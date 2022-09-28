GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Former Green Bay Mayor Jim Schmitt announced on Friday that he will not be seeking a fifth term in 2023. I’m humbled by the encouragement I have received from friends and residents of our community to run for Green Bay Mayor for a fifth term. People know how much I love this city and that I will do anything I can to make its citizens proud by building a world-class city. While my future plans are undetermined at this point, I do know that I will not be seeking the office of mayor at this time, but I will be available to help move our community forward.

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO