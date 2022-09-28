Read full article on original website
Homemade Pizza and special Spring Roll recipe at Crooked Joker Lounge in Suamico
(WFRV) – There’s a new place to go with friends or for a date night, a place where you can have great conversation and pick your setting plus explore some great drink specials. Plus the food at the Crooked Joker includes homemade pizza and a spring roll recipe...
Pet Saver: Scout
Meet Scout, a 1-year-old pup available for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society Green Bay Campus!. He is 75lbs of love and youthful energy. Like all dogs at WHS, he is neutered, vaccinated, and microchipped, plus his adoption fee has been reduced to $75 to help him find his match!
‘Turn out in force’: Packers, Bucks, Brewers team up with local veterans for Stars and Stripes Honor Flight
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Wisconsin’s three major sports organizations are teaming up to take Korean War and Vietnam War veterans to Washington D.C. for this year’s ‘Flight of Champions’ on October 8. The Stars & Stripes Honor Flight announced the details of the three...
‘It’s a wonderful thing’: Rock the Block recipient grateful for community’s help
MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV) – Rock the Block, an initiative with the purpose of getting neighbors and the greater community together to improve their city, made a stop in Menasha through the Greater Fox Cities Area Habitat for Humanity. The project helped out a Menasha widow and her son, who...
Come see cabbages fly at the World Championship Cabbage Chuck this weekend
(WFRV) – It’s one of those events that you’ll never forget attending and for many in the area, the World Championship Cabbage Chuck is a tradition. Local 5 Live took viewers to Shiocton ahead of this weekend’s event with details. Details from cabbagechuck.org:. Event: 16th Annual...
Ariens Nordic Center showing major progress
BRILLION, Wis. (WFRV) – The Ariens Nordic Center has been under construction for some time now with the goal of becoming a world-class facility and on Friday, Ariens Co. hosted an open house to highlight the progress being made. With plans to open in December of 2022, the Ariens...
‘This place has been my life’: Seymour bar goes up for sale
SEYMOUR, Wis. (WFRV) – Petticoat Junction in Seymour has hit the market, as the establishment announced it was recently put up for sale. In a post on Petticoat Junction’s Facebook page, the establishment has been put up for sale. The post goes into detail about everyone who helped throughout the years.
INTERVIEW: Bras of the Bay
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - October will be here in a few days, which means Breast Cancer Awareness Month. On October 13, BayCare Clinic will host its 8th annual Bras of the Bay at the Resch Expo. To help raise awareness about breast reconstruction, the clinic encouraged local businesses and individuals to decorate and display a bra. The public can vote on their creations online between October 1 and October 12, and the winner will be announced at the gala.
‘Connect on shared experiences’: HSHS St. Vincent Children’s Hospital hosts picnic for former NICU patients and families
ALLOUEZ, Wis. (WFRV) – HSHS St. Vincent Children’s Hospital hosted a picnic for former patients and their families in the hospital’s neonatal intensive care unit (NICU). The picnic also honored the unit’s medical heroes, past and present, who have provided life-saving care to the community’s tiniest and youngest patients for over 50 years.
Attend the grand opening and meet adoptable aquatic pets this Saturday at J & R in Neenah
(WFRV) – They’ve been working tirelessly to rescue Aquatic Animals for years, now J & R Aquatic Animal Rescue has a place to call home. John from J & R stopped by Local 5 Live with details on how you can attend the grand opening this weekend, plus a look at some of aquatic friends and the important work the rescue does in the community.
‘I love this city’: Former Green Bay Mayor Jim Schmitt not running for fifth term
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Former Green Bay Mayor Jim Schmitt announced on Friday that he will not be seeking a fifth term in 2023. I’m humbled by the encouragement I have received from friends and residents of our community to run for Green Bay Mayor for a fifth term. People know how much I love this city and that I will do anything I can to make its citizens proud by building a world-class city. While my future plans are undetermined at this point, I do know that I will not be seeking the office of mayor at this time, but I will be available to help move our community forward.
Green Bay Wisconsin Woman ‘Off’d’ Man, Kept His Head and Privates in a Bucket
Back in March, a Green Bay Wisconsin woman named Taylor Denise Schabusiness, dismembered a guy. What a starting sentence, huh? O.K. let's try to dig deeper into this bizarre tale... New York Post. Authorities in Green Bay, Wi hit Tayor with a bunch of charges after this all went down...
Finalists announced for 'The Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin' contest
(WLUK) -- The finalists are in for the coolest things made in Wisconsin. Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce announced Wednesday that 16 products are moving on to the next round of voting. They include a fire truck from Pierce Manufacturing, based in Appleton, and the Mark W. Barker, a ship made in Sturgeon Bay.
Bosse’s News & Tobacco announces new location in northeast Wisconsin
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – One of the oldest and largest newsstands in the State of Wisconsin is staying in the northeast section of the state. Bosse’s News & Tobacco first opened in 1898 and has offered various products ranging from cigars and souvenirs to maps and postcards.
‘Little Doug’ continues to beat odds at Texas hospital
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — An 8-year-old Green Bay boy who has captured the hearts of many in northeast Wisconsin continues to fight a brave and courageous battle after getting an infection on a mechanical pump implant. He was recently taken to Houston to receive care at the Children’s...
Windigo Fest: Wisconsin largest Halloween Festival kicks off today in Manitowoc
(WFRV) – Wisconsin’s largest Halloween Festival kicks off today and Local 5 Live gives viewers a front row seat. For all things Halloween, you’ll want to head to Manitowoc starting tonight for Windigo Fest!. Windigo Fest is happening today – Sunday at the Manitowoc Expo Grounds. For...
Final Brown County Frogger event focuses on yielding to pedestrians
BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – The third and final countywide ‘Frogger’ is just around the corner and pairs perfectly with National Pedestrian Safety Month in October. Frogger is a Crosswalk Education and Enforcement event and is part of the Yield to Your Neighbor campaign that is put on by a local nonprofit, Wello, which partners with law enforcement and municipal leaders to promote safety across local communities.
$300K needed to renovate Fox River Trail, organization looking for help
GREENLEAF, Wis. (WFRV) – The Friends of the Fox River Trail announced the public launch of a capital campaign to repave the 22-year-old Fox River Trail and expand the pavement 3.4 miles into Greenleaf. Greenleaf is an unincorporated census-designated place in Brown County inside Wrightstown. “People I’m sure have...
Boys’ discoveries in 1930’s farm fields around West Bend | By Dave Bohn
West Bend, WI – Over the last 15 years, Dave Bohn has been writing down memories of his childhood, growing up on the family farm, just south of West Bend on Hwy P. He hopes his writings will preserve the often-overlooked stories of ordinary farmers and everyday farm life in rural Washington County during the Great Depression through the eyes of a local farm boy.
‘Wisconsin is pulling for him’: Little Doug to receive new heart pump
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – About one week ago, Local 5’s Barrett Tryon found out Little Doug was back in the hospital after his heart pump became infected. Firefighters from Green Bay went down to Children’s Hospital in Milwaukee to surprise Little Doug and comfort him. A...
