Edwins 5K Grind run-walk is scheduled
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The seventh annual 5K Grind supporting Edwins Leadership and Restaurant Institute is set for Sunday, Oct. 23. The run, which kicks off at 9 a.m., is named ‘Grind’ to remind the public about the challenges that formerly incarcerated individuals face as they battle the terrain in their lives.
cleveland19.com
This Parma restaurant sells hundreds of empanadas each day: Cleveland Cooks
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland 19 News is celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month for two more weeks through mid-October. To honor the culture and the flavors of Cleveland’s Hispanic community, Cleveland Cooks teamed up with Empanadas Latin Street Food. We’re making empanadas! It’s a meat pie, filled with a variety...
Akron Zoo to host Boo at the Zoo events in October
AKRON, Ohio – The Akron Zoo’s family friendly Halloween event, Boo at the Zoo, is back this year and is scheduled Saturdays and Sundays, Oct. 15-16, Oct. 22-23 and Oct. 29-30 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Guests are encouraged to wear costumes to the events, which feature...
Middleburg Heights OKs farmers market debut for next spring
MIDDLEBURG HEIGHTS, Ohio -- The Middleburg Heights Planning Commission recently granted a conditional use permit for Revive Café owner Sarah Deaton to begin offering a community farmers market next spring in a Southland District parking lot near her Smith Road storefront. She initially will provide a 10,000-square-foot outdoor space,...
4 Romantic Restaurants in the Akron Area
Are you and your significant other looking for a romantic restaurant to visit?. If so, you should check out these local restaurants in Greater Akron. If you and your date love Italian cuisine, you should check out this family-owned restaurant with an upscale atmosphere. Their pasta is fresh, made in house, and delicious. You can't go wrong with delicious staples like chicken parmesan (which comes with homemade cheese ravioli and roasted garlic cream), lasagna Bolognese, and veal marsala. If you have room for dessert, try some of their homemade gelato.
Plastic surgeon carves unique niche as pumpkin sculptor
CHAGRIN FALLS, Ohio -- Dr. Gregory Fedele loves to make faces. As a plastic surgeon, with a practice in Beachwood, it’s part of his job. But Fedele has pursued another passion that has fused with his vocation -- and found a unique medium to work in. “Artists do make...
Abandoned mine land in Ohio gets a new purpose
Former strip mine land along the Interstate 70 corridor is being transformed into a "first of its kind" camping spot in southeastern Ohio. The Ohio Department of Natural Resources on Friday unveiled plans for a new 59-acre campground for The Wilds, a Columbus Zoo safari in Guernsey County, to be funded by a state program to revitalize abandoned mine land.
Northeast Ohio high school football scores for Week 7, 2022
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Check out Week 6 Northeast Ohio high school football scores. This post will be updated. Mahoning Valley Athletic Conference, Grey Division. Louisville St. Thomas Aquinas at Ravenna Southeast (cancelled) Warren JFK 33, Rootstown 0. Principals Athletic Conference. Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy 22, Canal Fulton Northwest 20.
Ohio babysitter indicted on 6 counts of rape
A 25-year-old Akron man who solicited babysitting services online is charged with raping children he babysat. Summit County Prosecutor Sherri Bevan Walsh said a grand jury on Friday indicted Timothy Luna on 10 felony counts, including six counts of rape, three counts of gross sexual imposition and one count of importuning.
Walleye Slam, Fall Brawl ready to go: NE Ohio fishing report
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The annual quest for big Lake Erie walleye is already attracting thousands of anglers to sign up early for the Lake Erie Walleye Slam and the Lake Erie Fall Brawl. Both Lake Erie walleye fishing derbies will be held from Saturday, Oct. 15 through Sunday, Nov. 27.
This Epic Pumpkin Festival in Ohio is a Must Visit
There are tons of ways to enjoy Ohio in the fall. Whether it's leaf peeping along some of the many hiking trails here or a scenic train ride along the countryside, the Buckeye State offers an abundance of options for all ages.
Canfield Fairgrounds hosting fish sale
Fish help sustain water quality, which in turn supports animal and plant life.
Look: Baby born in Ohio family's driveway after less than an hour of labor
An Ohio woman said her fourth child turned out to be especially impatient and ended up being born in the driveway of her home.
Cleveland brothers bought 46 pounds of crystal meth from undercover agents at Garfield Heights Starbucks, feds say
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Three Cleveland men, including two brothers, are accused of buying large amounts of crystal methamphetamine and heroin from a Mexican drug cartel and selling the drugs in Akron. U.S. Homeland Security Investigations agents sought charges against the trio after selling nearly 46 pounds of seized crystal...
wyso.org
Ohio Rocks! Hit songs from legendary Ohioans - 'Best of You'
Who knew that legendary rock drummer/singer/writer/producer Dave Grohl was born in Ohio? If you did already, awesome. If you didn’t before reading this paragraph, you probably aren’t alone. Grohl was born in Warren, Ohio, January 14th, 1969. Earlier in his childhood years, Grohl (along with his family) moved...
Hurricane Ian could bring rain to Northeast Ohio, but just shy of Cleveland, NWS says
CLEVELAND, Ohio – An updated forecast has Hurricane Ian possibly bringing some rain to Northeast Ohio this weekend. The National Weather Service is now saying there’s a chance of showers moving into the Mansfield, Akron-Canton, Youngstown and Knox County areas throughout the day on Saturday.
