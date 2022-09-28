Read full article on original website
Related
Former N.Y. Gov. Andrew Cuomo Announces He Will Launch New Podcast, PAC and Gun Safety Initiative
"The past few months gave me a new perspective on politics," the embattled former governor claims in a new video announcing his myriad projects A little more than a year after an explosive report from the New York attorney general precipitated his political downfall, former Gov. Andrew Cuomo says he's back — with a PAC, a podcast and an initiative aimed at gun safety. "We have a lot to talk about to catch up," 64-year-old Cuomo says in a video posted Wednesday. He continues: "After working 24/7 in public service for many years,...
Fake Undercover NY DEC Officer Steals Rifle! What Did These Hunters Do?
Does your heart sink a little when pulled over by a police officer? Anytime you pass by a parked patrol car you slow down even if you are within the speed limit. We have immediate reactions when we encounter authority. What if the "officer" you saw was an imposter? Would you know or would you be too nervous to not realize?
Tenny vs. Holden: Laying out the issues for the 24th District
"A lot of the policies coming from Albany have made it nearly impossible for farmers to really thrive and grow," Tenney said.
Chamber holds Congressional forum
The two men vying to represent the new 19th Congressional District in Congress spoke to the local business community today.
Syracuse.com
Syracuse, NY
64K+
Followers
50K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT
Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York. Follow us on Twitter at @syracusedotcomhttps://www.syracuse.com
Comments / 0