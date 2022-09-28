ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

WATCH: Waterville man in Punta Gorda during Hurricane Ian

TOLEDO, Ohio — As first responders start the process of picking up the pieces of Hurricane Ian, we’re hearing from northwest Ohioans who are in Florida right now. Zach Fox is from Waterville but is in Englewood, Florida, which is about 15 minutes away from Punta Gorda. He is down there right now for business reasons and chose to wait out the storm, along with his other housemates. He said evacuation orders came later than they expected and they felt they were prepared to hunker down.
WATERVILLE, OH
Fire crews investigating overnight fire in central Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio — A home caught fire overnight in central Toledo. The fire broke out in the 8-00 block of Avondale Ave. near Ewing St. around 1:45 a.m. Neighbors say someone just recently moved into the home. Nobody was home when the fire started. The cause is still unknown.
TOLEDO, OH
Halloween trick-or-treat schedule for your neighborhood

TOLEDO, Ohio — Stock up on your candy and other goodies. The little ghosts, goblins and other Halloween characters are headed your way for trick-or-treat this year. So when is trick-or-treat in Toledo, northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan? What about your specific neighborhood? Below you will find an extensive alphabetical guide to local community trick-or-treat times throughout the region for 2022.
TOLEDO, OH
Building partially collapses in east Toledo fire Friday night

TOLEDO, Ohio — A fire broke out at a building in east Toledo on Front Street nearby Whittemore Street Friday night. According to the Toledo Fire & Rescue Department, there were no injuries reported and the building partially collapsed. It is unknown if it was previously occupied. No cause...
TOLEDO, OH
Toledo area firefighters helping with Hurricane Ian relief efforts

TOLEDO, Ohio — As safety officials continue to track the latest developments of Hurricane Ian, local first responders are helping people to stay safe. Toledo Assistant Fire Chief John Kaminski is one of many crews from around the country currently assisting with relief efforts. Kaminski went down this past weekend to help with response operations and will help local first responders with whatever they need.
TOLEDO, OH
Old Orchard neighborhood going strong after 100 years

TOLEDO, Ohio — It was a great day for a party and a neighborhood in west Toledo near the university had the perfect reason to throw one. Toledo's Old Orchard neighborhood is celebrating its 100th anniversary this year. It has over 1200 households, all within the confines of about...
TOLEDO, OH
West Toledo bank robbed Monday

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police and the FBI are seeking information after a bank was robbed Monday in west Toledo. A male suspect robbed the Fifth Third Bank located at 3355 Secor Rd. just before 10 a.m., according to a news release. The suspect entered the bank and verbally demanded money. He fled across Secor with an undisclosed amount of money.
TOLEDO, OH
Person shot in west Toledo Monday night

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police responded to a call Monday night and found a 20-year-old man in the 3500 block of Hilltop Boulevard at 8:54 p.m. The man was suffering from a gun shot wound, which police said appeared non-life threatening at the time of the report. According to...
TOLEDO, OH
Maumee resident 'tapped out' over $4,000 water bill

MAUMEE, Ohio — Many Maumee residents continue to complain that they are receiving water bills so outrageous that the bills cannot be accurate and residents cannot afford to pay them. Residents who have reached out to WTOL 11 Investigates report that they are receiving quarterly water bills in the...
MAUMEE, OH
Toledoan runs into issues during citywide water meter upgrade

TOLEDO, Ohio — The city of Toledo announced plans back in July to upgrade thousands of home water meters to a new smart system to prevent inaccurate water bills. The installation was promised to be free, quick and unintrusive. However, Brittni Riggs, a mother of five in west Toledo,...
TOLEDO, OH
Local farmer exceeds typical yield for annual tomato harvest

FULTON COUNTY, OHIO, Ohio — Fall means it's harvesting season across northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan, and farmers are picking their corn, soybeans, and tomatoes, among other crops. In Fulton County, Tommy Herr runs the fifth generation Triple H Farm. They plant 27 hundred acres of corn, soybeans, wheat,...
FULTON COUNTY, OH
