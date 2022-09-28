Read full article on original website
Harwinton Man Charged With DUI After Serious Watertown Crash, State Police Say
A Connecticut man has been arrested for an alleged DUI after a serious crash seriously injured two pedestrians. The crash took place in Litchfield County around 8:50 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 29 on Route 8 in Watertown. According to Connecticut State Police, troopers responded to the area of Route 8 North,...
NBC Connecticut
2 Armed Robberies Under Investigation in Watertown
Police are investigating two separate armed robberies that happened within minutes in Watertown on Friday. Officers said a man wearing a two-tone light gray sweatshirt with a dark hood and sleeves, jeans, a baseball hat and a blue cloth mask robbed the Oakville Wine and Liquor store on Buckingham Street in Oakville around 7:21 p.m.
NBC Connecticut
Police Investigate Serious Crash in Hamden
Police are investigating a serious crash that happened in Hamden Friday afternoon. Officials said they responded to Circular Avenue in the area of Church Street. The road was closed in both directions but has since reopened. Drivers were asked to avoid the area and use alternate routes. It's unknown if...
NBC Connecticut
Man Killed in Multi-Vehicle Crash in Hamden
Police have identified a man who died after a multi-vehicle crash in Hamden on Friday. Officers were called to Circular Avenue near Beacon Street around 3 p.m. after getting a report of a crash involving two vehicles. According to police, the driver of one of the vehicles, later identified as...
NBC Connecticut
Police Look for Man Accused of Robbing Bristol, Southington Stores at Gunpoint
Bristol Police are looking for a person that's accused of robbing multiple stores at gunpoint Wednesday night. Officials said they were initially called to Maple End Package Store on North Avenue at about 7 p.m. While investigating that incident, officers were notified of a second robbery that occurred about 25...
NBC Connecticut
Connecticut State Police Dispatcher Arrested in Manchester
Manchester Police have arrested a Connecticut State Police dispatcher following an investigation, officials said. The dispatcher, Lakeisha Murphy, was arrested on Tuesday and placed on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation. Authorities said Murphy isn't authorized to represent the Department of Emergency Services and Public Protection (DESPP)...
Multiple businesses from 3 nearby towns robbed at gunpoint within hours of each other
NAUGATUCK, Conn. — Two Naugatuck liquor stores, two Waterbury businesses, and two Watertown liquor stores have been robbed at gunpoint just hours apart from one another on Friday night. Police said at around 6 p.m., Cork and Keg Liquors, located at 430 Rubber Ave. in Naugatuck was robbed at...
Police: Dive search underway in Enfield in connection to homicide investigation
ENFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) – Enfield and state police are conducting a dive search of Freshwater Pond in connection to a recent homicide on the Enfield town green, according to officials. Freshwater Pond has been temporarily drained to a level where divers can search the pond bed with metal detectors, police said. Police identify man found […]
NBC Connecticut
Police Search Pond in Connection to Town Green Homicide in Enfield
Several police agencies are searching a pond in Enfield in connection to the recent death of a man whose body was found in the gazebo of the town green. A pedestrian who was walking near the town green saw a man's body in the gazebo and officers determined the man died in an apparent homicide, police said. The man has been identified as 55-year-old Christopher Kennedy.
Eyewitness News
Deadly motorcycle crash under investigation in South Windsor
SOUTH WINDSOR, CT (WFSB) - A deadly motorcycle crash was reported Friday morning in South Windsor. South Windsor police reported that it happened at Sullivan Avenue and Rye Street around 4:30 a.m. They said the area would be closed to drivers while they investigated. The crash involved a motorcycle and...
NBC Connecticut
Police, Firefighters Investigate Reports of Explosions on Asylum Street in Hartford
Police and firefighters have responded to 55 Asylum St. in Hartford to investigate reports of explosions. Fire officials said the explosions appear to be consumer-grade fireworks. There is a report of a broken window at a barber shop. Fire officials said the area has been secured, Hartford Police and fire...
NBC Connecticut
Police Investigating Armed Robbery at Southington Liquor Store
Police are looking for the person who robbed a Southington liquor store at gunpoint Wednesday night and they said there were other similar armed robberies as well. Officers responded to Wine Works at 1700 West St, around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday to investigate the burglary,. Just before they responded, Southington police...
NBC Connecticut
Police Arrest Suspect in 2017 Fatal Hit-and-Run in New Haven
Police said they have arrested a suspect in a hit-and-run in 2017 that killed a 38-year-old woman. New Haven Police Chief Karl Jacobson and New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker held a news briefing Friday to give the update on the investigation into the Sept. 23, 2017, hit-and-run death of Shaneka Woods.
1 Hospitalized After Serious Crash On I-91 In East Windsor
A tractor-trailer driver was injured during a crash in Connecticut. The crash on I-91 took place in East Windsor around 6 a.m., Friday, Sept. 30 near exit 45. According to the Connecticut State Police, a tractor-trailer was traveling south in the center lane when a Volkswagen in the left lane lost control going around a curve and hit the truck.
NBC Connecticut
Police Look for Missing 3-Year-Old in Bristol
Police have issued a Silver Alert for a missing three-year-old out of Bristol. The child, Emberlee Sinon, has been missing since Thursday. The toddler is believed to be with a man named Joseph Mangan who is driving a white Toyota Corolla with Georgia plates, police said. It's unknown whether or not the two are related.
NBC Connecticut
Teen Accused of Carjacking Ride-Share Drivers, Stealing Cars Listed for Sale on Social Media
A New Haven teen is accused of stealing several cars while posing as a potential buyer, then selling them, as well as carjacking two ride-share drivers, according to Wallingford police. Police said a federal grand jury returned an indictment charging a 19-year-old from New Haven with carjacking, firearm and conspiracy...
NBC Connecticut
Motorcyclist Killed in Crash in South Windsor
A motorcyclist has died after a crash in South Windsor Friday morning. Police said a tractor-trailer and a motorcycle were involved in a crash at Sullivan Avenue and Rye Street at 3:30 a.m. and the motorcyclist has died. Sullivan Avenue will be closed at Rye Street and detours are in...
39-Year-Old From Plainville Killed In 2-Vehicle Southington Crash
A 39-year-old Connecticut man was killed in a two-vehicle crash on a busy roadway. David Sanabria, age 39, of Plainville, was killed around 6:20 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 27, in Southington. According to Lt. Keith Egan of the Southington Police, said officers responded to 279 Queen St., for a report of...
westernmassnews.com
Suspect identified after vandalizing Westfield gas station
WESTFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A Westfield gas station was vandalized over the weekend, causing serious damage. Now, police have identified a suspect. On Saturday, a man was captured on a surveillance camera, damaging a digital price sign at a Westfield gas station. On Tuesday, we spoke with the owner of...
Plainville man dies in Southington motorcycle crash
SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — A man from Plainville died in a Southington crash on Tuesday, according to police. The Southington Police Department responded to 279 Queen St. around 6:23 p.m. for a report of a car versus motorcycle crash. Police said an investigation revealed that 39-year-old David Sanabria of Plainville was driving a 2016 Guzzi […]
