Before entering sixth grade, students at P.K. Yonge Developmental School have to make the jump from one side of Tumblin’ Creek to another. The waterway, which divides campus based on grade level, serves as a literal and symbolic bridge between the elementary and secondary school students. On the north side of the water stand students K-5, who wait until the final week of their fifth grade school year before they cross the walkway with their parents, signifying their transition into the next tier of their education.

ALACHUA COUNTY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO