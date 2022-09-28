ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Evacuating because of Hurricane Ian? Here’s a guide to places to stay in Georgia

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UKHZo_0iDgh4Zg00

ATLANTA — As Hurricane Ian gets closer to making landfall, many Floridians will be evacuating to Georgia to get away from the storm’s path.

If you don’t have family or friends here in the metro area, here are some resources to find a safe place to stay until Ian passes:

[SPECIAL SECTION: Hurricane Ian]

Atlanta Motor Speedway:

The NASCAR track in Hampton will have free dry camping available to evacuees and a limited number of full hookup campsites available for a nominal fee of $20 s night. CLICK HERE FOR A MAP.

“Our facility is equipped to host a large number of people fleeing the storm, so opening our doors to evacuees is an easy decision to make. That said, we encourage anyone who chooses to stay with us to continue to monitor the storm’s movement and have a plan ready should Ian’s path shift towards the speedway,” said AMS executive vice president Brandon Hutchison.

Hotel availability:

Hotel rooms will be going fast, but TripAdvisor has a list of emergency lodging and hotels for travelers and evacuees with real-time availability. SEARCH HERE.

Short-term rentals:

Here is a list from Airbnb of places available for people looking to get away from the storm. SEARCH HERE.

Campsites and cabins:

The Georgia Department of Natural Resources operates 48 state parks that offer more than 2,700 campsites, including tent-only areas, recreational vehicle pull-thru sites, primitive camping and group camping areas. Evacuees and their pets are welcome in Georgia’s State Parks. Some stables are available for horses.

Georgia State Parks are waiving entrance fees for those who are seeking shelter for dry camping. Parks are waiving pet fees and pet restrictions. The state parks said they have campsites and cottages still available as well. SEARCH HERE.

State parks that are currently open:

Pet-friendly resources:

Pets are also part of the family. The Pets Welcome website gives you accommodations that are pet-friendly and provides updates in real time.

Here is also a list of pet-friendly hotels.

Travel:

During Hurricane Ian, Florida SunPass users traveling from Florida to Georgia will be able to access Peach Pass Express Lanes. The I-75 South Metro Express Lanes will remain in the NB direction until the storm passes. Call 511 when in GA for updates or check 511ga.org.

©2022 Cox Media Group

wabe.org

Georgia escapes worst impacts of Hurricane Ian

This coverage is made possible through a partnership with WABE and Grist, a nonprofit, independent media organization dedicated to telling stories of climate solutions and a just future. Coastal Georgia breathed a sigh of relief Friday as it became clear the state would escape the worst impacts of Hurricane Ian.
fox5atlanta.com

Tracking Ian: When, where could storm make second landfall?

ATLANTA - As Hurricane Ian made landfall at 3:05 p.m. Wednesday on Florida's gulf coast, residents of the southeastern Atlantic Coast anxiously anticipate the looming storm's potential second landfall. Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp has issued a state of emergency for all Georgia counties as the state prepares for Ian's effects.
GEORGIA STATE
southgatv.com

Kemp updates Georgians on Ian

SAVANNAH, GA- Governor Brian P. Kemp today joined state and local emergency management officials, local leaders, and others in Savannah to provide an update on Tropical Storm Ian preparations and the state’s planned response. The State of Emergency issued by Governor Kemp on Tuesday went into effect this morning...
GEORGIA STATE
