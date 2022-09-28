5 homes you can buy in Greater Boston for under $600,000
From studios to three-bedroom houses.
Home prices are cooling off, as mortgage rates soar.
The Greater Boston Association of Realtors reported on Sept. 20 that the median selling price for a single-family home in the region in August was $825,000, a 5.8% increase, while the median cost for a condo was $652,950, a 2.8% increase. To put that into perspective: In July, prices for both increased by nearly 7%, respectively.
We found five pretty homes for well under those price points. Check them out:
$575,000
3 bedrooms, 1 full bath
1,368 square feet
0.10-acre lot
***
$519,900
3 bedrooms, 2 full baths
1,115 square feet
0.13-acre lot
***
$499,900
3 bedrooms, 2 full baths
1,841 square feet
0.31-acre lot
Open house: Sunday, Oct. 2, from noon to 1:30 p.m.
***
$410,000
3 bedrooms, 1 full bath
1,017 square feet
***
$141,000
Studio, 1 full bath
278 square feet
