around the British Isles may have hosted grand parties on small, man-made islands known as crannogs.
U.K.
Smithonian

Scientists Uncover the Story of Donkey Domestication

For thousands of years, donkeys have been critical for propelling human civilizations forward. They’ve helped pull wheeled vehicles, carry travelers and move goods across the world. But where and when these animals first became intertwined with humans has been a mystery. Now, researchers have used the genomes of over...
ANIMALS
The Gaston Gazette

The Gaston Gazette

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
682K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Gastonia, NC from Gaston Gazette.

 http://gastongazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy