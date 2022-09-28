ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Crosse, WI

Viterbo receives U.S. DOJ grant to reduce and prevent violence against women

By Sam Shilts
 3 days ago

LA CROSSE (WKBT) — The U.S. Department of Justice gave Viterbo $299,537 to reduce and prevent domestic and dating violence, sexual assault and stalking.

Viterbo says they will use the funds to enhance a collaborative effort between La Crosse PD, New Horizons and the university.

“Anecdotal data indicates many students come to campus dealing with the aftermath of abuse, and counseling services staff and faculty are often trusted as a disclosure point for students with past trauma histories,” said Sara Cook, Viterbo vice president for academic affairs and institutional effectiveness. “The funds from this grant will help us live our values as a student-focused institution caring for all in our campus community, as we evaluate and strengthen prevention policies, offer coordinated survivor-centered services, and train students, employees, campus safety officers, and our community partners to meet the needs of all our students.”

Part of the initiative includes prevention education for students and employees focused on the role technology plays domestic violence, assault and stalking.

Viterbo is one of 36 colleges and universities in the country to receive this grant award.

News8000.com provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for the greater La Crosse, Wisconsin area.

