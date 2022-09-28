Summer is meandering toward the exit – or so it would have us believe – and fall is in the air. The community can celebrate by participating in the Franklin County Chamber of Commerce’s free and family-friendly second annual Pumpkin Palooza Scarecrow Trail at Russellville’s City Lake Park, as well as by enjoying a trunk-or-treat event hosted by Northwest-Shoals Community College.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, AL ・ 4 HOURS AGO