Read full article on original website
Related
districtadministration.com
Student writes of death by ants and AK-47 in ‘death notebook’
After patiently waiting for further clarity from the school board, Trussville City Schools finally released a lengthy newsletter to provide parents with some closure regarding a recent security threat involving a student’s “death notebook.”. “We dodged a bullet. I truly mean that,” Trussville, Alabama, Mayor Buddy Choat said...
Trussville schools superintendent Pattie Neill requests leave of absence amid ‘death notebook’ concerns
Want more state education news? Sign up for The Alabama Education Lab’s free, weekly newsletter, Ed Chat. Trussville City Schools Superintendent Pattie Neill requested a 60-day leave of absence during a special meeting called in the wake of revelations that school officials had mishandled student threats. Many Trussville parents...
wbrc.com
Calera Police: Investigation ongoing after ‘notebook’ discovered at Calera Middle School
CALERA, Ala. (WBRC) - Calera Police confirmed a notebook was discovered at Calera Middle School. The notebook, according to school leaders, is similar to a notebook from a Netflix series and it mentions specific students. The Calera Police Department posted this on Facebook: Our Calera Middle School Resource Officer was...
wbrc.com
Abrams Elementary School evacuates following fire in Bessemer area
BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - Students and staff are OK, but they had to evacuate J.S. Abrams Elementary in Bessemer Wednesday, September 28, 2022, because of a fire in the area. The fire started at a plant near the school. The school was not on fire. The school is located on 23rd St. N.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mother’s fight to being awareness to distracted driving
By Hannah Curran, Editor TRUSSVILLE — A spokesperson with Hands-Free Alabama spoke with Trussville Tribune Publisher Scott Buttram and Tribune Digital Media’s Brannon Dawkins on Tribune Unscripted, Thursday, September 29. Michelle Lunsford explained that Hands-Free Alabama is a group of victims’ families trying to pass a bill in Alabama where you cannot hold your phone […]
wvtm13.com
Birmingham police corrections officer arrested
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A corrections officer with the Birmingham Police Department has been arrested, following an internal investigation. According to a news release from the BPD, Lavetta Brock, 40, is charged with assault second-degree, and was taken to the Jefferson County Jail. The BPD reported the department was notified...
wdhn.com
Aaron Brewer died outside his Alabama high school. His parents want to ensure no other child is left behind.
PELHAM, Ala. (WIAT) – He carried an index card with him. On it, 16-year-old Aaron Brewer had summed up his view of the world: “If everyone looked for the lost, no one would have to be found.”. But on a hot March afternoon, Aaron had been lost. After...
wdhn.com
Alabama college instructor on leave after calling for ‘you-know-what’ rally to end local pride event
HANCEVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — An Alabama college history instructor is on administrative leave after comments she made calling for a rally by the “you-know-what” to halt a LGBTQ pride event scheduled to be held in Cullman next month. In a statement sent after a CBS 42 report...
RELATED PEOPLE
Shelby Reporter
Six arrested in Alabaster drug search operation
ALABASTER – Six Alabaster residents have been arrested for drug-related crimes after a search warrant operation. On Wednesday, Sept. 28, the Shelby County Drug Enforcement Task Force executed three residential search warrants in Alabaster. The Drug Task Force was assisted by the Alabaster Police Department, the Shelby County Tactical...
2 injured in overnight Birmingham shooting
According to police, officers responded to Ascend 5 Points South, Off Campus Housing around 1:18 a.m. on reports of a shooting. Officers arrived to find a man suffering from a gunshot wound. The man, unidentified, was transported to UAB Hospital for treatment. His condition is unknown.
etxview.com
Jury selection set for Monday in Green retrial
Jury selection is set to begin Monday in the new murder trial for an Alabama man accused of running over and killing a woman with his truck on Highway 5 in Douglasville in 2014. Dewey Calhoun Green of Birmingham was convicted in 2015 of malice murder and felony murder in...
Leeds man arrested for rape and human trafficking
From The Tribune staff reports LEEDS — A Leeds man was arrested for rape and human trafficking on Tuesday, September 27, at 7:15 a.m. According to the Leeds Police Department (LPD), 68-year-old George Ervin Clark was arrested after LPD served a search and arrest warrant in the 1500 Block of Philadelphia Street in Leeds. Clark […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Birmingham man shot and killed during reported argument
A 29-year-old was shot and killed during an argument Thursday afternoon in Birmingham.
Birmingham resident speaks out on blight in East Thomas Neighborhood
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A Birmingham resident reached out to our team when she felt the city ignored concerns about her East Thomas community. Cassandra Morgan, who serves as the Vice President of the East Thomas Neighborhood Association, lives directly across the street from Malachi Wilkerson Middle School. It is a home that has been in […]
wvtm13.com
Six arrested during drug bust in Shelby County
SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. — Authorities took six people into custody after a drug bust in Shelby County on Wednesday. The Shelby County Drug Enforcement Task Force executed three home search warrants in the 100 block of 11th Street SE. and one in the 400 block of Third Street NE. in Alabaster.
wvtm13.com
Man shot to death at Birmingham impound lot, tow truck driver detained
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a homicide after a fatal shooting at an impound lot in Southside Thursday afternoon. Watch the video above to hear what a police spokesman said happened. Police said officers responded to a shooting call just after 4 p.m. in the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
18-year-old killed in Blount County crash
According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the teen was not wearing their seatbelt at the time of the crash and was ejected from the vehicle. They were pronounced dead at the scene.
Man shot, killed after argument at Birmingham parking building
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police Department is investigating the scene of a homicide at a parking building Thursday. South Precinct officers responded to calls of a person shot at the Parking Enforcement Building at 2608 5th Avenue South at around 4 p.m. According to BPD Lt. Rodarius Mauldin, a male victim was found in the […]
1 arrested following police chase in Trussville
The driver lost control of the vehicle while attempting to exit off on to I-59 Northbound at exit 141.
wvtm13.com
Birmingham PD needs help identifying person of interest
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Birmingham police looking for a person of interest in Demond Hughley homicide case. Officials said the homicide happened on Sept. 9 in the 1200 block of Third Avenue North. A man, who is a person of interest, was seen walking south on 13th Street North and...
Comments / 0