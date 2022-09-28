Read full article on original website
19-year-old alleged getaway driver in gas station killings appears in court
Police say Brooks confessed to driving the scooter in the July 10 drive-by shooting at the Atlas Gas Station on Fairfield Avenue in Bridgeport.
NBC New York
2 Arrested for Manhattan Car Chase Crash, Armed Cash Grab Caught on Camera
Police announced two arrests in the early September bizarre car chase turned armed robbery that was almost hard to believe, expect the whole thing was caught on camera. The Upper East Side brazen chase earned the pair of thieves a hefty payday Sept. 3, when they speed after and spun out a car to steal and get away with a $9,000 haul (police previously said the theft was for $20,000).
Arrest made after Bronx postal worker pistol-whipped, $100K stolen from post office
A man is under arrest after the victim was knocked to the ground and hit over the head with a gun before the suspect demanded she open the gate.
Register Citizen
Video shows suspect in Stamford arson on Fairfield Avenue, police say
STAMFORD — Police have released a surveillance video they say captures a suspect believed to have started a fire at a multifamily home on Fairfield Avenue early Thursday morning. Authorities are also investigating whether the man is behind a fire in a dumpster on Schuyler Avenue earlier that morning.
Police: Holbrook man arrested for hitting officer with car, robbing gas stations
Police arrested a Holbrook man accused of injuring a police officer with a car when he was confronted about robberies at two gas stations.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Several people wounded in latest Newburgh shooting
NEWBURGH – One day after a 29-year-old Newburgh man was shot and killed and a five-year-old boy riding his bicycle was wounded, shots rang out Friday night in the City of Newburgh. This time, police and EMS personnel were called to the Newburgh Free Academy Main campus on Fullerton...
Suspect arrested in violent Bronx post office robbery
NEW YORK -- Police have arrested a suspect in a violent post office robbery in the Bronx.The United States Postal Inspection Service says 44-year-old Elhorin Yisreal has been charged with Hobbs Act robbery and brandishing a firearm.It happened Sept. 6 at a post office on Castle Hill Road.READ MORE: NYPD: Bronx post office robbed of more than $100,000Surveillance video shows the suspect get out of a white van and follow a postal worker and her husband into the building.Yisreal allegedly held them at gunpoint and forced the postal worker to open a safe and give him money and postal service property before taking off.Officials say Yisreal got away with 10 boxes of blank money orders, a money order printer and over $100,000 in cash.No word if the cash has been recovered.
Police: Man wanted for robbing Brooklyn supermarket, stabbing employee
They say the suspect tried to leave the store without paying for any of the items he had with him.
NYPD: Man fatally stabbed on train at Atlantic Avenue Subway Station
Police say a man was stabbed to death Friday night at the Atlantic Avenue Subway Station in Brooklyn.
New Haven police arrest West Haven man in 2017 fatal hit-and-run
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – New Haven police announced the arrest of the driver in a 2017 fatal hit-and-run that killed a 38-year-old mother of three. About 25 family members of Shaneka Woods were at the news conference to honor her because this arrest is the news they’ve been waiting for. The family wore t-shirts […]
Man killed, 5-year-old shot in city of Newburgh
Neighbors say the laughter of children playing in the city of Newburgh ended Thursday with the sound of gunshots.
Register Citizen
Stamford police recover gun suspected of being used in a recent shooting
STAMFORD — City police recovered a gun suspected of being used in a recent shooting during an arrest Wednesday evening, according to police. Assistant Police Chief Richard Conklin said officers in the Stamford Police Department’s Narcotics and Organized Crime (NOC) unit received information that Wagner Mendez, 19, was in possession of a loaded handgun Wednesday morning.
Manchester police: 19-year-old targeted, shot 54-year-old
MANCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) — A 19-year-old is in custody Thursday after Manchester police said he targeted and shot a 54-year-old man in late February. The shooting, which happened during an attempted robbery, happened at the Mobil gas station in the 400 block of Hartford Road, according to an announcement Thursday. The man was shot in […]
Man killed during dispute on train in Brooklyn
Police say a 43-year-old man got into a dispute with another man, and that is when the suspect pulled out a sharp object and slashed the 43-year-old across the neck.
Eyewitness News
People changing tire struck by drunk driver on Route 8 in Watertown
WATERTOWN, CT (WFSB) - A man faces a number of charges for causing a crash that left pedestrians hurt on Route 8 in Watertown Thursday night. Jason Torsiello, 44, of Harwinton, was charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence of drugs/alcohol, failure to drive in a proper lane, and two counts of second-degree assault with a motor vehicle.
Naugatuck police ask public for help to identify burglary suspects
NAUGATUCK, Conn. — Naugatuck police have released surveillance footage of two recent burglaries and are asking the public for help in identifying the suspects. Police said on Sept. 20 just before 4 a.m., Vape Rite at 423 North Main Street was burglarized by two suspects who entered the store after breaking the front glass door. A third suspect stayed in the getaway vehicle which police said appeared to be a black Chevy Malibu. Money from both the register and back store room was stolen along with a box of wrappers.
longisland.com
Woman Killed in Amityville After Crashing Vehicle into School Mini Bus
Suffolk County Police First Squad detectives are investigating a motor vehicle crash that killed a woman in North Amityville this morning. Nia Cooper was driving a 2006 Honda Civic northbound on Albany Avenue, south of Russell Court, when her vehicle crossed into the southbound lane and struck a 2008 Chevrolet minibus, owned by Educational Bus, at approximately 8 a.m.
Police: 5 shot at Newburgh Free Academy football game; no arrests
Police say a fight broke out in the parking lot following the school's football game against visiting Warwick Valley High School.
NYPD officer dragged by suspect's car after traffic stop in the Bronx
An NYPD officer is suffering injuries after making a traffic stop in the Bronx, police say.
Officials: FDNY EMS lieutenant from Huntington fatally stabbed in unprovoked Queens attack
According to police, first responder Alison Russo-Elling was violently stabbed multiple times as she was walking to get lunch.
