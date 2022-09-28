ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stuart, FL

Stuart eateries downtown open and ready for business as Hurricane Ian makes way over state

By Will Greenlee, Treasure Coast Newspapers
 3 days ago
STUART -- While schools and many governmental buildings were closed Wednesday in anticipation of what Hurricane Ian could bring to the area, that wasn’t the case everywhere.

Three Little Birds Café in a plaza at U.S. 1 and Kanner Highway near downtown Stuart was open and ready for diners.

“I think people want a place to eat, and I don't think it's going to be that bad over here on this coast,” owner Joseph Salzberg said. “I think that we're going to have some people that are going to be coming from the west coast and they're going to be staying in hotels, and they're going to be hungry.”

He said Wednesdays typically are one of the slower days of the week for the 65-seat eatery, which opens at 8 a.m. and closes at 2 p.m.

Salzberg, not long after opening, said he’s fielded calls from folks asking whether they were open.

Meanwhile, a short drive away in downtown Stuart, there were not too many vehicles or foot traffic in the popular shopping district, which is home to the historic Lyric Theatre.

But Stuart Coffee Company was open for customers.

Foster Boop, who said he owns the business with his wife, said it had not been busy before 9 a.m.

“Certainly there's not as much traffic,” Boop said. “Usually by nine o'clock we're pretty well filled up, and today is not going to happen.’’

Boop noted schools are out and many parents that typically would be working are home with their children.

“We don't anticipate it being a very busy day,” Boop said. “We've gotten some customers in this morning that are staying at local hotels (that may have come from the west coast).”

He anticipated the restaurant, which can seat 24 and serves breakfast and lunch, would be open Thursday.

“As long as we have power we’ll be open,” Boop said.

He said he wasn’t anticipating severe weather here.

“We're just going to be, I think, on the outer bands of Tropical Storm. Now, fingers crossed,” Boop said. “It doesn't take much ... 15 - 20 miles the other direction we could be getting more wind all day long.”

