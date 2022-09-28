Read full article on original website
Clif Pryor
2d ago
I wish more cases were invested it took me over 20 years to get what disability I have. I know people that are receiving disability with no disabilities, they have no morals or integrity.
Joe Frazier
3d ago
Throw the book at her, she is a thief in the worst way
Alan King
2d ago
Veterans are needing what she stole! Make her work in Federal prison and give all pay to VA
Texas woman found guilty of fraud after ‘paralyzed’ veteran husband seen walking, playing basketball
A Texas woman on Tuesday was found guilty of fraud after her husband, who they claimed was paralyzed after suffering an injury in active duty, was seen walking around their neighborhood and playing basketball.
