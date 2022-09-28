ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tolland, CT

NBC Connecticut

2 Armed Robberies Under Investigation in Watertown

Police are investigating two separate armed robberies that happened within minutes in Watertown on Friday. Officers said a man wearing a two-tone light gray sweatshirt with a dark hood and sleeves, jeans, a baseball hat and a blue cloth mask robbed the Oakville Wine and Liquor store on Buckingham Street in Oakville around 7:21 p.m.
WATERTOWN, CT
NBC Connecticut

Police Investigate Serious Crash in Hamden

Police are investigating a serious crash that happened in Hamden Friday afternoon. Officials said they responded to Circular Avenue in the area of Church Street. The road was closed in both directions but has since reopened. Drivers were asked to avoid the area and use alternate routes. It's unknown if...
HAMDEN, CT
NBC Connecticut

Man Killed in Multi-Vehicle Crash in Hamden

Police have identified a man who died after a multi-vehicle crash in Hamden on Friday. Officers were called to Circular Avenue near Beacon Street around 3 p.m. after getting a report of a crash involving two vehicles. According to police, the driver of one of the vehicles, later identified as...
HAMDEN, CT
NBC Connecticut

Police Look for Man Accused of Robbing Bristol, Southington Stores at Gunpoint

Bristol Police are looking for a person that's accused of robbing multiple stores at gunpoint Wednesday night. Officials said they were initially called to Maple End Package Store on North Avenue at about 7 p.m. While investigating that incident, officers were notified of a second robbery that occurred about 25...
BRISTOL, CT
NBC Connecticut

Connecticut State Police Dispatcher Arrested in Manchester

Manchester Police have arrested a Connecticut State Police dispatcher following an investigation, officials said. The dispatcher, Lakeisha Murphy, was arrested on Tuesday and placed on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation. Authorities said Murphy isn't authorized to represent the Department of Emergency Services and Public Protection (DESPP)...
MANCHESTER, CT
NBC Connecticut

Police Search Pond in Connection to Town Green Homicide in Enfield

Several police agencies are searching a pond in Enfield in connection to the recent death of a man whose body was found in the gazebo of the town green. A pedestrian who was walking near the town green saw a man's body in the gazebo and officers determined the man died in an apparent homicide, police said. The man has been identified as 55-year-old Christopher Kennedy.
ENFIELD, CT
Eyewitness News

Deadly motorcycle crash under investigation in South Windsor

SOUTH WINDSOR, CT (WFSB) - A deadly motorcycle crash was reported Friday morning in South Windsor. South Windsor police reported that it happened at Sullivan Avenue and Rye Street around 4:30 a.m. They said the area would be closed to drivers while they investigated. The crash involved a motorcycle and...
SOUTH WINDSOR, CT
NBC Connecticut

Police Investigating Armed Robbery at Southington Liquor Store

Police are looking for the person who robbed a Southington liquor store at gunpoint Wednesday night and they said there were other similar armed robberies as well. Officers responded to Wine Works at 1700 West St, around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday to investigate the burglary,. Just before they responded, Southington police...
SOUTHINGTON, CT
NBC Connecticut

Police Arrest Suspect in 2017 Fatal Hit-and-Run in New Haven

Police said they have arrested a suspect in a hit-and-run in 2017 that killed a 38-year-old woman. New Haven Police Chief Karl Jacobson and New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker held a news briefing Friday to give the update on the investigation into the Sept. 23, 2017, hit-and-run death of Shaneka Woods.
NEW HAVEN, CT
Daily Voice

1 Hospitalized After Serious Crash On I-91 In East Windsor

A tractor-trailer driver was injured during a crash in Connecticut. The crash on I-91 took place in East Windsor around 6 a.m., Friday, Sept. 30 near exit 45. According to the Connecticut State Police, a tractor-trailer was traveling south in the center lane when a Volkswagen in the left lane lost control going around a curve and hit the truck.
EAST WINDSOR, CT
NBC Connecticut

Police Look for Missing 3-Year-Old in Bristol

Police have issued a Silver Alert for a missing three-year-old out of Bristol. The child, Emberlee Sinon, has been missing since Thursday. The toddler is believed to be with a man named Joseph Mangan who is driving a white Toyota Corolla with Georgia plates, police said. It's unknown whether or not the two are related.
BRISTOL, CT
NBC Connecticut

Motorcyclist Killed in Crash in South Windsor

A motorcyclist has died after a crash in South Windsor Friday morning. Police said a tractor-trailer and a motorcycle were involved in a crash at Sullivan Avenue and Rye Street at 3:30 a.m. and the motorcyclist has died. Sullivan Avenue will be closed at Rye Street and detours are in...
SOUTH WINDSOR, CT
westernmassnews.com

Suspect identified after vandalizing Westfield gas station

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A Westfield gas station was vandalized over the weekend, causing serious damage. Now, police have identified a suspect. On Saturday, a man was captured on a surveillance camera, damaging a digital price sign at a Westfield gas station. On Tuesday, we spoke with the owner of...
WESTFIELD, MA
WTNH

Plainville man dies in Southington motorcycle crash

SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — A man from Plainville died in a Southington crash on Tuesday, according to police. The Southington Police Department responded to 279 Queen St. around 6:23 p.m. for a report of a car versus motorcycle crash. Police said an investigation revealed that 39-year-old David Sanabria of Plainville was driving a 2016 Guzzi […]
SOUTHINGTON, CT

