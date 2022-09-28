Read full article on original website
Florida football: Lane Kiffin’s musing about fans is why Gators must innovate
On the surface, Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin musing about fan support has nothing to do with Florida football. The Gators have sold out all three home games while the Rebels struggle to crack 60,000 fans. But Kiffin’s complaints about lack of fan support should serve as a warning...
Florida football: Sunday Gator game presents unique challenges
There is probably a part of Florida Gators Athletic Director Scott Stricklin that looked outside today and said “Florida football could be playing today.” It’s currently 80 degrees and sunny in Gainesville. But Stricklin and Florida head Coach Billy Napier couldn’t have known that for sure earlier...
Gators Shift Schedule, Offer Assistance to Families In Wake of Hurricane Ian
Hurricane Ian largely avoided the Gainesville area but greatly impacted southwest and central Florida, with several families of Gators players in the storm's path.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Florida depth chart: Jack Miller status, new starter at safety revealed ahead of Week 5
Florida released its depth chart for the Gators’ unorthodox Sunday game against Eastern Washington. Among the hum-drum normal routine in the depth chart were some major changes. Among them, backup quarterback Jack Miller is listed questionable and freshman safety Kamari Wilson is getting the starting nod after the Gators...
Independent Florida Alligator
Florida university students evacuate to and from Gainesville to avoid Hurricane Ian’s path
When Tristen Ladika heard Hurricane Ian was going to hit Gainesville, she jumped into her red Prius and drove three and a half hours and more than 230 miles home to Jupiter, Florida. The 20-year-old UF wildlife, ecology and conservation junior didn’t want to stay in her dated house in...
Sugar Hill, September 30 High School 🏈 Game Notice
wuft.org
Gainesville hotels shoulder influx of evacuees ahead of Hurricane Ian
Weather forecasters are warning Florida residents that the hurricane looming eerily on the state’s west coast has the potential for a life-threatening storm surge, devastating wind damage and considerable flooding. Many residents are not willing to stay home and see if those forecasts turn into reality. And numerous evacuees...
Independent Florida Alligator
P.K. Yonge: A UF laboratory school with rich history
Before entering sixth grade, students at P.K. Yonge Developmental School have to make the jump from one side of Tumblin’ Creek to another. The waterway, which divides campus based on grade level, serves as a literal and symbolic bridge between the elementary and secondary school students. On the north side of the water stand students K-5, who wait until the final week of their fifth grade school year before they cross the walkway with their parents, signifying their transition into the next tier of their education.
Alachua County Issues Evacuation Orders Ahead Of Hurricane Ian Impact
ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – Evacuation is ordered for those residing in mobile homes, manufactured homes, recreational vehicles, and homes that may not survive the storm, along with those living in low-lying areas or those in proximity to bodies of water. Alachua County has opened
WCJB
Tampa area senior who went missing after fleeing Ian found safe
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - UPDATE: The Gainesville Police Department reports Ann Bigham, 81, has been found safe. The Gainesville Police Department is aiding in the search for Ann Bigham, 81, of Tarpon Springs. Her family says she left home to avoid Hurricane Ian on Monday and has not been seen since.
mycbs4.com
Winn Dixie closing stores in over 40 Florida counties due to Hurricane Ian
Winn-Dixie has announced they are closing stores as Hurricane Ian makes its way to Florida. Stores will be closed in over 40 counties including Alachua, Levy, Marion, Lake and Sumter. Winn-Dixie said they want to ensure the safety of their associates and customers. Additional closure will likely happen for the...
WCJB
How will Ian impact your neighborhood? Enter your zip code for NOAA forecast
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration is helping people find out specifically how Hurricane Ian may impact their neighborhood. NOAA has created a web portal to show weather predictions by zip code. Click here for the latest satellite images, NOAA Hurricane Center maps and more.
News4Jax.com
Hurricane Ian: What to know about waste collection in Northeast Florida
Here’s what we know about waste and recycling collection in Northeast Florida ahead of Hurricane Ian. In Gainesville, residential trash collection has been suspended only on Thursday. Trash and recycling containers will be picked up Friday, Sept. 30, only for residents with regularly scheduled Thursday collections. Otherwise, it will...
wuft.org
What an internal investigation revealed about Gainesville police misconduct after Terrell Bradley’s arrest, and what’s next
Misconduct allegations were sustained against five Gainesville police officers. Some community members say the punishments assigned won’t change a problematic culture. Gainesville Police Department released the results of an internal affairs investigation into misconduct related to the arrest of Terrell Bradley, who lost his eye to a K9 after running from a traffic stop this summer.
alachuachronicle.com
Gainesville man arrested for trying to force his way into the same house twice in two days
NEWBERRY, Fla. – Contravious Alexander Bedford, 30, was arrested yesterday morning and charged with burglary, theft, property damage, and battery after allegedly trying to force his way into the same Newberry residence twice in two days. The first 911 call was at 8:52 p.m. on Monday, when the victim,...
mainstreetdailynews.com
BOCC issues non-mandatory evacuation order
Although the predicted path for Hurricane Ian keeps shifting, the Alachua County Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) approved on Tuesday an evacuation order for residents living in mobile homes, manufactured homes, RVs and in other at-risk areas. “I know a lot of people probably breathed a sigh of relief with...
WESH
Why you should put a quarter on a frozen cup of water during Hurricane Ian
If you're leaving your home to head to a safe location due to Hurricane Ian, there's a neat trick that could tell you whether or not the power went out at your home. Marion County Commissioner Carl Zalak shared a neat hack that he just learned that involves a frozen cup of water.
alachuachronicle.com
Two arrested in back yard of Cottage Grove residence at 2 a.m.
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Kevin Charles Swords, 21, and Ethan Gregory Wood, 21, both of Vero Beach, were arrested in the back yard of a Cottage Grove residence at 2 a.m. last night. A resident of the Cottage Grove neighborhood called 911 at 2:19 a.m. last night, saying someone was...
alachuachronicle.com
UF student charged with providing false identification, trying to smuggle communication device into jail
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Emily Faith Lampi, 20, was arrested early Wednesday morning and charged with introducing contraband into the jail, resisting arrest without violence, underage drinking, and giving false identification to a police officer. A Gainesville Police Department (GPD) Officer was patrolling W. University Avenue in uniform after midnight...
