Local Sports Briefs: Two players hit aces at Fuller's

Fuller's sees two aces

Travis Decker had a hole in one at Fuller's Fairways on Aug. 27, using a gap wedge on the 125-yard 13th hole. His witness was Scott Marshall.

Brad Fox sank a hole-in-one at Fuller's Fairways on Sept. 24, with an 8-iron on the 140-yard 8th hole. His witnesses were Evan Fox, Darla Dutro and Darren Dutro.

Rosecrans holding golf scramble

The annual Rosecrans golf outing will be Sunday, Oct. 9 at Green Valley. Cost is $40 player and does not include cart, and the closest to pin on each hole is $25. There will also be a skins game, food and drink.

Checks should be made out to BAA (Bishops Athletic Association) and registrations can be sent to Rosecrans High School or to Ed Johnston, 2407 Center Drive, Zanesville, OH 43701.

Results from Green Valley

Frank Cartwright, Don Wiles, Mark Ferguson and Dave McMillion carded 51 to win the Senior Scramble on Monday. Pat Norris, Alan Brookover and Jim Sprague were second with 53; Dan Marks, Bud Lupher, Dennis Dunlap and Doug Dovenbarger third with 54; Randy Jackson, Bruce Iden, Tom Porter and Rick Lothes fourth with 54; and Roy Reid, Virgil Chute, Dave Phillips and Ron Ayers fifth with 55.

Closest to the Pin winners were Dennis Dunlap (No. 6); Dan Hickerson (11, 15) and Dan Jones (16).

Results from ZCC

Zanesville Country Club handed out the Bob Rankin Trophy after the season-long Individual match play tournament using handicaps over the weekend.

Jack Joseph defeated Eric Holsky in the finals, 1 up. Jeff Shackelford and Tom Barone were semi-finalists.

The Heroes Landing Golf Classic was held Monday where Kevin Miller, Bob Howard, Keely Dempsey and Jim Cook won with 56. Jim Cavezza, Will Wisecarver, Troy Beros and Jason Cooper were second on a scorecard playoff with 57, while third was Brian Anderson, Scott Wilson, Matt Wallace and Todd Johnson with 57. Josh Graham had longest putt on No. 2, Jared Stewart was closest to the pin on 12; and long drive on 11 was Keely Dempsey for women and Troy Beros for men.

Results from Crystal Springs

The Crystal Springs Golf Club and Community Bank Monday Morning Senior League held its scramble on Monday, as Chuck Bailey, George Hiotis, John Hibler and Steve Reed placed first.

Second place was Rick Lashley, Doug Geyer, Randy Hoopes & Steve Hartmeyer; third went to Dwight Stewart, Nick Curry, Richard Poland & Frank Sidwell; fourth was John Williams, Ken Harris, Tim Clark & Danny Frame and fifth went to Don Blaney, Rick Bonifant, Ab Vousden & Carl Gibson.

This article originally appeared on Zanesville Times Recorder: Local Sports Briefs: Two players hit aces at Fuller's