Wichita Falls, TX

Calcote-Garcia leaving as museum director

By Staff Reports
Times Record News
 3 days ago

Madeleine Calcote-Garcia is leaving her job as executive director of the Museum of North Texas History. Her last day will be Oct. 19. She had served in the post for four years.

“This was a bittersweet decision. I’ve enjoyed my time in Wichita Falls at the Museum of North Texas History but my husband and I would like to be closer to family," Calcote-Garcia said in a news release.

“Madeleine has been a great asset to the Museum of North Texas History and we wish her the best.” Museum Board President Tim Swagerty said.

Calcote-Garcia was recently involved in work with the defunct Wichita Falls Railroad Museum, which is located on city-owned property at the railroad tracks downtown. The City Council voted to preserve some of the exhibits and dispose of others.

The Museum of North Texas History, located at 720 Indiana Avenue, collects, preserves, exhibits and interprets the history of the North Texas Area.

IN THIS ARTICLE
Times Record News

