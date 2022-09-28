ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dripping Springs, TX

Clif Pryor
2d ago

I wish more cases were invested it took me over 20 years to get what disability I have. I know people that are receiving disability with no disabilities, they have no morals or integrity.

Joe Frazier
3d ago

Throw the book at her, she is a thief in the worst way

Alan King
2d ago

Veterans are needing what she stole! Make her work in Federal prison and give all pay to VA

KTSA

Dripping Springs woman with ‘disabled’ husband convicted of defrauding feds

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A Dripping Springs woman was convicted Tuesday of defrauding the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs and the Social Security Administration. Federal prosecutors said 39-year-old Josephine Perez-Gorda overstated the severity and extent of her spouse’s disability from October 2011 to August 2017. Perez-Gorda’s now-deceased...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
