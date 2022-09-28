ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Extraordinary contributions': J. Christopher Collins to receive ArtsWorcester Award

By Richard Duckett, Telegram & Gazette
 3 days ago
WORCESTER — ArtsWorcester has announced that J. Christopher Collins will receive the 40th ArtsWorcester Award.

The award is given annually, "to an individual who has made extraordinary contributions to arts and culture in this city." The recipient list, "serves as a history of arts leadership in Worcester," ArtsWorcester said in the announcement. The award will be presented Oct. 12.

Collins is a lawyer and of counsel with Mirick O'Connell. Previously, he worked with the Paul Revere Corp., which was purchased in 1997 by Provident Companies Inc. Provident Cos. subsequently merged with Unum Corp., where Collins was senior vice president and general counsel of Unum US.

Born and raised in Boston, Collins is a graduate of the College of the Holy Cross and Vermont Law School and has worked in Worcester 38 years. He is married to Catherine Z. Collins and has two children.

During his time in Worcester, Collins has made a major impact providing, "countless hours of leadership and fundraising to Worcester arts, culture, education, and community organizations," ArtsWorcester said.

“From construction projects to endowments, Chris’s impact on this city has been transformative,” said Juliet Feibel, executive director of ArtsWorcester. “His service and generosity are guided by his values, and by a vision of Worcester as a bustling, creative, and equitable home for all."

"It is a great honor to receive the award," Collins said. "ArtsWorcester integrates the whole city into their mission. Whether it's showcasing the amazing talents of regional artists, running galleries open and free to all, or reaching out to college and high school students, ArtsWorcester is centered on the whole of our community."

Regarding how he became so involved in the community, and in the arts in particular, Collins said, "My involvement in the arts in Worcester happened mostly by chance. When the Paul Revere Life Insurance Company was acquired in the late 1990s, the name would no longer be actively part of the company marketing plans, and a decision had to be made about what to do with the world’s largest private collection of Paul Revere silver. I met with Jim Welu and, through him, was reintroduced to the Worcester Art Museum, which I had visited as a Holy Cross student. Over our conversations, Jim provided me a tutorial on the importance of the arts and museums in Worcester, but more generally in the life of all communities. Those conversations led to the silver being gifted to WAM."

James A. Welu, a longtime director of WAM and now director emeritus, received the ArtsWorcester Award in 2011.

Collins continued, "Later, I met Juliet Feibel through ArtsWorcester, and learned more about contemporary art, and the living artists who need both community support and access to the public to keep the visual arts thriving. Jim and Juliet were best of the teachers and I was the student. I still have much to learn and I look forward to doing just that."

Collins' extensive service includes terms on the boards of the Worcester Art Museum, the American Antiquarian Society, the Nativity School of Worcester, Open Sky and the Worcester Regional Research Bureau, among others. Currently, Collins is a trustee for the College of the Holy Cross, and chairs the board of the Greater Worcester Community Foundation. He also serves organizations outside of his board service, chairing ArtsWorcester’s recent capital campaign, acting as a Fund-A-Need auctioneer for Safe Homes, and assisting with countless other projects.

Asked how his work for the Nativity School and Holy Cross connects to his work on behalf of arts and culture, Collins said he sees it as part of a larger project of gratitude to the city.

"I received my college education here, I met and married Cathy here, my children were born here and they received a transformational high school education here. I have worked in the city for 38 years. My Jesuit education informed me that living a full life is best achieved when you keep the needs of others central to your wider ambitions. Holy Cross instilled that in me and the Nativity School proves that focus works for everyone. Supporting the arts in Worcester or my college or the Nativity School is my way of saying thank you to all that has been given to me," Collins said.

The award will be given at ArtsWorcester’s Annual Celebration at 5:30 p.m. Oct. 12 at ArtsWorcester, 44 Portland St., followed by a reception in Collins’ honor. Among those expected to give remarks are John "Jock" Herron of the American Antiquarian Society, Chick Weiss of Nativity School Worcester and Welu.

The event is open to the public; register through Eventbrite, www.eventbrite.com.

