Shawano, WI

wearegreenbay.com

‘This place has been my life’: Seymour bar goes up for sale

SEYMOUR, Wis. (WFRV) – Petticoat Junction in Seymour has hit the market, as the establishment announced it was recently put up for sale. In a post on Petticoat Junction’s Facebook page, the establishment has been put up for sale. The post goes into detail about everyone who helped throughout the years.
SEYMOUR, WI
wearegreenbay.com

$300K needed to renovate Fox River Trail, organization looking for help

GREENLEAF, Wis. (WFRV) – The Friends of the Fox River Trail announced the public launch of a capital campaign to repave the 22-year-old Fox River Trail and expand the pavement 3.4 miles into Greenleaf. Greenleaf is an unincorporated census-designated place in Brown County inside Wrightstown. “People I’m sure have...
GREENLEAF, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Old Sears building under demolition, big plans for future

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – If you’re traveling around the corner of Mason Street and Military Avenue, you’ll have noticed the old Sears building is no longer standing. Demolition is underway to pave the way for new businesses, such as drive-thru banks, restaurants, and coffee shops. “They...
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

De Pere company growing local businesses turns 10

DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – The O’Connor Connective is celebrating 10 years of rebranding local organizations. Founded by Bridget O’Connor and run primarily by women, the Connective has helped more than a dozen local businesses market and grow their brands. O’Connor explains “We leverage public relations, marketing,...
DE PERE, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Final Brown County Frogger event focuses on yielding to pedestrians

BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – The third and final countywide ‘Frogger’ is just around the corner and pairs perfectly with National Pedestrian Safety Month in October. Frogger is a Crosswalk Education and Enforcement event and is part of the Yield to Your Neighbor campaign that is put on by a local nonprofit, Wello, which partners with law enforcement and municipal leaders to promote safety across local communities.
BROWN COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Ariens Nordic Center showing major progress

BRILLION, Wis. (WFRV) – The Ariens Nordic Center has been under construction for some time now with the goal of becoming a world-class facility and on Friday, Ariens Co. hosted an open house to highlight the progress being made. With plans to open in December of 2022, the Ariens...
BRILLION, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Pet Saver: Scout

Meet Scout, a 1-year-old pup available for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society Green Bay Campus!. He is 75lbs of love and youthful energy. Like all dogs at WHS, he is neutered, vaccinated, and microchipped, plus his adoption fee has been reduced to $75 to help him find his match!
GREEN BAY, WI
gbnewsnetwork.com

Fridays are Extraordinary at Doug’s Take 5 in Allouez

If you’ve been there, well…then you already know. But, if you haven’t been to Doug’s Take 5, then we suggest that you put it on your agenda — maybe this Friday, for example!. “Even though we’ve been here for more than several years now, some...
ALLOUEZ, WI
Fox11online.com

Finalists announced for 'The Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin' contest

(WLUK) -- The finalists are in for the coolest things made in Wisconsin. Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce announced Wednesday that 16 products are moving on to the next round of voting. They include a fire truck from Pierce Manufacturing, based in Appleton, and the Mark W. Barker, a ship made in Sturgeon Bay.
WISCONSIN STATE
wearegreenbay.com

Walnut Street Bridge in Green Bay closed down, unkown cause

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – If you’re commuting in the City of Green Bay tonight, avoid the Walnut Street Bridge as Storm Team 5’s Skyview Network Camera shows the bridge is closed at this time. Video shows emergency personnel are on the scene working to fix the...
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Warmer night tonight; patchy fog chances again

The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…. Calm winds and clear skies allow for a few areas of patchy frost to develop tonight, primarily in Shawano, Outagamie, and Waupaca counties. Areas of patchy, dense fog will move in as well from Door County through the Fox Cities and down into Marquette county.
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Department of Workforce Development hosts open houses statewide

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The month of September is Workforce Development Month, and to celebrate, the Department of Workforce Development (DWD) hosted a series of open houses at job centers across the state of Wisconsin on Wednesday. With job fairs in Green Bay, Menasha, and Sheboygan in northeast...
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Octoberfest and Witches’ Night Out coming to downtown Shawano

(WFRV) – Practice your cackle or spooky laugh because there’s a fun event just for the Witches and Warlocks. Chelsea and Abigail from the Stock Market Boutique visited Local 5 Live with details on just one of the two great events coming up over the next couple of weekends in downtown Shawano.
SHAWANO, WI

