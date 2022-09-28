Read full article on original website
Toledo Humane Society helps Fort Myers dogs find safety from Hurricane Ian
TOLEDO, Ohio — The Fort Myers Humane Society in Florida is one of the many organizations in Florida hit hard by Hurricane Ian. But, humane societies nationwide jumped in to help, including the Toledo Humane Society. Gary Willoughby, the director of the Fort Myers Humane Society, said he didn't...
WATCH: Waterville man in Punta Gorda during Hurricane Ian
TOLEDO, Ohio — As first responders start the process of picking up the pieces of Hurricane Ian, we’re hearing from northwest Ohioans who are in Florida right now. Zach Fox is from Waterville but is in Englewood, Florida, which is about 15 minutes away from Punta Gorda. He is down there right now for business reasons and chose to wait out the storm, along with his other housemates. He said evacuation orders came later than they expected and they felt they were prepared to hunker down.
Fire crews investigating overnight fire in central Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio — A home caught fire overnight in central Toledo. The fire broke out in the 8-00 block of Avondale Ave. near Ewing St. around 1:45 a.m. Neighbors say someone just recently moved into the home. Nobody was home when the fire started. The cause is still unknown.
Halloween trick-or-treat schedule for your neighborhood
TOLEDO, Ohio — Stock up on your candy and other goodies. The little ghosts, goblins and other Halloween characters are headed your way for trick-or-treat this year. So when is trick-or-treat in Toledo, northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan? What about your specific neighborhood? Below you will find an extensive alphabetical guide to local community trick-or-treat times throughout the region for 2022.
Building partially collapses in east Toledo fire Friday night
TOLEDO, Ohio — A fire broke out at a building in east Toledo on Front Street nearby Whittemore Street Friday night. According to the Toledo Fire & Rescue Department, there were no injuries reported and the building partially collapsed. It is unknown if it was previously occupied. No cause...
First two-story, year-round horror museum to open in Monroe, MI
MONROE, Michigan — One local horror fan is hoping to spread the fear all-year long through his new haunted attraction in Monroe, Michigan. The Michigan Museum of Horror on Monroe St. in downtown Monroe will be the first of its kind in the state. Nate Thompson is a filmmaker...
'It's so unbelievable': Nancy Lewton's best friend since 3rd grade remembers 71- year-old killed Saturday
TOLEDO, Ohio — On Saturday, 71-year-old Nancy Lewton was found dead behind her south Toledo home. Her 31-year-old son, Travis, told police he killed his mother. He was arrested and charged with aggravated and premeditated murder before being booked in the Lucas County Jail. Bette Rabbitt, who lives in...
Man overdoses while driving, drives into front porch of east Toledo home
TOLEDO, Ohio — A man overdosed while he was driving his vehicle in east Toledo Monday afternoon and struck the front porch of a home as a result. On Oct. 3, Toledo Police received numerous calls about a man driving recklessly and possibly overdosing in his vehicle. A TPD...
Toledo area firefighters helping with Hurricane Ian relief efforts
TOLEDO, Ohio — As safety officials continue to track the latest developments of Hurricane Ian, local first responders are helping people to stay safe. Toledo Assistant Fire Chief John Kaminski is one of many crews from around the country currently assisting with relief efforts. Kaminski went down this past weekend to help with response operations and will help local first responders with whatever they need.
Old Orchard neighborhood going strong after 100 years
TOLEDO, Ohio — It was a great day for a party and a neighborhood in west Toledo near the university had the perfect reason to throw one. Toledo's Old Orchard neighborhood is celebrating its 100th anniversary this year. It has over 1200 households, all within the confines of about...
West Toledo bank robbed Monday
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police and the FBI are seeking information after a bank was robbed Monday in west Toledo. A male suspect robbed the Fifth Third Bank located at 3355 Secor Rd. just before 10 a.m., according to a news release. The suspect entered the bank and verbally demanded money. He fled across Secor with an undisclosed amount of money.
Person shot in west Toledo Monday night
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police responded to a call Monday night and found a 20-year-old man in the 3500 block of Hilltop Boulevard at 8:54 p.m. The man was suffering from a gun shot wound, which police said appeared non-life threatening at the time of the report. According to...
Vehicle crashes into south Toledo gas station Sunday; plus, one person stabbed, hospitalized Saturday
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police responded to an alarm from the Sunoco Gas Station on Byrne Road early Sunday. When crews arrived shortly after 2:25 a.m., it appeared a vehicle was used to run into the gas station building. According the a police report, it also appeared someone had attempted to take the ATM from inside the building, but was unsuccessful.
Maumee resident 'tapped out' over $4,000 water bill
MAUMEE, Ohio — Many Maumee residents continue to complain that they are receiving water bills so outrageous that the bills cannot be accurate and residents cannot afford to pay them. Residents who have reached out to WTOL 11 Investigates report that they are receiving quarterly water bills in the...
Findlay water safe to drink despite earthy odor, taste, city says
FINDLAY, Ohio — The city of Findlay's water is safe to drink and will not cause any adverse health effects despite an earthy taste and odor caused by a sudden increase in nonhazardous algae, city representatives said on Thursday. According to the city, the issue being resolved and the...
Toledoan runs into issues during citywide water meter upgrade
TOLEDO, Ohio — The city of Toledo announced plans back in July to upgrade thousands of home water meters to a new smart system to prevent inaccurate water bills. The installation was promised to be free, quick and unintrusive. However, Brittni Riggs, a mother of five in west Toledo,...
Go 419: Fremont museum celebrates former President Hayes' 200th birthday
FREMONT, Ohio — One of Ohio's most famous citizens turns 200 next week. The Rutherford B. Hayes Presidential Library and Museum in Fremont has a full weekend of activities to celebrate the 19th president of the United States. Fremont's Rutherford B Hayes wore a lot of hats in his...
Local farmer exceeds typical yield for annual tomato harvest
FULTON COUNTY, OHIO, Ohio — Fall means it's harvesting season across northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan, and farmers are picking their corn, soybeans, and tomatoes, among other crops. In Fulton County, Tommy Herr runs the fifth generation Triple H Farm. They plant 27 hundred acres of corn, soybeans, wheat,...
19-year-old found overnight with apparent gunshot wound in north Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio — A 19-year-old was taken to the hospital after police say he was shot overnight in north Toledo. The victim, Tyrice McCall, was located at a home on Kosciusko St. near Hartman St. When Toledo Police arrived, they found McCall sitting on a front porch with an...
Seafood restaurant in Perrysburg's Levis Commons opens doors Monday
PERRYSBURG, Ohio — Claude's Prime Seafood opened its doors in Perrysburg's Levis Commons to customers on Monday. Owner Claude Harmon hopes the restaurant and bar will help revitalize the area and give area residents a taste for high-quality seafood. Jeff Dinnebeil, the vice president of operations for the Benchmark...
