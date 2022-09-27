Our economic output as an ethnicity is $2.8 trillion (with a 't')
Greetings, damas y caballeros:
A few weeks ago, I informed you that the Latino Tennessee Voices newsletter was a finalist for an international journalism award from the Online News Association.
Great news! ¡Ganamos! We won! Last Friday, The Tennessean received the Online Journalism Award for Excellence in Newsletters Portfolio for Latino Tennessee Voices and our sister newsletter Black Tennessee Voices. We were in contention with a public radio station, WBUR, in Boston and The Brazilian Report publication in Brazil.
"The judges were thrilled to see the winning organization launch newsletters to cover and engage with critical communities in the area," according to the video announcement (starts at 9 minutes, 21 seconds).
We are so proud of this work, but it would be impossible without our subscribers, who give us valuable feedback, story ideas and encouragement.
Now, on to the main newsletter, and if you haven't bought your ticket for Latino Tennessee Voices Live Storytellers at Plaza Mariachi on Oct. 13, there's still time, and there are more details below.
Latinos' economic output continues to grow
The economic power of Latinos continues to rise in the United States. It has grown so much that if U.S. Latinos represented an independent country, they would be fifth in Gross Domestic Product after the United States, China, Japan and Germany.
That is according to a report recently released by the Latino Donor Collaborative measuring economic output of Latinos at $2.8 trillion, which is above the $2.1 trillion when the organization started issuing this report in 2017. That's 33% growth in five years.
"Latinos are closing the wealth gap faster," said Ana Valdez, president and CEO of the collaborative in a conversation with me on Monday.
Her group is a think-tank that provides economic information about Latinos to the business community for the purpose of identifying trends and opportunities. That knowledge can benefit U.S. brands, she said.
"Latinos are extremely and frequently loyal," Valdez said. "They are loyal to this country, willing to work and they feel indebted to this country."
Her message is that Latinos must "get loud" to be treated with respect as consumers and in how they are represented in brands and the media. She lamented that while Latinos make up nearly 20% of the U.S. population, they are still grossly underrepresented in leading roles and in positive role models on television shows and movies.
While Latinos' consumption grew more than three times other demographic groups, the community still lags when it comes to wealth creation. In 2021, the consulting group McKinsey reported that median wealth for Latinos was $36,000 or a fifth of their white counterparts whose median wealth measured about $188,000.
At the same time, the publication Forbes recently reported that Latinos make up the fastest growing segment of households making $150,000 or more.
What else you'll find in this week's newsletter
- Jordan Mendoza shares a powerful personal essay about his being Hispanic but not being able to speak Spanish and how that made an impact on his identity.
- Marc Ramirez writes that undocumented Latinos are aging without access to government care .
- Ramirez also wrote a primer about Hispanic Heritage Month for you or friends and family who want to know more about its origins.
- Edward Segarra and Pamela Avila tell you about "must-watch" shows during Hispanic Heritage Month . One of my favorites is "Los Espookys."
- The latest Tennessee Voices video podcast I recorded was with the leaders of the Highlander Research and Education Center , which has trained civil rights and social justice leaders for 90 years. Watch and learn more about their origin story.
And if you missed it, listen to NPR correspondent Mandalit del Barco's story about Latino superheroes , which aired Tuesday.
Latino Tennessee Voices Live
This is a reminder that Latino Tennessee Voices Live Storytellers is happening Oct. 13 at 7 p.m. at Plaza Mariachi. Five members of the Latino community are sharing an intimate story with the public about how they gained agency and found empowerment. Don't miss out. Click here to purchase tickets for $10 each.
Our storytellers:
- Fabián Bedne, the first Latino immigrant Metro Councilmember
- Judge Ana Escobar, the first Latina jurist in Nashville
- Yenín Miralda EcheverrÍa, a DACA activist
- Diana Pérez, a nonprofit leader
- Miguel Vega, a real estate professional
Learn more about the program and the storytellers by clicking here .
Upcoming local events
- Sept. 15-Oct. 15: Conexión Américas, Hispanic Heritage Month hosts multiple events including the Hispanic Heritage Festival at the Nashville Zoo (Sept. 24) and the return of The Latin Party (Sept. 30). Click here for the full schedule.
- Sept. 15-Oct. 15: Nashville Area Hispanic Chamber of Commerce hosts multiple events through Hispanic Heritage Month. Check out the full list here .
- Sept. 30: The Nashville Predators are celebrating Hispanic Heritage Night on Sept. 30 in a game against rival hockey team Tampa Bay Lightning.
- Oct. 9: Pitbull comes to Bridgestone Arena.
- Oct. 11: HOLA celebrates heritage and roots with Cuban American author Vanessa Garcia.
- Oct. 13: Latino Tennessee Voices Live Storytellers program at Plaza Mariachi.
- Oct. 14: Tennessee Latin American Chamber of Commerce celebrates its first annual gala The Ignite Awards.
- Oct. 29-30: Cheekwood brings back its Día de los Muertos event to celebrate Day of Dead.
¡Muchas gracias a todos!
David Plazas is the director of opinion and engagement for the USA TODAY Network - Tennessee. He is of Colombian and Cuban descent, has studied or worked in several Spanish-speaking countries, and was the founding editor of Gaceta Tropical in Southwest Florida. He has lived in Tennessee since 2014. Call him at (615) 259-8063, email him at dplazas@tennessean.com or tweet to him at @davidplazas .
This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Our economic output as an ethnicity is $2.8 trillion (with a 't')
Comments / 0