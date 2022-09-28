Read full article on original website
Bosse’s News & Tobacco announces new location in northeast Wisconsin
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – One of the oldest and largest newsstands in the State of Wisconsin is staying in the northeast section of the state. Bosse’s News & Tobacco first opened in 1898 and has offered various products ranging from cigars and souvenirs to maps and postcards.
‘This place has been my life’: Seymour bar goes up for sale
SEYMOUR, Wis. (WFRV) – Petticoat Junction in Seymour has hit the market, as the establishment announced it was recently put up for sale. In a post on Petticoat Junction’s Facebook page, the establishment has been put up for sale. The post goes into detail about everyone who helped throughout the years.
$300K needed to renovate Fox River Trail, organization looking for help
GREENLEAF, Wis. (WFRV) – The Friends of the Fox River Trail announced the public launch of a capital campaign to repave the 22-year-old Fox River Trail and expand the pavement 3.4 miles into Greenleaf. Greenleaf is an unincorporated census-designated place in Brown County inside Wrightstown. “People I’m sure have...
Old Sears building under demolition, big plans for future
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – If you’re traveling around the corner of Mason Street and Military Avenue, you’ll have noticed the old Sears building is no longer standing. Demolition is underway to pave the way for new businesses, such as drive-thru banks, restaurants, and coffee shops. “They...
De Pere company growing local businesses turns 10
DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – The O’Connor Connective is celebrating 10 years of rebranding local organizations. Founded by Bridget O’Connor and run primarily by women, the Connective has helped more than a dozen local businesses market and grow their brands. O’Connor explains “We leverage public relations, marketing,...
Attend the grand opening and meet adoptable aquatic pets this Saturday at J & R in Neenah
(WFRV) – They’ve been working tirelessly to rescue Aquatic Animals for years, now J & R Aquatic Animal Rescue has a place to call home. John from J & R stopped by Local 5 Live with details on how you can attend the grand opening this weekend, plus a look at some of aquatic friends and the important work the rescue does in the community.
Homemade Pizza and special Spring Roll recipe at Crooked Joker Lounge in Suamico
(WFRV) – There’s a new place to go with friends or for a date night, a place where you can have great conversation and pick your setting plus explore some great drink specials. Plus the food at the Crooked Joker includes homemade pizza and a spring roll recipe...
Major filter project underway for Heart of the Valley Metropolitan Sewerage District
KAUKAUNA, Wis. (WFRV) – The Heart of the Valley Metropolitan Sewerage District broke ground on one of its major projects on Wednesday in the City of Kaukauna. The project will take its filtration system to the next level by treating wastewater from nearby locations such as Darboy, Combined Locks, Kaukauna, Kimberly, and Little Chute.
Final Brown County Frogger event focuses on yielding to pedestrians
BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – The third and final countywide ‘Frogger’ is just around the corner and pairs perfectly with National Pedestrian Safety Month in October. Frogger is a Crosswalk Education and Enforcement event and is part of the Yield to Your Neighbor campaign that is put on by a local nonprofit, Wello, which partners with law enforcement and municipal leaders to promote safety across local communities.
Ariens Nordic Center showing major progress
BRILLION, Wis. (WFRV) – The Ariens Nordic Center has been under construction for some time now with the goal of becoming a world-class facility and on Friday, Ariens Co. hosted an open house to highlight the progress being made. With plans to open in December of 2022, the Ariens...
Pet Saver: Scout
Meet Scout, a 1-year-old pup available for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society Green Bay Campus!. He is 75lbs of love and youthful energy. Like all dogs at WHS, he is neutered, vaccinated, and microchipped, plus his adoption fee has been reduced to $75 to help him find his match!
WisDOT, officials celebrate ‘innovative and complex’ interchange in Brown County
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) and other local officials gathered in Brown County on Wednesday to celebrate the completion of a brand new interchange in Hobart and Howard. The project which constructed an interchange at WIS 29 & County VV began in May...
Fridays are Extraordinary at Doug’s Take 5 in Allouez
If you’ve been there, well…then you already know. But, if you haven’t been to Doug’s Take 5, then we suggest that you put it on your agenda — maybe this Friday, for example!. “Even though we’ve been here for more than several years now, some...
Finalists announced for 'The Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin' contest
(WLUK) -- The finalists are in for the coolest things made in Wisconsin. Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce announced Wednesday that 16 products are moving on to the next round of voting. They include a fire truck from Pierce Manufacturing, based in Appleton, and the Mark W. Barker, a ship made in Sturgeon Bay.
Come see cabbages fly at the World Championship Cabbage Chuck this weekend
(WFRV) – It’s one of those events that you’ll never forget attending and for many in the area, the World Championship Cabbage Chuck is a tradition. Local 5 Live took viewers to Shiocton ahead of this weekend’s event with details. Details from cabbagechuck.org:. Event: 16th Annual...
Walnut Street Bridge in Green Bay closed down, unkown cause
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – If you’re commuting in the City of Green Bay tonight, avoid the Walnut Street Bridge as Storm Team 5’s Skyview Network Camera shows the bridge is closed at this time. Video shows emergency personnel are on the scene working to fix the...
‘It’s a wonderful thing’: Rock the Block recipient grateful for community’s help
MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV) – Rock the Block, an initiative with the purpose of getting neighbors and the greater community together to improve their city, made a stop in Menasha through the Greater Fox Cities Area Habitat for Humanity. The project helped out a Menasha widow and her son, who...
Warmer night tonight; patchy fog chances again
The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…. Calm winds and clear skies allow for a few areas of patchy frost to develop tonight, primarily in Shawano, Outagamie, and Waupaca counties. Areas of patchy, dense fog will move in as well from Door County through the Fox Cities and down into Marquette county.
Department of Workforce Development hosts open houses statewide
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The month of September is Workforce Development Month, and to celebrate, the Department of Workforce Development (DWD) hosted a series of open houses at job centers across the state of Wisconsin on Wednesday. With job fairs in Green Bay, Menasha, and Sheboygan in northeast...
Octoberfest and Witches’ Night Out coming to downtown Shawano
(WFRV) – Practice your cackle or spooky laugh because there’s a fun event just for the Witches and Warlocks. Chelsea and Abigail from the Stock Market Boutique visited Local 5 Live with details on just one of the two great events coming up over the next couple of weekends in downtown Shawano.
