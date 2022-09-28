Be MKE: Bucks Media Day, Milwaukee Brewing Co. update and the Jeffrey Dahmer Netflix show

Who we are. Where we go. What we need to know.

And one of the coolest days of my life goes to ... Bucks Media Day.

I spent Sunday afternoon at Fiserv Forum, filming and interviewing players as they were waiting to get their professional photos taken at several stations around the court.

MarJon Beauchamp brought his puppy Pluto — and Pat Connaughton was a big fan. Giannis Antetokounmpo was eating spaghetti and showing off his shoes (the back of 'em say "Joke's on you"). And I felt even shorter than I usually do.

Here are many more highlights from the day, from Giannis' thoughts on if he's the best player in the world to Joe Ingles' trash talk. It's by Jim Owczarski, the award-winning journalist who covers the Bucks for the JS.

And for a behind-the-scenes look at the event, here's an Instagram Reel/TikTok video I put together. (More videos from Media Day will be posting in the coming weeks, so be sure to follow along on Insta and TikTok).

Let’s talk business

The proposed Deer District concert complex — planning to be operated by FPC Live — has moved one step closer to becoming a reality. After nearly four hours of debate and by a thin margin, the Milwaukee Plan Commission voted on Monday to recommend a necessary zoning change. The measure passed with a few conditions, including the results of a traffic study. The commission's vote sends the project on to the Common Council's Zoning, Neighborhoods and Development Committee for review.

We now know what's going to happen with Milwaukee Brewing Co.'s beloved brews and its closed space near Fiserv Forum.

Chicago-based Pilot Project Brewing — "a launch pad for start-up breweries" — is taking over the space at 1128 N. Ninth St. Since beginning in 2019, Pilot Project has launched 13 start-up breweries. "We heard rumblings that the Milwaukee Brewing Company was open to selling," said Pilot Project's co-founder and CEO Dan Abel, a University of Wisconsin graduate. "We met with the team here and we were pretty blown away. It's an absolutely beautiful facility and is the perfect size for the next step." Pilot Project is planning to debut its Milwaukee location later this fall, with food and four or five brewers that are already involved in the operation. The company will also continue operations at its current site in Logan Square.

Milwaukee Brewing Co.'s well-known beers like Louie's Demise, MKE IPA and Outboard will stay on shelves and on tap thanks to Milwaukee's Eagle Park Brewing's purchase of the brewing company. "It’s a huge deal. They are one of the oldest craft breweries in the city, and they're pretty cemented in this culture," said Eagle Park co-owner Max Borgardt. "To be in this spot is pretty surreal. We want to carry on what they’ve done and to make sure the city knows that the beer is not going away." While Eagle Park will get distribution of Milwaukee Brewing Co. products back on shelves as early as Oct. 1, the brewery will take its time opening a taproom dedicated to the brewery.

Out and about

Where can you find about 400 artists tattooing in one place? (No, this isn't a riddle). At the 12th annual Milwaukee Tattoo Arts Festival, a Villain Arts Tattoo Convention. It runs Friday through Sunday. Attendees can observe live tattooing — or get tattooed — and catch "daring" sideshow acts, burlesque, human suspension and more, according to the event's website. Here's what to know.

Two requirements before reading this next one: 1. Put on the "Mamma Mia!" soundtrack. 2. Bust a move (or all of the moves). Skylight Music Theatre's new production of "Mamma Mia!" runs through Oct. 16 at the Broadway Theatre Center, 158 N. Broadway. For tickets, visit skylightmusictheatre.org or call 414-291-7800.

Have you started thinking about what you or your kiddos or your squad is going to be for Halloween? Lemme know. Here's when and where to trick-or-treat across the Milwaukee area and its surrounding communities this year. If your fam isn't into traditional trick-or-treating (or if you want to add to it), here are some alternative events.

The Ice Age Trail Alliance’s Mammoth Hike Challenge — back for its third year — challenges people to hike, walk or backpack 42 miles of the 1,200-mile national scenic trail in October, plus visit three official trail communities. Participants can complete the challenge as individuals, families or teams. What do you get for completing the challenge? A special commemorative patch and certificate. New this year: People can earn 10 bonus miles for visiting an additional trail community or participating in a Mammoth Hike Challenge event.

Don’t go hangry

The rooftop restaurant at the Trade Hotel in Deer District will be, drum roll please ... Il Cervo. Fun Fact: That means "the deer" in Italian. The Italian-themed eatery will serve up pizza made with sourdough, butter-poached lobster, grilled fish, dry-aged steaks served Florentine style, fresh cheeses made in-house daily, handmade pasta and more, according to spokespeople from the Milwaukee Bucks and restaurant. Il Cervo — one of two restaurants planned for the hotel — will offer both indoor and outdoor areas for customers. Il Cervo and the hotel are to open in spring.

Here are the talkers

Earlier this week, I started watching "Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story" on Netflix. If you haven't heard about it yet, it's a 10-part miniseries that features a number of moments pulled from original reporting about the horrific murders perpetrated by Dahmer over several years and discovered in July 1991. Here's a look at the fact and fiction of each episode.

Milwaukee's own Pabst Blue Ribbon appears to have a supporting role in "The Greatest Beer Run Ever," which opens in a limited number of theaters and debuts on Apple TV+ on Sept. 30. The film is about a New York City guy (played by Zac Efron) who embarks on a mission: To find his buddies in uniform in Vietnam and bring them beer from home to show them people are thinking about them. The beer? You guessed it, PBR.

Something I didn't have on my 2022 bingo card: Jack Black making up and performing a song in tribute to Giannis Antetokounmpo in Milwaukee. Tenacious D — featuring comedians and friends Black and Kyle Gass — played a sold-out BMO Harris Pavilion Sunday. During the show, Black came up with the song on the spot, with a little help from Gass and the band's touring members.

