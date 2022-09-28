Read full article on original website
Las Vegas police arrest man in connection rideshare shooting that injured one woman
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department has made an arrest in connection to a shooting that injured a woman while she was traveling in a rideshare last month. Robert Sult was arrested on Tuesday, September 27, after being identified by detectives as the suspect involved...
18-year-old dies in Henderson crash, suspected DUI
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — An 18-year-old woman was killed in a car crash on U.S 95 on Monday. Nevada State Police reported to U.S 95 and mile marker 53 around 12: 30 a.m. Driver Taylor Madison was traveling southbound on U.S 95 when she failed to maintain her lane and drove northbound in front of the victim.
Head-on DUI crash on U.S. 95 killed UNLV freshman, State Police say
The crash on U.S. 95 that killed a UNLV freshman from Henderson was head-on and caused by a drunken driver, State Police said Friday.
Parrot stolen from Las Vegas printing shop, search continues for suspect
The owners of a local business reached out to 8 News Now for help, after they said their double yellow-headed Amazon parrot had been stolen.
Las Vegas police investigate 3 separate incidents after man shot, injured
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Metropolitan Police detectives are investigating three separate incidents they said are related to a shooting early Thursday morning. Police said the shooting happened just before 3 a.m. at the Cromwell. About half an hour later, someone called to report that his brother was shot at I-15 and Flamingo, according […]
‘Afraid to call:’ Man who turned in escaped inmate was hesitant, he says in 911 call released by Metro
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Gabriel Delgadillo, the Las Vegas Shuttles manager who called 911 to report that escaped inmate Porfirio Duarte-Herrera was ready to board a bus to Mexico, was hesitant to make that phone call. “He’s been so natural, though … I was very afraid to just call,” Delgadillo told the 911 dispatcher in […]
North Las Vegas police attempting to identify unknown woman
North Las Vegas Police Department is seeking public assistance in identifying an unknown female. NLVPD did not provide any additional information about the female subject.
Two dead after crash on US95 and Mile Marker 53 in Clark County
According to Nevada State Police at 12:30 a.m. a black Hyundai Genesis was traveling south on US95 before striking a red Nissan Versa traveling north.
Police: Woman in custody after SWAT standoff in east Las Vegas
A woman is in police custody after a five-hour police standoff at a home in east Las Vegas on Thursday morning.
Bicyclist dies from injuries after he was hit by truck near Apex, Las Vegas police say
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A bicyclist who was hit by a truck on Las Vegas Boulevard near Apex has died from his injuries, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department announced on Firday. His death marks the 109th traffic-related fatality in the department's jurisdiction so far this year. Police say...
Videos show capture of prison escapee moments before boarding bus out of Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Video shows the arrest of convicted murderer and escaped inmate Porfirio Duarte-Herrera on Wednesday evening, five days after he escaped from the Southern Desert Correctional Center on Friday. Surveillance video from the bus stop obtained by 8 News Now shows Duarte-Herrera standing in line to board the bus. He is then […]
Suspect wanted in murder of rapper PnB Rock arrested in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A suspect wanted in the murder of rapper PnB Rock was arrested in Las Vegas on Thursday, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Freddie Lee Trone was located around 1 p.m. at an apartment near Charleston and Las Vegas Blvd. and taken into custody by the Las Vegas Criminal Apprehension Team Task Force, LAPD's media relations division said in a news release.
1 person injured in shooting near Las Vegas Strip; victim dropped off at hospital
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — One person was dropped off at a hospital after being shot near the Las Vegas Strip early Thursday morning, police believe. Detectives are investigating three separate events that are believed to be related to a shooting reported around 2:50 a.m. on Las Vegas Boulevard at Flamingo Circle, said Lt. David Gordon with Las Vegas Metropolitan Police.
EXCLUSIVE: Former Metro Lieutenant offers insight about capturing escaped inmates
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A retired Metro Lieutenant spoke exclusively with News 3 about the latest prison escape and his experience leading an investigation to capture another high-profile escapee in 2005. Ted Snodgrass retired from the department in 2011 after nearly 30 years of service which included helping to...
1 Person Critically Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Las Vegas (Las Vegas, NV)
According to the Las Vegas Police, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Las Vegas on Tuesday night. According to the reports, a bicycle and a truck were involved in the collision. The driver of the bicycle suffered major injuries and was rushed to the hospital in critical condition. The identity of...
North Las Vegas police officer arrested on suspicion of domestic battery
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A North Las Vegas police officer was arrested over the weekend on suspicion of domestic battery. Officer Eric Halverson was arrested by Las Vegas Metropolitan Police, Sgt. Jeff Wall with NLVPD confirmed to News 3. Halverson has been with the North Las Vegas Police Department...
After shooting, police activity on I-15 at Flamingo causes traffic delays
Police activity causes traffic delays on Interstate 15 northbound on Thursday morning. Las Vegas detectives are investigating three separate incidents believed to be related to one shooting.
Heidari Law Firm and Abogados Con Experiencia Offer $10,000 Reward for Hit and Run Conviction
(Las Vegas) Sam Ryan Heidari, Attorney and owner of two major personal injury law firms in Las Vegas and L.A. has offered publicly a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of two suspects that were involved in a Las Vegas hit and run on Friday, September 23rd. On Friday, at approximately 4:35 a.m., a critical injury, hit and run traffic collision occurred on East Flamingo Road, west of the intersection with South Sandhill Road.
3 men arrested for death of 62-year-old man in Henderson
A third suspect has been arrested by Henderson Police in connection with the battery, and subsequent death, of a 62-year-old man on Sept. 23.
Cyclist dead two days after crash with semi-truck near Apex
Las Vegas (KSNV) — A bicyclist has died two days after colliding with a semi-truck near Apex, Nevada. The crash occurred on Tuesday, September 27, at Las Vegas Boulevard North, south of US-93, near the Love's Travel Stop. According to police, the cyclist was traveling north on Las Vegas...
