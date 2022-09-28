ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicopee, MA

MassLive.com

Hampshire gymnasts seize top three spots in all-around to claim opening night victory

WESTFIELD – There is a good reason that the Westfield High School gymnastics team may still be seeing red. Hampshire Regional swept the top three spots in the all-around competition on opening night Tuesday, and the Red Raiders went on to finish first as a team in the season opener. The Red Raiders won with a score of 132.70, besting Westfield (124.24) and Chicopee Comprehensive (105.35).
WESTFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

Christopher Daskam scores five touchdowns to push No. 20 Belchertown football over Commerce, 52-36

BELCHERTOWN — As Christopher Daskam pushed through the pack of Commerce defense that stood in front of him and fell into the end zone for his fifth touchdown of the night, it was clear that Belchertown had found an offensive rhythm. Before the half even ended, Belchertown had shown its offensive abilities, going up on Commerce by 30 points after Daskam’s play.
BELCHERTOWN, MA
MassLive.com

Emma Pedro’s late PK rallies Westfield girls soccer for 1-1 tie against Ludlow

LUDLOW – Summer blockbusters at the movie theaters are but a distant memory now but there was a high school girls soccer game well worth the price of admission Thursday. For 80 minutes, Westfield and Ludlow were engrossed in a knock-down, drag-out fight, of sorts, filled with high-flying shots and highlight-reel saves. It all ended with Bombers senior captain Emma Pedro rallying her team with a game-tying goal on a penalty kick with 5:47 remaining in regulation to secure a 1-1 tie.
LUDLOW, MA
MassLive.com

Westfield, Southwick businesses find success with part-time Big E space

WEST SPRINGFIELD — Local businesses have found the new “Front Porch” at the Big E to be a hit as the fair nears its conclusion for 2022. The Front Porch is a new section of Eastern States Exposition that debuted this year, just outside Door 9 of the Better Living Center. The idea came from a collaboration between the Big E itself, Feel Good, Shop Local, and Blooms Flower Truck, and was intended to provide an option for local businesses to represent themselves at the fair without having to commit to all 17 days.
WESTFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

Live Wire: Eddie Montgomery to play Pittsfield

Eddie Montgomery, of Montgomery Gentry, will take the stage at the Colonial Theatre in Pittsfield on Oct. 7. The Kentucky-based Montgomery Gentry rose to acclaim in 1999 with its debut, “Tattoos & Scars.” Over the next 18 years, the duo had No. 1 hits with songs such as “If You Ever Stop Loving Me,” “Something to be Proud Of,” “Lucky Man,” and “Back When I Knew It All.”
PITTSFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

Festivals, friends join foliage on senator’s fall agenda (Letters)

Fall is in full swing, and our foliage has started to explode in this beautiful season!. This week I visited the Nuestra Raices farm in Holyoke for their harvest festival. In addition to the important role they play in improving nutrition standards in our cities, we are grateful that they could host local families to enjoy this event with food, live music, and kids’ activities to connect with the surrounding communities.
HOLYOKE, MA
