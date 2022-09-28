Originally published Sept. 29 on KTVB.COM. If you have taken your pet to the vet recently, you might have noticed a longer wait time. The delay is because some veterinary clinics are dealing with a shortage of veterinarians. Dr. Michael Marshall is a veterinarian with Boise Animal Health and Urgent Care. Marshall said right now in the Treasure Valley, there is an overwhelming need for veterinary services to meet the...

