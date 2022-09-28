ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milford, MA

5 homes you can buy in Greater Boston for under $600,000

By Grayson Rice
Boston
Boston
 3 days ago

From studios to three-bedroom houses.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=290v4c_0iDgiZZV00
This home at 19 Muriel Lane in Milford is on the market for $499,900.

Home prices are cooling off, as mortgage rates soar.

The Greater Boston Association of Realtors reported on Sept. 20 that the median selling price for a single-family home in the region in August was $825,000, a 5.8% increase, while the median cost for a condo was $652,950, a 2.8% increase. To put that into perspective: In July, prices for both increased by nearly 7%, respectively.

We found five pretty homes for well under those price points. Check them out:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46YnOm_0iDgiZZV00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sJ5NL_0iDgiZZV00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hir2b_0iDgiZZV00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eBg3q_0iDgiZZV00

$575,000

3 bedrooms, 1 full bath

1,368 square feet

0.10-acre lot

***

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2v97Ck_0iDgiZZV00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bhnft_0iDgiZZV00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ETu6H_0iDgiZZV00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sKeAC_0iDgiZZV00

$519,900

3 bedrooms, 2 full baths

1,115 square feet

0.13-acre lot

***

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Cf68B_0iDgiZZV00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49tgv1_0iDgiZZV00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2i1qkn_0iDgiZZV00

$499,900

3 bedrooms, 2 full baths

1,841 square feet

0.31-acre lot

Open house: Sunday, Oct. 2, from noon to 1:30 p.m.

***

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1orW2K_0iDgiZZV00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pyw9X_0iDgiZZV00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cfMj4_0iDgiZZV00

$410,000

3 bedrooms, 1 full bath

1,017 square feet

***

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cHtN3_0iDgiZZV00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RLr1u_0iDgiZZV00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AXt0q_0iDgiZZV00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36g5ea_0iDgiZZV00

$141,000

Studio, 1 full bath

278 square feet

