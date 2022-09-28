Formula 1 Launch Party on Las Vegas Strip in Nov. 2022

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix race may be a year away but the fans will get a chance to experience some of that excitement during a free launch party in November on the Las Vegas Strip.

Formula 1 announced the event in a Wednesday morning news release and said the party will take place on Nov. 5, 2022, from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

The party will be at Caesars Palace and will be open to the public. There will be several Formula 1 race teams and drivers. Drivers are also expected to hit high speeds in front of some of the world’s most iconic landmarks, the news release stated.

“Fans can enjoy pulse-racing activities, including the Formula 1 Pit Stop challenge – where they get a hands-on experience and can attempt to swap a Formula 1 car’s wheels in under three seconds – as well as Formula 1’s Esports simulators – which offer fans the chance to race head-to-head on the official Formula 1 game – along with additional activations, car and trophy photo opportunities, and giveaways.”

The first 500 fans (21 and older) to attend the party will have a chance to get a complimentary ticket for a private VIP celebration that same night that will include a performance by The Killers.

Here is a lineup of the activities:

11 a.m. -The Launch Party begins with the Pit Stop Challenge, Esports Simulators, activations, car and trophy photo opportunities, and more in the Fan Zone at Caesars Palace

5:50 p.m. – Live Car Run on Las Vegas Blvd. with drivers from Oracle Red Bull Racing and Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Teams

6:30 p.m. – Drone show above Caesars

6:45 p.m. – Introduction of drivers and teams on the main stage

11 p.m. – Official afterparty with Alesso at OMNIA Nightclub

Tickets for the 2023 Las Vegas Grand Prix will go on sale soon.

