ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canton, OH

Canton firefighter climbs Mt. Kilimanjaro for cancer awareness

By The Repository
The Repository
The Repository
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09Rnkr_0iDgpTAO00

CANTON – A city firefighter-paramedic has scaled great heights to promote colorectal cancer awareness.

Aaron Brown and his friend Chad Schrack climbed Mt. Kilimanjaro over the weekend to raise money for colorectal cancer awareness, the Canton Fire Department said in a Facebook post. Schrack made the climb because his wife, Shelia, was diagnosed with the disease at age 38 and overcame it, according to his fundraising page.

At 19,341 feet tall, Mt. Kilimanjaro is the tallest peak in Africa. Located in Tanzania, it is the largest free-standing mountain in the world, according to National Geographic.

Kilimanjaro is a popular climb for those raising money for cancer research.

The two men also participated in the department's 9/11 Memorial Climb at the McKinley National Monument in Canton earlier this month, the department said. The climb involves people ascending the monument multiple times to honor the 343 firefighters who died 20 years ago during the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001, at the World Trade Center.

"Outstanding work, gentleman! Way to make CFD proud!" the department posted on Facebook.

Schrack, who carried a "Fight CRC" flag in honor of Sheila during the climb, has raised $7,365 toward his goal of $10,000, as of Wednesday morning, according to his fundraising page.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTRF

Major local events canceled this weekend due to weather

Two major events have been canceled this weekend due to weather. The 7th Annual Harrison County “Pulling for a Cure” benefit originally scheduled for tomorrow, October 1st, has been pushed back to October 15th. Ohio area has tractor pull for a cure. The benefit has already helped many...
STEUBENVILLE, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Canton, OH
Health
Local
Ohio Society
City
Canton, OH
Canton, OH
Society
Local
Ohio Health
whbc.com

The 11th Annual Food Fight to benefit the Stark County Hunger Task Force is ON!

Will it be McKinley again this year? Or Does Massillon win back the trophy? No worries! Everyone wins in this fight against hunger!. Bring your donation of non-perishable food items to Massillon Washington High School or McKinley High School now through Noon on Friday, October 21st. You can also stop in at participating businesses in Canton and Massillon, the 1480 WHBC Studios and Levin Furniture and Mattress.
MASSILLON, OH
WYTV.com

Dog warden tells county shelter is overrun

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – For months, we’ve reported about how overrun local animal shelters have been with abandoned dogs and cats. Mahoning County Dog Warden Dianne Fry told Commissioners Thursday that the situation is the same nationwide and that neighboring counties have called to ask if there is available space to house their animals.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WKYC

Stark County Dog Warden's Officer reduces adoption fees for October

CANTON, Ohio — The Stark County Sheriff's Office is partnering with two local non-profits to celebrate October being "Adopt a Shelter Dog Month." The sheriff's department along with Pawsitive Ohio and the Friends of the Stark Pound have joined together to lower dog adoption fees at the Stark County Dog Warden's Office to $49 -- that's over a 50% discount off the regular adoption fee!
STARK COUNTY, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Brown
WDTN

Ohio babysitter indicted on 6 counts of rape

A 25-year-old Akron man who solicited babysitting services online is charged with raping children he babysat. Summit County Prosecutor Sherri Bevan Walsh said a grand jury on Friday indicted Timothy Luna on 10 felony counts, including six counts of rape, three counts of gross sexual imposition and one count of importuning.
SUMMIT COUNTY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Colorectal Cancer#Cancer Research#Mt Kilimanjaro#Africa#National Geographic#9 11 Memorial Climb#The World Trade Center#Cfd#Crc
whbc.com

Report: Family, Friends End Protest at TimkenSteel Plant

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – TimkenSteel employee Joe Ferral spent 24 days in the hospital fighting for his life, starting on July 26th. That’s the day he was severely burned in a furnace explosion at the Faircrest plant. And 24 is the same number of days...
CANTON, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Cancer
NewsBreak
Facebook
whbc.com

Shed Fire near Malvern – Baby dies

The State Fire Marshall’s office and Carroll County officials continue to investigate a fire in a shed near Malvern that killed a baby. They have not confirmed the child’s identity but they do believe the little girl may be under a year old. The shed was on Alliance Road NW. A man and a woman who were in the shed at the time escaped. According to reports the three apparently were staying in the shed at times.
MALVERN, OH
wqkt.com

WCS board may change eligibility age for students entering kindergarten

The Wooster City School District’s board of education has taken the first step toward changing the eligibility age of kindergarteners. The board recently approved the first reading of a measure that would change the requirement of a child turning five by September 30th to turning five by August 1st. The state allows the choice of either date, and as of right now, Wooster is the only district in Wayne County using the September 30th date. The district says about 40 students would be impacted by the change, which would also affect preschoolers. A final vote is expected at the board’s meeting in October.
WOOSTER, OH
cleveland19.com

Young father gunned down in Euclid

EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - A 20-year-old Willowick man died last week after being shot while he was driving. Euclid police said Ty’wan Johnson was murdered on Sept. 25 near E. 240th Street and Puritan Avenue. After he was shot, Johnson lost control of his car and crashed into a...
EUCLID, OH
The Repository

The Repository

6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Canton, OH from Canton Repository.

 http://cantonrep.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy