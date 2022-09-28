ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Caledonia, NY

Man charged in death of infant son

By Victoria E. Freile, Rochester Democrat and Chronicle
A Livingston County man has been charged with several felonies, including second-degree murder, in connection with the June death of his two-month-old son, the Livingston County Sheriff's Office announced Tuesday.

Zachary McCaa, 26, of Caledonia last week was arraigned in Livingston County Court on charges of second-degree murder, first-degree manslaughter and second-degree manslaughter, all felonies, and endangering the welfare of a child, a misdemeanor.

Police on June 9 were called to an Iroquois Road home in Caledonia to help a two-month-old boy who was not breathing, according to police. The boy was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital, and died from his injuries on June 16. McCaa was accused of throwing the baby, causing him to strike his head, and shaking the child "violently" on several occasions, deputies said. He was originally charged with reckless assault of a child, a felony.

McCaa in court pleaded not guilty and was remanded to the Livingston County Jail in lieu of $250,000 cash bail or $500,000 bond. He is scheduled to return to court on Nov. 22.

Christina Dailey
3d ago

Someone needs to toss him around!! Unimaginable someone could do this to a child!! 💔

DemocratandChronicle.com is the home page of Rochester NY, with in-depth and updated local news, sports, things to do, investigative journalism and opinions.

