Daily Field Hockey Stats Leaders: Frontier’s Rowan Reilly, Lila Roche among leaders & more
Daily Field Hockey Stats Leaders: Frontier's Rowan Reilly, Lila Roche among leaders & more
No. 1 Central plays first WMass opponent of season, defeats No. 7 Longmeadow, 53-0
SPRINGFIELD — Following Springfield Central’s loss last week against nationally ranked St. John’s (DC), Golden Eagles head coach Bill Watson preached that it was his job to get more of his players involved — his team needed more depth to give his starting unit a rest when necessary.
Trey Rios’ four interceptions helps No. 4 Northampton football defeat No. 9 West Springfield
WEST SPRINGFIELD – With the help of a turnover-hungry defense and a scheme change that led to explosive offensive plays, the No. 4 Northampton football team defeated No. 9 West Springfield, 33-12, at Clark Field Friday night.
Scoreboard: Granby boys soccer and Hopkins finish drawn, 2-2 & more
Granby' boys soccer scored a 77th-minute equalizer to salvage a 2-2 draw with Hopkins on Friday evening.
Hampshire gymnasts seize top three spots in all-around to claim opening night victory
WESTFIELD – There is a good reason that the Westfield High School gymnastics team may still be seeing red. Hampshire Regional swept the top three spots in the all-around competition on opening night Tuesday, and the Red Raiders went on to finish first as a team in the season opener. The Red Raiders won with a score of 132.70, besting Westfield (124.24) and Chicopee Comprehensive (105.35).
Western Mass Zombies hire Wesley Jackson as assistant coach
The Western Mass Zombies of the East Coast Basketball League have improved their staff by hiring Wesley Jackson as assistant coach.
Christopher Daskam scores five touchdowns to push No. 20 Belchertown football over Commerce, 52-36
BELCHERTOWN — As Christopher Daskam pushed through the pack of Commerce defense that stood in front of him and fell into the end zone for his fifth touchdown of the night, it was clear that Belchertown had found an offensive rhythm. Before the half even ended, Belchertown had shown its offensive abilities, going up on Commerce by 30 points after Daskam’s play.
Emma Pedro’s late PK rallies Westfield girls soccer for 1-1 tie against Ludlow
LUDLOW – Summer blockbusters at the movie theaters are but a distant memory now but there was a high school girls soccer game well worth the price of admission Thursday. For 80 minutes, Westfield and Ludlow were engrossed in a knock-down, drag-out fight, of sorts, filled with high-flying shots and highlight-reel saves. It all ended with Bombers senior captain Emma Pedro rallying her team with a game-tying goal on a penalty kick with 5:47 remaining in regulation to secure a 1-1 tie.
Jaedyn Perez, strong fourth quarter leads No. 5 Agawam football past No. 10 Amherst (video)
AGAWAM – Once the final whistle was blown between No. 5 Agawam football and No. 10 Amherst on Friday, Brownies coach John Benjamin let out a sigh of relief.
Preston Longo, Nick Ferguson lead No. 6 East Longmeadow past No. 3 Wahconah: ‘This is one we had circled’
DALTON — No. 3 Wahconah threw everything it had at No. 6 East Longmeadow Friday night.
Live Coverage: Week 4 of Western Mass. High School Football
League matchups kick off Week 4 with a slate of games throughout Western Massachusetts.
Scoreboard: Minnechaug field hockey deliver Belchertown their first loss of the season, 3-0
Minnechaug field hockey defeated Belchertown 3-0 on Friday evening in a battle of the undefeated.
No. 8 Minnechaug football too much for No. 14 Chicopee Comp to handle as Falcons win, 41-6
CHICOPEE – The No. 8 Minnechaug football team used a balanced attack that netted more than 400 yards to overwhelm No. 14 Chicopee Comp, 41-6.
Lee’s familial mentality lead them to a dominant victory over Frontier, 42-0: ‘They kept the faith in the team’
LEE, Mass. -- Faith and family. That is what defined Lee’s win on Friday night, defeating Frontier in dominating fashion, 42-0. The Wildcats showed teamwork and precision in every play, trusting one another to make the tackle or the run that would ultimately seal the result.
South Hadley football’s shut-down defense led Tigers to 30-6 win against No. 18 Chicopee
SOUTH HADLEY — South Hadley football found itself in the win category for the first time this season after a 30–6 win against No. 18 Chicopee on Friday.
Westfield, Southwick businesses find success with part-time Big E space
WEST SPRINGFIELD — Local businesses have found the new “Front Porch” at the Big E to be a hit as the fair nears its conclusion for 2022. The Front Porch is a new section of Eastern States Exposition that debuted this year, just outside Door 9 of the Better Living Center. The idea came from a collaboration between the Big E itself, Feel Good, Shop Local, and Blooms Flower Truck, and was intended to provide an option for local businesses to represent themselves at the fair without having to commit to all 17 days.
Westfield prove too much to handle and blows out Holyoke, 53-22
HOLYOKE, Mass -- Behind four touchdowns from Kaevon Eddington, three touchdowns from Jaxson St. Pierre, and 300 yards combined between the duo, Westfield football defeated Holyoke, 53-22.
Breeze announces deals to 6 locations from Bradley for the fall travel season
WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WTNH) – Breeze Airways has announced sales for six destinations from Bradley International Airport. Just in time for the fall travel season, the airline announced fares as low as $29 one way to six locations. The locations are: Nashville, TN: starting at $29 one way Charleston, SC: starting at $29 one way […]
Live Wire: Eddie Montgomery to play Pittsfield
Eddie Montgomery, of Montgomery Gentry, will take the stage at the Colonial Theatre in Pittsfield on Oct. 7. The Kentucky-based Montgomery Gentry rose to acclaim in 1999 with its debut, “Tattoos & Scars.” Over the next 18 years, the duo had No. 1 hits with songs such as “If You Ever Stop Loving Me,” “Something to be Proud Of,” “Lucky Man,” and “Back When I Knew It All.”
Festivals, friends join foliage on senator’s fall agenda (Letters)
Fall is in full swing, and our foliage has started to explode in this beautiful season!. This week I visited the Nuestra Raices farm in Holyoke for their harvest festival. In addition to the important role they play in improving nutrition standards in our cities, we are grateful that they could host local families to enjoy this event with food, live music, and kids’ activities to connect with the surrounding communities.
