Spokane, WA

Crews complete Phase 1 of Monroe St construction, move focus to west side of road

By Erin Robinson
KXLY.com | 4 News Now
 3 days ago

SPOKANE, Wash. — City of Spokane crews have completed the first phase of work on Monroe St and will be switching to the west side of the road Wednesday.

The grind and overlay pavement work is being done between Summit Ave and Boone Ave, just north of the Monroe St Bridge.

Communications Manager Kirstin Davis said there will still be access to Summit during Phase II of the project. There will be intermittent closures when crews are using the grinder in that area.

Additional streets may be affected as the work continues.

