Read full article on original website
Related
Franklin County Times
Commission passes budget, shows support for two state amendments
In a special called meeting Sept. 30, the Franklin County Commission passed its annual budget for fiscal year 2022-20233, approximately $14,3777,282.60, divided as follows:. The difference needed to balance this year’s budget will come from transfers from the Capital Improvements Fund; Public Buildings Fund; Public Highway and Traffic Fund; and fund balance brought forward from the previous fiscal year, according to the commission.
Franklin County Times
Fall brings Pumpkin Palooza, NW-SCC trunk-or-treat event
Summer is meandering toward the exit – or so it would have us believe – and fall is in the air. The community can celebrate by participating in the Franklin County Chamber of Commerce’s free and family-friendly second annual Pumpkin Palooza Scarecrow Trail at Russellville’s City Lake Park, as well as by enjoying a trunk-or-treat event hosted by Northwest-Shoals Community College.
Franklin County Times
Red Bay claims county varsity volleyball title
The Red Bay Tigers ended a long day of volleyball action by winning the varsity division of the Franklin County volleyball tournament. Red Bay opened the double-elimination tournament with a 2-0 win over Tharptown, 25-11 and 25-9. Phil Campbell beat Belgreen 2-1 with scores of 3-25, 25-20 and 15-13 in their opening game.
Franklin County Times
Distinguished Through the Decades: 2008, Paige Palmer Thorne
When Red Bay’s Paige Palmer – now Thorne – served as a Little Sister for 2007 Junior Miss Lydia Hammock Freeman, it opened her eyes to the possibilities and the opportunities afforded by the competition. “It really helped give so much insight into the program and what...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Franklin County Times
Lauderdale County stuffs Bobcat run game
The Phil Campbell Bobcats built their 2022 offense around a strong running attack. That running attack had been largely successful for the first half of the season. Friday night, however, region rival Lauderdale County found a way to stuff that attack, holding Phil Campbell to 24 rushing yards in a 36-12 win over the Bobcats.
Franklin County Times
Golden Tigers dominate in homecoming win over Brewer
The Russellville Golden Tigers got back on the winning track with a 58-0 homecoming football victory over the Brewer Patriots. The Golden Tigers led 45-0 at the half Friday night and were able to continue their strong play against region opponents. RHS is now 4-3 on the season and 4-0 in region play going into the off week on the game schedule.
Franklin County Times
Red Bay spoils Homecoming for Tharptown
The Red Bay Tigers spoiled the Tharptown Wildcats’ Homecoming by using a dominant run game and by taking advantage of turnovers, winning 54-14. Red Bay controlled the game with 422 yards of total offense, while Tharptown had 209 yards of total offense. The run game was the Tigers’ go-to,...
Comments / 0