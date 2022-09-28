ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mansfield, OH

townandtourist.com

The 12 Best All-Inclusive Ohio Resorts (with Prices)

Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Ohio is defined by its major cities and the cultural scenes within them. The state contains several hot spots for professional sports, art, and more. Ohio is best...
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

Edwins 5K Grind run-walk is scheduled

CLEVELAND, Ohio – The seventh annual 5K Grind supporting Edwins Leadership and Restaurant Institute is set for Sunday, Oct. 23. The run, which kicks off at 9 a.m., is named ‘Grind’ to remind the public about the challenges that formerly incarcerated individuals face as they battle the terrain in their lives.
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

This Parma restaurant sells hundreds of empanadas each day: Cleveland Cooks

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland 19 News is celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month for two more weeks through mid-October. To honor the culture and the flavors of Cleveland’s Hispanic community, Cleveland Cooks teamed up with Empanadas Latin Street Food. We’re making empanadas! It’s a meat pie, filled with a variety...
PARMA, OH
Cleveland.com

Akron Zoo to host Boo at the Zoo events in October

AKRON, Ohio – The Akron Zoo’s family friendly Halloween event, Boo at the Zoo, is back this year and is scheduled Saturdays and Sundays, Oct. 15-16, Oct. 22-23 and Oct. 29-30 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Guests are encouraged to wear costumes to the events, which feature...
AKRON, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Romantic Restaurants in the Akron Area

Are you and your significant other looking for a romantic restaurant to visit?. If so, you should check out these local restaurants in Greater Akron. If you and your date love Italian cuisine, you should check out this family-owned restaurant with an upscale atmosphere. Their pasta is fresh, made in house, and delicious. You can't go wrong with delicious staples like chicken parmesan (which comes with homemade cheese ravioli and roasted garlic cream), lasagna Bolognese, and veal marsala. If you have room for dessert, try some of their homemade gelato.
AKRON, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Abandoned mine land in Ohio gets a new purpose

Former strip mine land along the Interstate 70 corridor is being transformed into a "first of its kind" camping spot in southeastern Ohio. The Ohio Department of Natural Resources on Friday unveiled plans for a new 59-acre campground for The Wilds, a Columbus Zoo safari in Guernsey County, to be funded by a state program to revitalize abandoned mine land.
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

Northeast Ohio high school football scores for Week 7, 2022

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Check out Week 6 Northeast Ohio high school football scores. This post will be updated. Mahoning Valley Athletic Conference, Grey Division. Louisville St. Thomas Aquinas at Ravenna Southeast (cancelled) Warren JFK 33, Rootstown 0. Principals Athletic Conference. Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy 22, Canal Fulton Northwest 20.
CLEVELAND, OH
WDTN

Ohio babysitter indicted on 6 counts of rape

A 25-year-old Akron man who solicited babysitting services online is charged with raping children he babysat. Summit County Prosecutor Sherri Bevan Walsh said a grand jury on Friday indicted Timothy Luna on 10 felony counts, including six counts of rape, three counts of gross sexual imposition and one count of importuning.
SUMMIT COUNTY, OH
Cleveland.com

Olmsted Township property annexation broached with Berea (again)

BEREA, Ohio -- A 2019 petition sought unsuccessfully to annex to Berea a 72-acre Olmsted Township parcel located between two Sandstone Ridge housing developments in Berea. It now appears that another annexation request for the same vacant site could be imminent. The prior abandoned request, which met with staunch opposition...
BEREA, OH
wyso.org

Ohio Rocks! Hit songs from legendary Ohioans - 'Best of You'

Who knew that legendary rock drummer/singer/writer/producer Dave Grohl was born in Ohio? If you did already, awesome. If you didn’t before reading this paragraph, you probably aren’t alone. Grohl was born in Warren, Ohio, January 14th, 1969. Earlier in his childhood years, Grohl (along with his family) moved...
OHIO STATE
