Ulster County, NY

Mid-Hudson News Network

Democrat blames Mayor Rolison for city’s fiscal stress

POUGHKEEPSIE – A report issued by New York State Comptroller Tom DiNapoli indicated that the City of Poughkeepsie was in “significant fiscal stress” at the end of the 2021 fiscal year. Poughkeepsie is the only municipality in the state with that designation. The report sparked a war of words between Mayor Rob Rolison’s senate campaign and his Democratic opponent Julie Shiroishi.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
hudsonvalleyone.com

Village agrees to buy used truck from the Town of Ulster

The Saugerties Village Board agreed to buy a used 2010 Mack six-wheeled truck with a plow, a wing and a sander for $25,000 from the Town of Ulster. With the equipment that comes with it, it’s obviously worth buying, the board agreed at its regular meeting on September 19.
ULSTER, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Dutchess sheriff says Asian Americans targeted in Hudson Valley

POUGHKEEPSIE – There have been several recent incidents of robberies and thefts targeting Asian Americans in the Hudson Valley, Acting Dutchess County Sheriff Kirk Imperati announced. “The crimes occurred in the homes of workers in Asian-owned restaurants, nail salons, liquor stores and other businesses,” he said in a letter...
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
hudsonvalleyone.com

Saugerties town justice said she didn’t have the energy to correct inaccuracies

Saugerties town justice Claudia Andreassen has resigned as of September 30, halfway through her term, following a two-year investigation by the New York State Commission on Judicial Conduct. In her agreement, she stipulates that she will neither run for nor accept any judicial appointment. Specifically, the commission charged:. – Andreassen’s...
SAUGERTIES, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Saugerties judge resigns amidst state investigation of wrongdoing

SAUGERTIES – Saugerties Town Justice Claudia Andreassen is resigning from her position effective Friday, September 30 amidst an investigation of her actions by the New York State Commission on Judicial Conduct. Andreassen has served as a judge since being appointed in 2012 and being elected during three subsequent elections.
SAUGERTIES, NY
hudsonvalleyone.com

Perrine’s Covered Bridge celebrates 200 years

The New York State Covered Bridge Society (NYSCBS) is hosting a meet-and-greet at Perrine’s Covered Bridge on the weekend of October 8 to 10 between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. The Society will have displays, handouts and trinkets for sale or giveaway. Perrine’s Covered Bridge was originally built in 1821 and was modified and subsequently restored a number of times, but is structurally the same as when built.
NEW PALTZ, NY
hudsonvalleyone.com

Seven fatal overdoses in August shock Ulster County

It was a celebratory moment: fist-bumps and high-fives all around. New York State attorney general Letitia James headed to the podium to announce one of the largest drug busts in Ulster County and the surrounding area. The arrests took down a major pipeline from Albany through Ulster County. Then, not even two months later, several local people died from overdoses in a span of little more than a week this past August, as reported in Hudson Valley One.
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
Legislative Gazette

Jewish Gun Club challenging firearms ban in places of worship

The New York State Jewish Gun Club filed a lawsuit in the U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York, on September 29 against Gov. Kathy Hochul, Attorney General Letitia James and other officials to overturn the state’s new concealed carry laws. The organization — a gun club based...
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
hudsonvalleyone.com

New parking in New Paltz praised by planning board

An application for a site plan review to install a new driveway and parking area at 42 South Chestnut Street in new Paltz was met with praise if not approval during a meeting last week of the Village of New Paltz Planning Board. The applicant, Bassam Serdah, was before the...
NEW PALTZ, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Dutchess County launches new tools to help residents plan for emergencies

POUGHKEEPSIE – September is National Preparedness Month with September 30th designated as National Preparedness Day and the Dutchess County Department of Emergency Response (DER) has launched a mobile app and a voluntary registry for those needing additional assistance during emergencies. “Ready Dutchess” is a mobile application for planning and...
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY

