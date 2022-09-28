ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tropical Storm Warning issued for Lowcountry counties

By Chase Laudenslager
 6 days ago

IMPORTANT: Some Lowcountry counties are now under a Hurricane Watch. This page is no longer being updated. Please click here for the latest information.

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The National Hurricane Center (NHC) on Tuesday evening issued a tropical storm warning for parts of the Lowcountry as Hurricane Ian approaches the United States.

Portions of Charleston County, Colleton County, and tidal Berkeley County have been upgraded to tropical storm warning.

This means that tropical storm force winds are imminent within the next 36 hours. Winds are expected to be 35-45 miles per hour with gusts of up to 60 miles per hour.

Those in areas under tropical storm warning should prepare accordingly and take necessary precautions.

Dorchester County and inland Colleton County are now under a tropical storm watch.

Editor’s note: This story is breaking and will be updated.

TRACKING IAN | See the latest news and important information | Click here

