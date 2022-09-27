Our economic output as an ethnicity is $2.8 trillion (with a 't')

Greetings, damas y caballeros:

A few weeks ago, I informed you that the Latino Tennessee Voices newsletter was a finalist for an international journalism award from the Online News Association.

Great news! ¡Ganamos! We won! Last Friday, The Tennessean received the Online Journalism Award for Excellence in Newsletters Portfolio for Latino Tennessee Voices and our sister newsletter Black Tennessee Voices. We were in contention with a public radio station, WBUR, in Boston and The Brazilian Report publication in Brazil.

"The judges were thrilled to see the winning organization launch newsletters to cover and engage with critical communities in the area," according to the video announcement (starts at 9 minutes, 21 seconds).

We are so proud of this work, but it would be impossible without our subscribers, who give us valuable feedback, story ideas and encouragement.

Now, on to the main newsletter, and if you haven't bought your ticket for Latino Tennessee Voices Live Storytellers at Plaza Mariachi on Oct. 13, there's still time, and there are more details below.

Latinos' economic output continues to grow

The economic power of Latinos continues to rise in the United States. It has grown so much that if U.S. Latinos represented an independent country, they would be fifth in Gross Domestic Product after the United States, China, Japan and Germany.

That is according to a report recently released by the Latino Donor Collaborative measuring economic output of Latinos at $2.8 trillion, which is above the $2.1 trillion when the organization started issuing this report in 2017. That's 33% growth in five years.

"Latinos are closing the wealth gap faster," said Ana Valdez, president and CEO of the collaborative in a conversation with me on Monday.

Her group is a think-tank that provides economic information about Latinos to the business community for the purpose of identifying trends and opportunities. That knowledge can benefit U.S. brands, she said.

"Latinos are extremely and frequently loyal," Valdez said. "They are loyal to this country, willing to work and they feel indebted to this country."

Her message is that Latinos must "get loud" to be treated with respect as consumers and in how they are represented in brands and the media. She lamented that while Latinos make up nearly 20% of the U.S. population, they are still grossly underrepresented in leading roles and in positive role models on television shows and movies.

While Latinos' consumption grew more than three times other demographic groups, the community still lags when it comes to wealth creation. In 2021, the consulting group McKinsey reported that median wealth for Latinos was $36,000 or a fifth of their white counterparts whose median wealth measured about $188,000.

At the same time, the publication Forbes recently reported that Latinos make up the fastest growing segment of households making $150,000 or more.

What else you'll find in this week's newsletter

And if you missed it, listen to NPR correspondent Mandalit del Barco's story about Latino superheroes , which aired Tuesday.

Latino Tennessee Voices Live

This is a reminder that Latino Tennessee Voices Live Storytellers is happening Oct. 13 at 7 p.m. at Plaza Mariachi. Five members of the Latino community are sharing an intimate story with the public about how they gained agency and found empowerment. Don't miss out. Click here to purchase tickets for $10 each.

Our storytellers:

Fabián Bedne, the first Latino immigrant Metro Councilmember

Judge Ana Escobar, the first Latina jurist in Nashville

Yenín Miralda EcheverrÍa, a DACA activist

Diana Pérez, a nonprofit leader

Miguel Vega, a real estate professional

Learn more about the program and the storytellers by clicking here .

