Three keys for how the Bengals beat the Miami Dolphins on Thursday Night Football

By Charlie Goldsmith, Cincinnati Enquirer
 3 days ago

Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor met Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel close to 15 years ago.

Taylor remembers sitting in his office at Texas A&M, where he was a graduate assistant. McDaniel was a coach in the United Football League, and he had worked with one of the assistant coaches at Texas A&M.

McDaniel made a few appearances in Taylor’s office, which was about the size of a dining room table. Taylor said he could immediately tell how smart McDaniel was.

McDaniel is now in his first season as the Dolphins’ head coach, and Miami will enter Cincinnati as the only 3-0 team in the AFC heading into Thursday Night Football. McDaniel’s unique offense, standout play calling and situational management late in games have helped the Dolphins become one of the hottest teams in the NFL.

The Dolphins have had a breakout start to the season by quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. After trading for star receiver Tyreek Hill, the Dolphins have one of the most explosive offenses in the NFL.

The Bengals lost their first two games of the season because it took their offense too long to find its rhythm , but Cincinnati’s offense looked like itself again in the Week 3 win over the Jets.

Here are three keys to the Bengals’ game against the Dolphins:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27I0ZR_0iDgp8xc00

Running the offense regardless of what the Dolphins are running

The trick play the Cincinnati Bengals used on their opening drive last week hasn’t been in the playbook for very long.

Taylor didn’t say he installed the play as a specific response to the offense’s slow start to the season. But after two weeks where the Bengals couldn't get the deep passing game going, the Bengals called a play where Joe Burrow pitched the ball to Joe Mixon, who threw the ball back to Burrow, who threw the ball deep down the field to Ja’Marr Chase.

The pass wasn’t complete, but it set the tone for the big adjustment the Bengals offense has made. Burrow only attempted two deep passes in the Week 2 loss to the Dallas Cowboys. Against the Jets, Burrow threw six, and he would have had the opportunity for more if the Bengals offense had needed to stay aggressive late in the game.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Cvk8S_0iDgp8xc00

This week, the Bengals face a secondary with a Pro Bowl cornerback and one of the best young safeties in the NFL. The Dolphins will try to keep Burrow from looking down the field.

Regardless of the Dolphins’ game plan, Burrow wants the Bengals to take “one deep shot a quarter.” Burrow said over the last few weeks, the Bengals have added different play calls and more play action passes to help him push the ball down the field against defenses that are determined to take big throws away.

“I think we've got to get those guys opportunities, no matter the coverage,” Burrow said. “They are just so good that we've got to find ways to get them the ball down the field, whether they're open or not because they are going to make plays for us.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HjYb0_0iDgp8xc00

Containing two of the most dynamic receivers in the NFL

Last year, the Bengals defense did better than most teams against some of the fastest, most explosive receivers in the league. The secondary played standout games against Justin Jefferson, Diontae Johnson and Deebo Samuel, but the most impressive work of the year for the Bengals defense is how they limited Hill both times they faced him last year.

The strength of the Bengals' defense is how they communicate well enough to execute complex coverage schemes against the best players in the NFL. That strength means the most against a player like Hill, who can score a touchdown on any play.

"I just think it's the players understanding what the offense's objectives are and us not putting ourselves in position where you are going to give up plays like that,” Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo said. “It happens to the best teams and hopefully it won't happen on Thursday. It’s just the players being aware of what the strengths and weaknesses are of each offense we are playing.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0M3kH8_0iDgp8xc00

Opposite Hill, the Dolphins have Jaylen Waddle, a former first-round pick who’s also one of the fastest players in the league. Waddle has at least 100 receiving yards in each of the Dolphins’ last two games.

“You’ve gotta have (speed) to defend it,” Bengals cornerback Chidobe Awuzie said. “And obviously, great technique. We have great coaches who are going to put us in the best possible position to make plays. We’re excited. It’s a short week. They’re coming after a win. We’re coming after a win. We’re trying to give the crowd a show.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eNB3Z_0iDgp8xc00

Filling in for defensive tackle D.J. Reader

After Reader injured his knee on Sunday, the Bengals will most likely be missing the defensive player who has had the best start to the season. Reader has been one of the best defensive tackles in the NFL by consistently shedding double teams, making tackles from the ground and pressuring the quarterback at a high rate from up the middle.

Defensive tackles Josh Tupou and Zach Carter as well as defensive end Cam Sample will likely fill Reader’s snaps. Tupou will get most of the reps against the run, and Carter and Sample will both be in the mix on third downs and when the Bengals use fronts with five defensive linemen.

“Josh is solid as a rock and we know what we're going to get from Josh,” Anarumo said of Tupou, a five-year veteran who has been a consistent run stopper off the bench. ”I thought Zach went in there and battled. (We'll decide) who the other guy will be and see how it goes.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BjUGo_0iDgp8xc00

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Three keys for how the Bengals beat the Miami Dolphins on Thursday Night Football

