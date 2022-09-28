HURON, S.D.(KOKK)- Huron High School’s homecoming queen nearly missed her own coronation. Say Ma is a member of the Tiger girl’s tennis team and was in in Mitchell Tuesday for the ESD Conference tournament. Coronation was scheduled at the Huron Arena that night after the Huron-SF Washington volleyball match. Huron tennis coach Rachel Kary said many factors came together including the tournament being just 50 miles away in Mitchell and the volleyball match going five sets.

HURON, SD ・ 1 DAY AGO