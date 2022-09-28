Read full article on original website
nwahomepage.com
Dancing into the weekend with Swing Out Springdale
Sending us into the weekend with classic swing dancing is local dance group, Swing Out Springdale (associated with the Swing Out Fayetteville Alliance or SOFA)!. Watch as instructor Kathryn Boyden and students Micah Hampton, Jay Phillips, and Lorenzo Castaneda join Good Day NWA and teach Jackee and Jason some dance moves!
visitbentonville.com
14 AWESOME THINGS TO DO IN BENTONVILLE ARKANSAS
With 50,000 residents, the Ozark Mountain-adjacent town of Bentonville, Arkansas might not be a household name on its own, though one of its biggest names might be. You’ll find the beginnings of the Walmart Corporation right here in Northwest Arkansas. Even if that isn’t a draw for you, this scenic area is certainly one worth visiting.
nwahomepage.com
Bring your appetite to the Chili Cookoff!
An inaugural event will serve as a way for a local non-profit to provide support for families in NWA. Watch as Audrey Zavaleta from Family Network Inc., joins Good Day NWA to talk about Chili’n with Family Network. Chili Cookoff. Saturday, Oct. 8, 3:00 p.m. Downtown Springdale. Tickets: $30...
nwahomepage.com
NWA Audio Theater to present Shakespeare classic
A Shakespeare classic comedy is being adapted for radio theater. Watch as a few members from “The Taming of the Shrew” cast join Good Day NWA to share more about NWA Audio Theater and how you can see the show. NWA Audio Theater presents “The Taming of the...
Arkansas storm tracker shares story about Hurricane Ian
A storm tracker from Arkansas shares his experience of being in a category four hurricane.
fayettevilleflyer.com
Hill City Rumble vintage chopper show returns to Fayetteville Oct. 8
The biggest weekend of the year for motorcycle enthusiasts in Fayetteville is coming up next month. Of course, we’re talking about Hill City Rumble, the vintage chopper show set for Oct. 8 in at 710 S. College Ave. in south Fayetteville. The event, curated by locals Jessica and Jud...
From Arkansas to D.C.: Benton teen speaks at White House conference
On September 28th the White House held a conference over Hunger, Nutrition, and Health. Center Arkansas teen, Bella Crowe, was invited to the White House for the conference to give a youth perspective.
Five Arkansas billionaires on Forbes list of wealthiest Americans for 2022
The annual Forbes 400 list is out for 2022, with five Arkansans ranking among the wealthiest people in the United States.
nwahomepage.com
UARK’s Inspirational Chorale previews upcoming concert
The choral ensemble at the University of Arkansas dedicated to keeping the black sacred music tradition alive through gospel, sacred anthems and spirituals that’s the goal of the Inspirational Chorale. Watch as Grammy-award winning Associate Professor of Music, Dr. Jeffrey Allen Murdock, joins Good Day NWA to conduct select...
freeweekly.com
Music In The Mountains: Hillberry Harvest Moon Festival back and even bigger
Many moons ago, at a party in Rogers, the Hillberry Harvest Moon Festival was unknowingly conceived. “Our first event was a private party,” explains Jon Walker of Deadhead Productions. “We had about 200 people come out. The second year was the same way but double the number of people. By the third one, we’re like, ‘Oh, shoot, maybe we should take this thing public.’”
Pajama drive for low-income seniors in need
You can bring a smile to many nursing home residents by donating a pair of new pajamas to the Pajamas for Seniors kickoff drive on Sept 29 from 4 to 6 p.m at Everest Rehabilitation Hospital.
nwahomepage.com
Good Day Shoutout – SPSF & Miss Arkansas
We know you are doing amazing things in the community by winning awards and creating programs to make our community better and more. That’s why we want to give you a shoutout. First up a shoutout to the Single Parent Scholarship Fund of Northwest Arkansas. The organization hosted an...
Former mayor of Branson, Missouri, James Mason 'Jim' Owen, and popular publicist for floating and fishing in the Ozarks
James Mason “Jim” Owen (b. Nov. 11, 1903, d. July 12, 1972).Trenton Thompson, Find-a-Grave. For 12 years, James Mason “Jim” Owen served as a Branson, Missouri mayor. Before relocating to the Ozarks in 1933, Owen was employed by a Jefferson City newspaper as an advertising manager. Once arriving in Branson, he stayed and never left.
Kait 8
Institution announces $2.6 million investment into several Northeast Arkansas projects
CLARKSDALE, Ms. (KAIT) – There are some ongoing projects in Northeast Arkansas that will be getting the extra help they need. On Thursday, Sept. 29, the Delta Regional Authority announced an investment of $2,674,232 to help boost economic development and improve the quality of life for Arkansas communities and residents.
nwahomepage.com
Rash of breaking-and-entering calls in Fort Smith
Restraining order filed against Allison Castro by …. One man is on a mission to interview every World …. Arkansas storm tracker shares his story about hurricane …. Mom of murdered woman speaks as officials search …. Study: Rec. marijuana would increase Arkansas GDP …
nwahomepage.com
Drought impacts NWA farmers
As of Thursday, all of Northwest Arkansas was classified as being in a moderate, severe or extreme drought. That's according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.
nwahomepage.com
LIVE: Springdale at Bentonville West
BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — You can catch live high school football action each Friday night on our website and KXNW. The Springdale Bulldogs head to Bentonville West to take on the Wolverines. You can watch the game online by visiting the website here. For the latest highlights and news...
nwahomepage.com
Broadway in Bentonville brings NYC to NWA
A theater company is bringing professional and local artists together preserving musical theater for future generations. Joining us with details on Broadway in Bentonville are Kayla Grizzrad and Francesca Noe. Perry Ryan Theatre Company presents a celebration of the best of Broadway! Come enjoy classic staples from the Big Apple...
Washington, Benton Counties placed under burn bans
Washington County was added to the list of counties in Arkansas that are under a burn ban on September 29.
KHBS
New report shows food deserts are common in Arkansas
A report out of the Arkansas Center for Health Improvement shows food deserts are common here in Arkansas. Food deserts are areas where it's hard to get access to healthy foods. That can lead to obesity and other health problems. President and CEO of ‘ACHI’ Joe Thompson says one reason...
