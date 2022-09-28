ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Appleton, WI

wearegreenbay.com

Pet Saver: Scout

Meet Scout, a 1-year-old pup available for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society Green Bay Campus!. He is 75lbs of love and youthful energy. Like all dogs at WHS, he is neutered, vaccinated, and microchipped, plus his adoption fee has been reduced to $75 to help him find his match!
GREEN BAY, WI
Appleton, WI
Eagle, WI
Appleton, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Ariens Nordic Center showing major progress

BRILLION, Wis. (WFRV) – The Ariens Nordic Center has been under construction for some time now with the goal of becoming a world-class facility and on Friday, Ariens Co. hosted an open house to highlight the progress being made. With plans to open in December of 2022, the Ariens...
BRILLION, WI
wearegreenbay.com

‘This place has been my life’: Seymour bar goes up for sale

SEYMOUR, Wis. (WFRV) – Petticoat Junction in Seymour has hit the market, as the establishment announced it was recently put up for sale. In a post on Petticoat Junction’s Facebook page, the establishment has been put up for sale. The post goes into detail about everyone who helped throughout the years.
SEYMOUR, WI
WBAY Green Bay

INTERVIEW: Bras of the Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - October will be here in a few days, which means Breast Cancer Awareness Month. On October 13, BayCare Clinic will host its 8th annual Bras of the Bay at the Resch Expo. To help raise awareness about breast reconstruction, the clinic encouraged local businesses and individuals to decorate and display a bra. The public can vote on their creations online between October 1 and October 12, and the winner will be announced at the gala.
GREEN BAY, WI
#Eagle Point
wearegreenbay.com

‘Connect on shared experiences’: HSHS St. Vincent Children’s Hospital hosts picnic for former NICU patients and families

ALLOUEZ, Wis. (WFRV) – HSHS St. Vincent Children’s Hospital hosted a picnic for former patients and their families in the hospital’s neonatal intensive care unit (NICU). The picnic also honored the unit’s medical heroes, past and present, who have provided life-saving care to the community’s tiniest and youngest patients for over 50 years.
ALLOUEZ, WI
wearegreenbay.com

‘I love this city’: Former Green Bay Mayor Jim Schmitt not running for fifth term

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Former Green Bay Mayor Jim Schmitt announced on Friday that he will not be seeking a fifth term in 2023. I’m humbled by the encouragement I have received from friends and residents of our community to run for Green Bay Mayor for a fifth term. People know how much I love this city and that I will do anything I can to make its citizens proud by building a world-class city. While my future plans are undetermined at this point, I do know that I will not be seeking the office of mayor at this time, but I will be available to help move our community forward.
GREEN BAY, WI
Fox11online.com

Finalists announced for 'The Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin' contest

(WLUK) -- The finalists are in for the coolest things made in Wisconsin. Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce announced Wednesday that 16 products are moving on to the next round of voting. They include a fire truck from Pierce Manufacturing, based in Appleton, and the Mark W. Barker, a ship made in Sturgeon Bay.
WISCONSIN STATE
wearegreenbay.com

‘Little Doug’ continues to beat odds at Texas hospital

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — An 8-year-old Green Bay boy who has captured the hearts of many in northeast Wisconsin continues to fight a brave and courageous battle after getting an infection on a mechanical pump implant. He was recently taken to Houston to receive care at the Children’s...
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Final Brown County Frogger event focuses on yielding to pedestrians

BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – The third and final countywide ‘Frogger’ is just around the corner and pairs perfectly with National Pedestrian Safety Month in October. Frogger is a Crosswalk Education and Enforcement event and is part of the Yield to Your Neighbor campaign that is put on by a local nonprofit, Wello, which partners with law enforcement and municipal leaders to promote safety across local communities.
BROWN COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

$300K needed to renovate Fox River Trail, organization looking for help

GREENLEAF, Wis. (WFRV) – The Friends of the Fox River Trail announced the public launch of a capital campaign to repave the 22-year-old Fox River Trail and expand the pavement 3.4 miles into Greenleaf. Greenleaf is an unincorporated census-designated place in Brown County inside Wrightstown. “People I’m sure have...
GREENLEAF, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Boys’ discoveries in 1930’s farm fields around West Bend | By Dave Bohn

West Bend, WI – Over the last 15 years, Dave Bohn has been writing down memories of his childhood, growing up on the family farm, just south of West Bend on Hwy P. He hopes his writings will preserve the often-overlooked stories of ordinary farmers and everyday farm life in rural Washington County during the Great Depression through the eyes of a local farm boy.
WEST BEND, WI

