ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fontana, CA

Teen girl, 15, is killed alongside her fugitive dad after a shootout with police in California desert: Father was wanted over murder of his wife

By PA Media, Tom Brown For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

An abducted 15-year-old girl and her father, who was wanted over the death of the teenager’s mother, have both died following a shootout with police in California’s high desert.

It is not immediately clear if Savannah Graziano was shot by the responding deputies or her father.

Anthony John Graziano, 45, had allegedly killed his estranged wife the day before and abducted their daughter.

Investigators had issued an Amber Alert after Graziano fled. He was described as armed and dangerous.

An emergency caller reported seeing the suspect’s Nissan Frontier around Barstow, according to the sheriff’s department.

Deputies located the pickup truck and chased it on the highway for around 45 miles.

Throughout the chase, Graziano – and possibly also his daughter – was 'constantly shooting back at the deputies' through the truck’s rear window, San Bernardino County Sheriff Shannon Dicus said.

Savannah was killed after getting out of the truck during the fire-fight and running towards the deputies while wearing tactical gear, police said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lTFmw_0iDgfR2q00
Savannah Graziano, 15, has been killed in a shootout along with her father following a shootout with police in California’s high desert
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ab478_0iDgfR2q00
Savannah Graziano was reportedly abducted by her father and an amber alert was issued. Police said the girl was shot when she exited a truck’s passenger side wearing tactical gear
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RKjvJ_0iDgfR2q00
Graziano had allegedly killed his estranged wife the day before and abducted their daughter

While giving chase, the gunman put several rounds through a patrol car’s windshield and later disabled a second pursuing vehicle.

The pickup truck became disabled on the shoulder of a highway in the city of Hesperia, and the firefight ensued.

Sheriff Dicus said the girl was wearing tactical gear as she exited a truck’s passenger side and ran towards the sheriff’s deputies.

She fell to the ground amid the gunfire.

The deputies did not initially realise it was the girl who was running toward them, Sheriff Dicus said, because she was wearing a helmet and a military-style vest that can hold armoured plates.

She was taken to hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Her father was found in the driver’s seat and pronounced dead at the scene. A rifle was found inside the car.

One deputy was injured by shrapnel during the firefight, Sheriff Dicus said.

Graziano allegedly killed Tracy Martinez, 45, on Monday morning in a domestic violence event in the city of Fontana, near San Bernardino, according to Fontana police.

Family members told investigators that the couple had been going through a divorce. Ms Martinez was rushed to hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Fontana is about 35 miles south of Hesperia, on the other side of the San Gabriel Mountains.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00SGIA_0iDgfR2q00
This undated photo provided by the City of Fontana Police Department shows, 45-year-old Anthony John Graziano, believed to have been the suspect
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hWdek_0iDgfR2q00
Officers responding around 7:30am Tuesday to reports of gunfire found the victim with multiple gunshot wounds at a home in Fontana, police said in a statement

The two were spotted before the shootout at Sierra Avenue and Valley Boulevard in Fontana yesterday, after an Amber Alert was issued for the teen.

Officers responded at around 7:30am Tuesday to reports of gunfire, and found the victim with multiple gunshot wounds at a home in Fontana, police said in a statement.

The woman, believed to be the wife of the suspect, was rushed to a hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Another victim was reportedly almost hit during the shooting. MailOnline could not immediately verify their identity.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Mail

California woman, 20, is charged with murdering dad-of-five, 43, by mowing him down with car after she accused him of trying to run over a cat

A 20-year-old woman in California has been charged with murder after ramming her car into a father-of-five she accused of trying to run over a cat, said prosecutors. After a verbal altercation in Cypress on Sunday evening, Hannah Star Esser got into her Honda Civic and accelerated towards Victor Anthony Luis, 43, causing his body to 'flip several times before landing in the street,' said prosecutors.
CYPRESS, CA
NBC News

Tulsa DA's daughter is arrested after her father was stabbed

Police arrested the daughter of Tulsa County District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler, who is accused of stabbing her father — the lead prosecutor in Oklahoma's second biggest county, authorities said. Jennifer Kunzweiler, 30, remained in the hospital under police guard Wednesday, a day after she was arrested, Tulsa Police Capt....
TULSA COUNTY, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
City
Barstow, CA
County
San Bernardino County, CA
Fontana, CA
Crime & Safety
City
San Bernardino, CA
City
Hesperia, CA
San Bernardino County, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
City
Fontana, CA
CBS San Francisco

NorCal man who lived with dead roommate accused of stealing his retirement checks

CHICO, Calif. -- A Northern California man who lived with the body of his dead roommate for four years was charged with stealing his money by writing dozens of checks on his account, prosecutors said. Darren Pirtle, 57, of Chico, was charged Monday in Butte County Superior Court with identity theft and forgery. He was expected to enter a plea on Thursday. Pirtle is accused of forging checks to himself from the credit union account of Kevin Olson, 64, who hadn't been seen since October 2018, according to the Butte County district attorney's office.Olson's body was found last week on...
CHICO, CA
Daily Mail

Heartbreaking photos show Florida rescuers save dogs from homes in Orange County as they shiver in blankets after wading through toxic floodwater

Heartbreaking photos show dogs and cats being rescued from homes in Orange County after Hurricane Ian wreaked havoc across Florida this week. Wrapped in blankets, the pets shivered and snuggled close to their rescuers the brave crews waded through toxic floodwaters to get to them. Orange County Government shared the...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Amber Alert
Daily Mail

Surveillance footage captures missing Texas middle school teacher getting out of her Lexus SUV in New Orleans - amid fears 'confused' mother-of-three has 'wandered into the Mississippi River in a delirious state'

A missing Texas middle school teacher was caught on surveillance footage parking her Lexus SUV in New Orleans and walking away just one day after she disappeared. Those looking are concerned that Reynolds may have wandered into the water in a delirious state. A nonprofit search and rescue organization is...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
2urbangirls.com

Two teens killed in drive-by shooting in Florence-Firestone area

LOS ANGELES – Two teens were killed in a drive-by shooting Saturday in the unincorporated Florence-Firestone area bordering South Los Angeles. The shooting in the 1500 block of East 81st Street, near Compton Avenue, was reported around 4:23 p.m., according to the Sheriff’s Information Bureau. Deputies found two teens in an alley, suffering multiple gunshot wounds. Both men were pronounced dead at the scene.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Fugitive#Shooting#Police#Domestic Violence#Violent Crime#Nissan Frontier#Sheriff Dicus
fox5dc.com

Legendary boxing trainer shot, killed in DC

Arthur "Buddy" Harrison who was well known in DMV for his community service and boxing gym was shot and killed outside of his Southeast, D.C. on Saturday morning, according to police. FOX 5's Nana-Séntuo Bonsu has the latest on the investigation into the shooting and how community members are remembering Buddy.
Daily Mail

Michigan news anchor, 31, who put her career on hold to raise her children dies after an 11-month battle with blood cancer

A former Michigan news anchor died at age 31 on Wednesday after an 11-month battle with a rare blood cancer, leaving behind her husband and two young children. Faith Rempe, who was known as Faith Gantner when she appeared on WNEM-TV5, was diagnosed with myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS) in October 2021, just three weeks after her second son was born.
MICHIGAN STATE
kslnewsradio.com

Motorhome crash in Idaho sends two Utahns to the hospital

BANNOCK COUNTY, Idaho — The Idaho State Police continue to investigate a motorhome crash that occurred Sunday afternoon, involving a pair of individuals from Centerville. The ISP says the crash occurred on northbound I-15 at milepost 51, near McCammon, Idaho, at 12:45 p.m. Police say a 2007 Holiday Rambler...
MCCAMMON, ID
CBS LA

San Bernardino mother opens up on son's overdose death hoping to raise awareness of the dangers of fentanyl

A San Bernardino mother is opening up about about her son's death in 2021, hoping that her story will hope raise awareness about the true dangers of fentanyl. Last August, Victor Aguilar purchased what he thought were two Percocet pills. However, they turned out to be laced with a deadly dose of fentanyl. He took one of the full pills, while his girlfriend, Alicia Hafey, took half of the other. While Hafey woke up sick the next morning, Aguilar's parents found him unresponsive in their Apple Valley home, rushing him to a hospital where he remained on life support for 19 days...
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Desert
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS LA

Man convicted of stabbing Pomona woman to death, killing her dog, then setting her apartment on fire

An Inglewood man was convicted Monday of murdering a woman he briefly dated, killing her dog, then setting fire to her Pomona apartment.Chaumon Wayan Tyner, 53, was convicted using scissors to murder Ronnie Sue Wall on March 16, 2019. He was also convicted of cruelty of an animal for killing her Yorkshire terrier, Bentley, and arson of an inhabited structure."The defendant's actions in this case were brutal and depraved," Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascon said.Tyner and Wall had met through an internet dating site, and they dated for just 28 days, Deputy District Attorney Phil Stirling said. Wall was stabbed 11 times with the scissors, and Tyner ransacked her home after killing her, then started a fire before taking off with her car. The apartment's sprinkler system put out the flames.Authorities believe the couple argued, and telephone records indicated he stayed in the apartment after the killing, Stirling said. He was arrested nine days later by Pomona police and has been in jail since.Tyner, who had a prior strike from 2003 for robbery, faces a potential state prison sentence of nearly 70 years to life when he is sentenced on Oct. 27.
POMONA, CA
CBS LA

Nurse accused in fiery crash that killed 6 in Windsor Hills denied bail, move to psychiatric facility

Bail was denied to a nurse charged in a horrific crash that killed five people and an unborn baby in Windsor Hills last month.Nicole Lorraine Linton, 37, was in court Monday as her attorney, Halim Dhanidina, asked the court to allow her to be released to a mental health treatment facility and be electronically monitored. Dhanidina said Linton wouldn't be able to get up and leave.Prosecutors had objected to the request, saying the defense's suggestion that she suffered an "apparent lapse of consciousness" during a mental health crisis in the moments leading up to the crash "defies logic."Superior Court Judge...
VIEW PARK-WINDSOR HILLS, CA
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

625K+
Followers
66K+
Post
298M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy