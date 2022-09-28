ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trussville, AL

districtadministration.com

Student writes of death by ants and AK-47 in ‘death notebook’

After patiently waiting for further clarity from the school board, Trussville City Schools finally released a lengthy newsletter to provide parents with some closure regarding a recent security threat involving a student’s “death notebook.”. “We dodged a bullet. I truly mean that,” Trussville, Alabama, Mayor Buddy Choat said...
TRUSSVILLE, AL
wbrc.com

Abrams Elementary School evacuates following fire in Bessemer area

BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - Students and staff are OK, but they had to evacuate J.S. Abrams Elementary in Bessemer Wednesday, September 28, 2022, because of a fire in the area. The fire started at a plant near the school. The school was not on fire. The school is located on 23rd St. N.
BESSEMER, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Mother’s fight to being awareness to distracted driving

By Hannah Curran, Editor TRUSSVILLE — A spokesperson with Hands-Free Alabama spoke with Trussville Tribune Publisher Scott Buttram and Tribune Digital Media’s Brannon Dawkins on Tribune Unscripted, Thursday, September 29. Michelle Lunsford explained that Hands-Free Alabama is a group of victims’ families trying to pass a bill in Alabama where you cannot hold your phone […]
TRUSSVILLE, AL
wvtm13.com

Birmingham police corrections officer arrested

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A corrections officer with the Birmingham Police Department has been arrested, following an internal investigation. According to a news release from the BPD, Lavetta Brock, 40, is charged with assault second-degree, and was taken to the Jefferson County Jail. The BPD reported the department was notified...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Shelby Reporter

Six arrested in Alabaster drug search operation

ALABASTER – Six Alabaster residents have been arrested for drug-related crimes after a search warrant operation. On Wednesday, Sept. 28, the Shelby County Drug Enforcement Task Force executed three residential search warrants in Alabaster. The Drug Task Force was assisted by the Alabaster Police Department, the Shelby County Tactical...
ALABASTER, AL
CBS 42

2 injured in overnight Birmingham shooting

According to police, officers responded to Ascend 5 Points South, Off Campus Housing around 1:18 a.m. on reports of a shooting. Officers arrived to find a man suffering from a gunshot wound. The man, unidentified, was transported to UAB Hospital for treatment. His condition is unknown.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
etxview.com

Jury selection set for Monday in Green retrial

Jury selection is set to begin Monday in the new murder trial for an Alabama man accused of running over and killing a woman with his truck on Highway 5 in Douglasville in 2014. Dewey Calhoun Green of Birmingham was convicted in 2015 of malice murder and felony murder in...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Leeds man arrested for rape and human trafficking

From The Tribune staff reports LEEDS — A Leeds man was arrested for rape and human trafficking on Tuesday, September 27, at 7:15 a.m. According to the Leeds Police Department (LPD), 68-year-old George Ervin Clark was arrested after LPD served a search and arrest warrant in the 1500 Block of Philadelphia Street in Leeds. Clark […]
LEEDS, AL
CBS 42

Birmingham resident speaks out on blight in East Thomas Neighborhood

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A Birmingham resident reached out to our team when she felt the city ignored concerns about her East Thomas community.  Cassandra Morgan, who serves as the Vice President of the East Thomas Neighborhood Association, lives directly across the street from Malachi Wilkerson Middle School. It is a home that has been in […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Six arrested during drug bust in Shelby County

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. — Authorities took six people into custody after a drug bust in Shelby County on Wednesday. The Shelby County Drug Enforcement Task Force executed three home search warrants in the 100 block of 11th Street SE. and one in the 400 block of Third Street NE. in Alabaster.
SHELBY COUNTY, AL
CBS 42

Man shot, killed after argument at Birmingham parking building

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police Department is investigating the scene of a homicide at a parking building Thursday. South Precinct officers responded to calls of a person shot at the Parking Enforcement Building at 2608 5th Avenue South at around 4 p.m. According to BPD Lt. Rodarius Mauldin, a male victim was found in the […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Birmingham PD needs help identifying person of interest

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Birmingham police looking for a person of interest in Demond Hughley homicide case. Officials said the homicide happened on Sept. 9 in the 1200 block of Third Avenue North. A man, who is a person of interest, was seen walking south on 13th Street North and...
BIRMINGHAM, AL

