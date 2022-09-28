ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Long Dry Spell Continues; Ian Remains Far To The East

DRY AUTUMN WEATHER CONTINUES: Alabama’s weather won’t change much for the next 7-10 days as the dry pattern continues. We are forecasting sunny pleasant days and fair cool nights over the weekend, and through all of next week. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s over the weekend, and close to 80 degrees most of next week. Lows will be mostly in the 50s. See the daily Weather Briefing video for maps, graphics, and more details.
ALABAMA STATE
Sunny Pleasant Days, Fair Cool Nights

NO RAIN THROUGH NEXT WEEK: Alabama’s weather will stay dry for at least the next seven days. Expect sunny pleasant days and clear cool nights through the weekend. Highs will be in the 70s, with lows in the 50s. Delightful autumn weather. NEXT WEEK: The dry pattern continues; we...
ALABAMA STATE
No Rain in Our Immediate Future Across Central Alabama

THE CENTRAL ALABAMA WEEKEND: What a perfect weekend for outdoor activities. Skies will be sunny, and it will feel very nice as today’s highs will reach the mid 70s to the lower 80s. Sunday will be a carbon-copy of today, as skies will remain sunny, with highs in the mid 70s to the lower 80s.
ALABAMA STATE
No Rain For Alabama Through Next Week; Ian Stays Well To The East

ANOTHER COOL START: Here are some temperatures across Alabama just before sunrise…. Look for sunshine in full force again today with a high in the mid 70s; the average high for Birmingham on September 29 is 82. TOMORROW THROUGH THE WEEKEND: Dry weather continues with sunny pleasant days and clear...
ALABAMA STATE
Alabama NewsCenter — Sol y Luna Tapas & Tequilas is an Alabama original

This restaurant, when it originally opened in 1998, introduced Birmingham to an elevated version of Mexican cuisine. Beautifully plated, delicious, imaginative dishes were served alongside premium tequilas meant to be sipped and savored in a sophisticated space that celebrated an ancient culture and encouraged a true dining experience. This same...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Category 4 Hurricane Ian Makes Landfall Near Cayo Costa, Florida

EXTREMELY DANGEROUS CATEGORY 4 HURRICANE IAN MAKES LANDFALL IN SOUTHWESTERN FLORIDA. NOAA Doppler radar imagery indicates that the eye of Ian made landfall along the southwestern coast of Florida near Cayo Costa around 305 PM EDT (1905 UTC). Data from an Air Force Reserve reconnaissance aircraft indicate that Ian’s maximum sustained winds were estimated to be near 150 mph (240 km/h). The latest minimum central pressure estimated from reconnaissance data is 940 mb (27.75 inches).
FLORIDA STATE
1 pm NHC Update: Ian Very Close to Landfall

1 PM EDT IAN POSITION UPDATE… HURRICANE CONDITIONS SPREADING ACROSS PORTIONS OF SOUTHWESTERN FLORIDA. A River, Estuary, and Coastal Network station at Redfish Pass, Florida, recently reported sustained winds of 75 mph (121 km/h) and a wind gust of 100 mph (161 km/h), while a Weatherflow station near Sanibel Island, Florida, recently reported sustained winds of 77 mph (124 km/h) and a wind gust of 107 mph (172 km/h). The Earth Networks Station at the Naples Grande Beach Resort recently reported a wind gust of 112 mph (180 km/h.)
FLORIDA STATE

