Cris J
6d ago
Sorry to say it but since I 1st heard about this case I just felt like he kidnapped & killed her!! The cops in that area should be fired because NO ONE took this serious or did anything about it. GD shame!!!
WRDW-TV
3 caregivers arrested in neglect death of Saluda County senior
SALUDA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Agents with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division arrested three people after the death of a vulnerable adult. Kelle Nicole Bedenbaugh, 40, charged with fraudulently obtained money, goods and and Services more than $1,000; exploitation of a vulnerable adult; and abuse or neglect resulting in death.
WRDW-TV
Bond denied for boyfriend accused in disappearance of mom
WAGENER, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Bond was denied for a man accused of kidnapping his Aiken County girlfriend who’s been missing since Aug. 20, raising concerns on the part of her family. Krystal C. Anderson was last seen outside her home on Aug. 20 and was reported missing by her...
Richmond County man wanted for theft, stolen Carryall ATV
RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man wanted for a stolen Carryall ATV. According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, Bobby Curtis Price is wanted for Theft by Receiving in reference to a stolen and recovered Carryall ATV. Authorities say Price is 5’9″, weighing 200 pounds, and […]
Lexington man shot wife before shooting himself, sheriff says
LEXINGTON, S.C. — Lexington County deputies are investigating a shooting that started Tuesday morning with a domestic-related call for service at a home near Gilbert. A woman was shot by her husband during the incident at their home on Haskell Road, according to investigators. The man left the home...
abccolumbia.com
Deputies say man involved in domestic situation committed suicide
LEXINGTON CO., S.C. (WOLO)—Lexington Co. Deputies say a man who was located Tuesday after a domestic situation committed suicide after shooting his wife. Investigators responded to Haskell Rd. in response to a domestic situation when a man ran from the scene. Deputies say his body was located a short...
WRDW-TV
Suspect jailed in Aiken over shooting, robbery, 2-state chase
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office now has custody of a suspect in a robbery and two-state chase that ended with his arrest across the state line in Augusta. Quentin S. Lister, 34, was being held Monday morning in Aiken County jail on charges of possession...
wfxg.com
Man arrested for impersonating a police officer in Burke County
BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WFXG) - The Burke County Sheriff's Office has arrested a Keysville, Georgia man for impersonating a police officer. According to the sheriff's office, Ronald L. O'Brien works as a code enforcement officer in the city of Keysville. The sheriff's office says O'Brien was conducting traffic stops using a city-owned vehicle on which he had installed blue flashing lights. Investigators arrested O'Brien Monday, Oct. 3.
WRDW-TV
Mentor, authorities try to reduce gang violence in Augusta
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’re continuing to follow the story of violent crime in Augusta and how we’re finding more teenagers and young people at the center of it. Gang intervention specialists tell us up to 70 percent of violent crimes we see, are connected to gangs. We...
WRDW-TV
Details revealed on teen’s arrest with BB gun at Glenn Hills High
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Newly released police documents reveal how a teenager was caught with a BB gun last week at Glenn Hills High School. An incident report from Richmond County School System police shows that Javar Myron Odom, 17, was caught with the semi-automatic BB gun after an officer observed it tucked into his waistband around 2:15 p.m. Sept. 27.
WRDW-TV
Keysville man accused of posing as cop to pull over cars
KEYSVILLE, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Burke County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man who’s accused of impersonating a police officer, and deputies are looking for anyone who may have been a victim. Deputies said they arrested Ronald L. O’Brien, of Keysville, on Monday. The Burke County Sheriffs Office...
coladaily.com
Lexington County woman charged with tax evasion, more than $370K not reported
South Carolina Department of Revenue (SCDOR) agents arrested a Lexington County woman Tuesday and charged her with three counts of tax evasion. According to arrest warrants, Serena Marie Olivi, 31, of Cayce, failed to report a total of $373,178 of income on her tax returns between tax years 2019 and 2021. The warrants allege that she also received fraudulent tax refunds for each of those tax returns. As a result, she owes the state $26,266.
WRDW-TV
Suspect convicted in rape of August mom with kids nearby
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A jury convicted an accused serial rapist of sneaking in through a window and raping a mom in her home while her kids were nearby. Darrell Oliver was found guilty last week of the attack and sentenced to two consecutive life sentence plus 20 years on charges of rape, kidnapping with bodily injury and burglary in the first degree, according to District Attorney Jared Williams.
wach.com
Several Lexington schools ends lockout after deputies perform area manhunt
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Three Lexington County schools were placed on lockout Tuesday Morning as deputies search for a man who ran from the scene of a domestic-related call, officials said. Officials say the situation took place around the 700 block of Haskell Road in Gilbert, with the...
wfxg.com
Accused serial rapist found guilty, given life sentence
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) -AN ACCUSED SERIAL RAPIST WHO EVADED THE JUSTICE SYSTEM on multiple occasions IS OFF THE STREETS, THANKS TO THE Augusta DISTRICT ATTORNEY’S, SPECIAL VICTIMS UNIT. DARRELL DONNELL OLIVER WAS FOUND GUILTY OF RAPE, KIDNAPPING WITH BODILY INJURY AND BURGLARY IN THE FIRST DEGREE. he was SENTENCED...
WRDW-TV
Injuries reported in crash on Columbia Road in Edgefield County
EDGEFIELD, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Edgefield County crews have responded to the scene of a crash on Columbia Road at South Carolina Highway 23. The call came in at 7:20 a.m., according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. Injuries have been reported, but the extent of those injuries are unknown at...
wach.com
One wounded in downtown Columbia shooting incident
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The Columbia Police Department is investigating a shooting incident that happened at the intersection of downtown Columbia where a victim suffered a life-threatening injury. It happened outside of Sky Bistro Lounge, on the 1100 block of Washington Street, just before midnight, on Saturday, October 1,...
wfxg.com
Sheriff's Office responds to reported armed robbery at Evans McDonald's
EVANS, Ga. (WFXG) - UPDATE: A McDonald's employee tells FOX54 that someone called the restaurant and said they were going to rob the store. Deputies arrived on the scene and reportedly said they believe it was a prank call. ----------- The Columbia County Sheriff's Office is responding to a reported...
blufftontoday.com
Private island owned by Alex Murdaugh and suspected drug smuggler for sale in SC
A Beaufort County island co-owned by disgraced and disbarred South Carolina attorney Richard “Alex” Murdaugh and a deceased drug-smuggling suspect is up for sale, pending court approval. Jailed in Richland County and facing more than 90 criminal charges and 11 lawsuits, Murdaugh has had his assets placed under...
abccolumbia.com
Columbia Police Department are investigating threat against Eau Claire High School
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Columbia Police Department says they are monitoring a threat against Eau Claire High School that was issued through social media. Officers are currently at the school and in the area. Children were allowed to be picked up early by parents. Officials are continuing to investigate the...
abccolumbia.com
SC Highway Patrol: Vehicle collision in Newberry leaves one man dead
NEWBERRY CO., S.C. (WOLO)— The South Carolina Highway Patrol and Newberry County Coroner’s Office are investigating a one car motor vehicle collision on Sept. 30 that left one man dead. The incident occurred on Holy Trinity Church in the late evening hours. Officials say the deceased, Paul Edward...
