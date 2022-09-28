DRY AUTUMN WEATHER CONTINUES: Alabama’s weather won’t change much for the next 7-10 days as the dry pattern continues. We are forecasting sunny pleasant days and fair cool nights over the weekend, and through all of next week. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s over the weekend, and close to 80 degrees most of next week. Lows will be mostly in the 50s. See the daily Weather Briefing video for maps, graphics, and more details.

