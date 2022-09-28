Read full article on original website
Democrat blames Mayor Rolison for city’s fiscal stress
POUGHKEEPSIE – A report issued by New York State Comptroller Tom DiNapoli indicated that the City of Poughkeepsie was in “significant fiscal stress” at the end of the 2021 fiscal year. Poughkeepsie is the only municipality in the state with that designation. The report sparked a war of words between Mayor Rob Rolison’s senate campaign and his Democratic opponent Julie Shiroishi.
Village agrees to buy used truck from the Town of Ulster
The Saugerties Village Board agreed to buy a used 2010 Mack six-wheeled truck with a plow, a wing and a sander for $25,000 from the Town of Ulster. With the equipment that comes with it, it’s obviously worth buying, the board agreed at its regular meeting on September 19.
Dutchess sheriff says Asian Americans targeted in Hudson Valley
POUGHKEEPSIE – There have been several recent incidents of robberies and thefts targeting Asian Americans in the Hudson Valley, Acting Dutchess County Sheriff Kirk Imperati announced. “The crimes occurred in the homes of workers in Asian-owned restaurants, nail salons, liquor stores and other businesses,” he said in a letter...
Saugerties town justice said she didn’t have the energy to correct inaccuracies
Saugerties town justice Claudia Andreassen has resigned as of September 30, halfway through her term, following a two-year investigation by the New York State Commission on Judicial Conduct. In her agreement, she stipulates that she will neither run for nor accept any judicial appointment. Specifically, the commission charged:. – Andreassen’s...
Wallkill Valley Rail Trail closures expected while improvements are made
NEW PALTZ – The Open Space Institute (OSI) has announced the start of a project, being completed in partnership and funding provided by Ulster County, to improve a 5.5-mile section of the Wallkill Valley Rail Trail between Plains Road in New Paltz and Main Street in Gardiner. The $885,000...
Orange County unveils nearly $9M 2023 budget
The $896.4 million budget has a county tax rate of $2.78. That means for every $1,000 of home value, a homeowner will pay $2.78.
Saugerties judge resigns amidst state investigation of wrongdoing
SAUGERTIES – Saugerties Town Justice Claudia Andreassen is resigning from her position effective Friday, September 30 amidst an investigation of her actions by the New York State Commission on Judicial Conduct. Andreassen has served as a judge since being appointed in 2012 and being elected during three subsequent elections.
Perrine’s Covered Bridge celebrates 200 years
The New York State Covered Bridge Society (NYSCBS) is hosting a meet-and-greet at Perrine’s Covered Bridge on the weekend of October 8 to 10 between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. The Society will have displays, handouts and trinkets for sale or giveaway. Perrine’s Covered Bridge was originally built in 1821 and was modified and subsequently restored a number of times, but is structurally the same as when built.
Large Moose Spotted on The Loose in Dutchess County
If you thought you saw a moose this week in Dutchess County, you weren't seeing things. Numerous reports have come in this week about a moose trekking across Southern Dutchess. Are There Moose in The Hudson Valley?. Now you may be asking yourself "We have moose here in the Hudson...
Village of West Haverstraw accused of discrimination over open village trustee seat
The claim is made by a man who says he has battled discrimination all his life. Wilbur Aldridge has spent much of his life focusing on civil rights issues, and now he's working on behalf of his own.
Quaint Ulster County, NY Town Known for Beautiful Rose Murals
This beautiful town has so much to offer. From delicious local restaurants to cozy, mom and pop shops that feel like a small town feel, it's like something out of a Hallmark movie. Upon visiting this quaint town, I enjoyed the simplicity of its surroundings. I went for a bike...
Seven fatal overdoses in August shock Ulster County
It was a celebratory moment: fist-bumps and high-fives all around. New York State attorney general Letitia James headed to the podium to announce one of the largest drug busts in Ulster County and the surrounding area. The arrests took down a major pipeline from Albany through Ulster County. Then, not even two months later, several local people died from overdoses in a span of little more than a week this past August, as reported in Hudson Valley One.
PD: Hudson Valley, New York Man Paid For Pizza, Drinks With Fake Money
A Hudson Valley man was arrested following a month-long investigation into fake money found at a popular pizzeria. On Wednesday, the Saugerties Police Department announced an arrest into alleged fake money that was used in Ulster County in August. Counterfeit Money Used At Saugerties, New York Pizzeria. On August 20,...
What’s Going on at Highland Location? Construction has Many Wondering
An active construction site has led to residents and commuters wondering what's "coming soon"?. Back in May, we told you about a proposal that was approved in the Ulster County town of Highland that was going to bring one of our favorite convenience stores to a heavily traveled Hudson Valley road.
New York State Police Arrest Over 110 In Hudson Valley
It was a busy week for New York State Police in the Hudson Valley. New York State Police from the Hudson Valley recently changed things up and began reporting a "week in review." This weekly press release highlights arrests, investigations, and more that police stationed in the Hudson Valley completed in the past week.
Jewish Gun Club challenging firearms ban in places of worship
The New York State Jewish Gun Club filed a lawsuit in the U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York, on September 29 against Gov. Kathy Hochul, Attorney General Letitia James and other officials to overturn the state’s new concealed carry laws. The organization — a gun club based...
The 8 Best Apple Pies In Dutchess County, NY
It's time to eat all the fall desserts. Recently, the Hudson Valley loudly and definitively answered the question about the best apple cider donut in the area. Now, the discussion has turned to pies. "Where can I get the best apple pie in the area?", asked a Fishkill, NY resident...
New parking in New Paltz praised by planning board
An application for a site plan review to install a new driveway and parking area at 42 South Chestnut Street in new Paltz was met with praise if not approval during a meeting last week of the Village of New Paltz Planning Board. The applicant, Bassam Serdah, was before the...
Dutchess County launches new tools to help residents plan for emergencies
POUGHKEEPSIE – September is National Preparedness Month with September 30th designated as National Preparedness Day and the Dutchess County Department of Emergency Response (DER) has launched a mobile app and a voluntary registry for those needing additional assistance during emergencies. “Ready Dutchess” is a mobile application for planning and...
