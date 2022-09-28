ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

Florida football: Sunday Gator game presents unique challenges

There is probably a part of Florida Gators Athletic Director Scott Stricklin that looked outside today and said “Florida football could be playing today.” It’s currently 80 degrees and sunny in Gainesville. But Stricklin and Florida head Coach Billy Napier couldn’t have known that for sure earlier...
GAINESVILLE, FL
wuft.org

Gainesville hotels shoulder influx of evacuees ahead of Hurricane Ian

Weather forecasters are warning Florida residents that the hurricane looming eerily on the state’s west coast has the potential for a life-threatening storm surge, devastating wind damage and considerable flooding. Many residents are not willing to stay home and see if those forecasts turn into reality. And numerous evacuees...
GAINESVILLE, FL
Independent Florida Alligator

P.K. Yonge: A UF laboratory school with rich history

Before entering sixth grade, students at P.K. Yonge Developmental School have to make the jump from one side of Tumblin’ Creek to another. The waterway, which divides campus based on grade level, serves as a literal and symbolic bridge between the elementary and secondary school students. On the north side of the water stand students K-5, who wait until the final week of their fifth grade school year before they cross the walkway with their parents, signifying their transition into the next tier of their education.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Usf#Ewu#American Football#College Football#The Florida Gators#Fcs#Montana State#Group Of Five School#Eastern Washington
WCJB

Tampa area senior who went missing after fleeing Ian found safe

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - UPDATE: The Gainesville Police Department reports Ann Bigham, 81, has been found safe. The Gainesville Police Department is aiding in the search for Ann Bigham, 81, of Tarpon Springs. Her family says she left home to avoid Hurricane Ian on Monday and has not been seen since.
GAINESVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Hurricane Ian: What to know about waste collection in Northeast Florida

Here’s what we know about waste and recycling collection in Northeast Florida ahead of Hurricane Ian. In Gainesville, residential trash collection has been suspended only on Thursday. Trash and recycling containers will be picked up Friday, Sept. 30, only for residents with regularly scheduled Thursday collections. Otherwise, it will...
wuft.org

What an internal investigation revealed about Gainesville police misconduct after Terrell Bradley’s arrest, and what’s next

Misconduct allegations were sustained against five Gainesville police officers. Some community members say the punishments assigned won’t change a problematic culture. Gainesville Police Department released the results of an internal affairs investigation into misconduct related to the arrest of Terrell Bradley, who lost his eye to a K9 after running from a traffic stop this summer.
GAINESVILLE, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

BOCC issues non-mandatory evacuation order

Although the predicted path for Hurricane Ian keeps shifting, the Alachua County Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) approved on Tuesday an evacuation order for residents living in mobile homes, manufactured homes, RVs and in other at-risk areas. “I know a lot of people probably breathed a sigh of relief with...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Two arrested in back yard of Cottage Grove residence at 2 a.m.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Kevin Charles Swords, 21, and Ethan Gregory Wood, 21, both of Vero Beach, were arrested in the back yard of a Cottage Grove residence at 2 a.m. last night. A resident of the Cottage Grove neighborhood called 911 at 2:19 a.m. last night, saying someone was...
VERO BEACH, FL
alachuachronicle.com

UF student charged with providing false identification, trying to smuggle communication device into jail

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Emily Faith Lampi, 20, was arrested early Wednesday morning and charged with introducing contraband into the jail, resisting arrest without violence, underage drinking, and giving false identification to a police officer. A Gainesville Police Department (GPD) Officer was patrolling W. University Avenue in uniform after midnight...
GAINESVILLE, FL
