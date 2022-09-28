ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Las Vegas, NV

18-year-old dies in Henderson crash, suspected DUI

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — An 18-year-old woman was killed in a car crash on U.S 95 on Monday. Nevada State Police reported to U.S 95 and mile marker 53 around 12: 30 a.m. Driver Taylor Madison was traveling southbound on U.S 95 when she failed to maintain her lane and drove northbound in front of the victim.
Suspect wanted in murder of rapper PnB Rock arrested in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A suspect wanted in the murder of rapper PnB Rock was arrested in Las Vegas on Thursday, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Freddie Lee Trone was located around 1 p.m. at an apartment near Charleston and Las Vegas Blvd. and taken into custody by the Las Vegas Criminal Apprehension Team Task Force, LAPD's media relations division said in a news release.
1 person injured in shooting near Las Vegas Strip; victim dropped off at hospital

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — One person was dropped off at a hospital after being shot near the Las Vegas Strip early Thursday morning, police believe. Detectives are investigating three separate events that are believed to be related to a shooting reported around 2:50 a.m. on Las Vegas Boulevard at Flamingo Circle, said Lt. David Gordon with Las Vegas Metropolitan Police.
Heidari Law Firm and Abogados Con Experiencia Offer $10,000 Reward for Hit and Run Conviction

(Las Vegas) Sam Ryan Heidari, Attorney and owner of two major personal injury law firms in Las Vegas and L.A. has offered publicly a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of two suspects that were involved in a Las Vegas hit and run on Friday, September 23rd. On Friday, at approximately 4:35 a.m., a critical injury, hit and run traffic collision occurred on East Flamingo Road, west of the intersection with South Sandhill Road.
Cyclist dead two days after crash with semi-truck near Apex

Las Vegas (KSNV) — A bicyclist has died two days after colliding with a semi-truck near Apex, Nevada. The crash occurred on Tuesday, September 27, at Las Vegas Boulevard North, south of US-93, near the Love's Travel Stop. According to police, the cyclist was traveling north on Las Vegas...
