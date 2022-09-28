ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coldwater, MI

Coldwater Soccer holds on to first place in I-8 with come from behind win

By Obituaries
The Daily Reporter
The Daily Reporter
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1myue4_0iDgkyVy00

JACKSON — It took a come from behind effort but just the same, the Coldwater Cardinal soccer team remains in first place in the Interstate 8 with a 2-1 victory over the Northwest Mounties Tuesday night.After a scoreless first half sent the game in to crunch time tied at 0-0, it was Northwest getting on the board first with a goal less than five minutes into the second half.Coldwater responded and knotted up the game at 1-1 at the 21:20 mark as Ezaldeen Ahmed found the back of the Northwest net off of a rebound that bounced off the Mountie goal keeper.Coldwater notched what proved to be the game winning goal with 17:33 left to play thanks to a direct kick from 20 yards out by Arif Ahmed after a Northwest foul, giving the Cardinals the 2-1 lead.Coldwater’s defense and the play of keeper Franky Ramos kept the Mounties off the scoreboard the rest of the way, preserving the 2-1 victory.Ramos made five saves in goal for the Cardinals as Coldwater out shot Northwest 15-7, with 12 of those 15 shots coming in a dominant second half.Coldwater improves to 7-4-3 overall on the season and 4-0-1 in the Interstate 8 conference with the victory, giving them a half of a game lead over Parma Western in second place and full game lead over Marshall who sits in third.In the Junior Varsity contest it was Coldwater defeating Northwest thanks to goals from Liam Clark, Yahya Umari, Umari Umari, and Niko Downs. Hunter Barnett made four saves in goal for the win.The Coldwater soccer program will be back in action on Thursday when they travel to Harper Creek for more Interstate 8 action in a varsity only contest, beginning at 6 p.m.

