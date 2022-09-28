ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barcelona chief drops huge Lionel Messi free transfer hint with Argentina captain to decide future after World Cup

By Tony Robertson
 3 days ago
LIONEL MESSI'S future could see a return to Barcelona after the club's vice president dropped a huge hint about his potential return.

Barcelona and Messi parted ways in the summer of 2021 due to the Spanish giants' crippling financial state.

Lionel Messi's future is up in the air Credit: Getty Images - Getty
Barcelona's vice president Romeu has dropped a major hint about Messi's return Credit: Getty

Messi then signed a two-year deal with Paris Saint-Germain, but with that contract expiring next summer speculation has been mounting on his future.

SunSport exclusively revealed yesterday the 35-year-old has no concrete options currently on the table.

But he is not worried about this as his focus is on trying to claim World Cup glory in Qatar with Argentina.

However, Barcelona's vice president has dropped a massive hint that they will make a move to re-sign La Pulga.

In an interview with El Matí de Catalunya Ràdio, Barca vice president Eduard Romeu revealed the return of Messi would be economically viable.

He said: "If I came back, it would come for free, so I'm sure it would be viable. In any case, it's a technical and player decision."

It is understood PSG want to retain the star forward by offering him a one-year extension, but they are yet to officially make the offer.

Romeu later elaborated on how the structure of the club has changed both on and off the pitch and how this will accommodate Messi's return.

He said: "We have completely changed the structure.

"From having players with salary levels outside the market and an already large squad at the average age level, we have gone on to have players with projection and market levels, which will surely be important.

"Without sounding presumptuous, we have saved Barca but we are not financially healthy and a lot of austerity and rigour are needed and there is a lot of work to do.

"Barça will be healthy in five years. In the 2024-25 season we will be at the level that belongs to us."

He went on to reveal the club have cut £135million from their salary bill.

