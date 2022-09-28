Read full article on original website
Related
KELOLAND TV
Will it snow in South Dakota this October?
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The leaves have just started fading into oranges, reds and yellows and many people have already started wondering: When will it snow?. First, let’s look at when temperatures across the area will cool down. KELOLAND meteorologist Brian Karstens explained Hurricane Ian is currently slowing down weather patterns, which in turn is stalling rain patterns.
KELOLAND TV
Soybean harvest begins early in eastern SD
COLTON, S.D. & ELK POINT, S.D. (KELO)– Farmers are in the fields a little earlier than usual this fall. Dry, hot conditions has much of the soybean crop in eastern South Dakota ready to go. And the conditions are turning out a wide variety of yields. It’s not the...
KELOLAND TV
Millions on the way for South Dakota railroads
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota is the recipient of two federal grants from the Federal Railroad Administration (FRA) to enhance railroad safety and efficiency, according to a release from the U.S. DOT. Over $4 million is being awarded in the form of three grants, one of which...
hubcityradio.com
Natural gas cost expected to rise by the winter
YANKTON, S.D.(WNAX)- As temperatures cool, there will be more reliance on natural gas to keep our homes warm. Luke Hansen, Manager of Gas Supply for Northwestern Energy, says they have been watching prices rise. Hansen says it all adds up to higher prices. Hansen says despite that, they anticipate that...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
South Dakota’s Underwater Ghost Town in the Black Hills
Lake Pactola in the Black Hills supplies Rapid City with a lot of its water and is also a large part of the state's flood control plan. You may be thinking, "I didn't even know there was an underwater ghost town in South Dakota!" You're probably not alone, but- - surprise!
drgnews.com
Boaters/cabin owners should be mindful of low water levels in southeast South Dakota
As summer transitions to fall, South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks wants boat/cabin owners to be aware of low water levels in some areas. One of the primary concerns with these low water levels has been launching and loading boats, but cabin owners need to be aware of water levels as well.
KELOLAND TV
READ: RFP from Hillsdale professor to revise social studies standards in South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The State of South Dakota is paying retired Hillsdale College professor William Morrisey $200,000 to facilitate a revision of the state’s social studies content standards. Morrisey was selected by the state after submitting an RFP for the contract. The state has not told...
The Biggest Landowner in Minnesota Will Shock You
Read More: Who Owns The Most Land In South Dakota? Story Source: World Population Review Story Source: Stacker Website [carbongallery id="62b1e16becd83213cb8ac9e2"]. ">recent study, around 75 percent of the land in Minnesota is privately owned. Of course, the Federal Government owns places like the Superior National Forest and Voyagers National Park,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KELOLAND TV
City looks to dismiss slaughterhouse injunction
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – The city of Sioux Falls has made a motion to dismiss a civil suit filed by the group looking to stop future slaughterhouses in the city. Earlier this month, Smart Growth Sioux Falls filed a lawsuit against the city to prevent Wholestone Farms from building a pork plant near Interstate 229 and Benson Road. The motion from attorney Reed Rasmussen, the attorney for Mayor Paul TenHaken and Sioux Falls City Council members, says Smart Growth Sioux Falls lacks standing and the “complaint fails to state a claim upon which relief can be granted.”
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Farmers Turning To Robots To Ease Labor Shortages
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Automated ordering kiosks at restaurants and self-checkout lines at grocery stores are becoming commonplace. As labor shortages continue to be a problem across the board in the United States, some companies are turning to machines. That includes farmers, who are looking...
newscenter1.tv
Asphalt crack sealing projects scheduled in northwest South Dakota
BELLE FOURCHE, S.D. – An asphalt crack sealing project will begin on Monday, October 3, 2022. The project will begin on SD Highway 34 and US Highway 85 which is north of Belle Fourche will follow. A second crew will also start working on SD Highway 20 and with...
wnax.com
Harvest Weather Forecast Calls For Warm And Dry Conditions
Harvest has now begun within the region and farmers are wondering what the weather forecast will be for the next few weeks. Laura Edwards is the South Dakota State Climatologist. She says the weather is predicted to be very nice for the next few weeks, allowing farmers to get considerable amount of this year’s crops harvested. Edwards says during the next week throughout the Midwest, conditions will remain dry with temperatures in the upper 70’s to 80’s. At this time of year many farmers are concerned about the season’s first frost. However, Edwards says for many farmers within the region the crops have matured to the point where a frost may not hurt yields, and in fact could be beneficial. Hurricane Ian is expected to hit the Florida Gulf Coast this week, but Edwards doesn’t expect any moisture from than hurricane to reach the upper Midwest. The South Dakota climatologist says as beneficial as it is to have dry weather during the harvest, it also is disappointing news because the drought continues. Edwards says at this time of the year is when we normally would received much needed rains to re-charge our soil moisture levels.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
dakotanewsnow.com
South Dakota Xcel line workers sent to restore hurricane damage
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - As Hurricane Ian makes landfall, Xcel Energy is sending South Dakota lineworkers to support restoration efforts in Florida. Xcel Energy is providing approximately 270 contract workers who are currently en route. The company’s support could possibly grow as the Category 4 storm hovers on the brink of being classified as a Category 5 hurricane. The lineworkers are from South Dakota, Colorado, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, New Mexico, and Texas.
gowatertown.net
Noem pledging to eliminate South Dakota’s sales tax on groceries (Audio)
South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem is proposing to eliminate the state sales tax on groceries. Noem says individuals and families are struggling and she blames the current economic conditions on President Joe Biden, his people and his policies. Noem says cutting the sales tax on groceries is one way to...
KELOLAND TV
Shoppers receptive to grocery tax repeal
SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — South Dakota grocery shoppers say they’re encouraged about the possibility of the state sales tax on food being repealed. Governor Kristi Noem’s campaign promise to repeal the state sales tax on grocery items if she is re-elected indicates growing bi-partisan support for such a move.
kxrb.com
You Could Wait Out Doomsday In a Fancy Bunker in South Dakota
South Dakota may not have creepy crawlies like they do in Australia. But, there are a fair amount of snakes to be found here. A few can be found in the Black Hills, some enjoy life on the west-river plains and several are concentrated in the southeastern part of the state along the Missouri River.
sdstandardnow.com
Noem does a one-eighty on grocery sales tax repeal. She was agin’ it a few months back, now she’s fer it.
Yesterday in Rapid City Gov. Kristi Noem said she’ll work to repeal South Dakota’s sales tax on groceries. Has she suddenly seen the light on this long-standing pillar of unfair taxation, which lays a disproportionally heavier burden on people in lower income brackets than it does on those with more money to spend?
KELOLAND TV
SD regulators want public meeting on Xcel rate hike
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota customers of Xcel Energy will get to air their views at a public meeting regarding the company’s proposal to raise electricity rates. Some customers from Sioux Falls have already made their opposition to the $44.1 million request known through emails and phone calls to the South Dakota Public Utilities Commission.
hubcityradio.com
South Dakota Transportation Committee met Thursday
PIERRE, S.D.(DRGNews)- The South Dakota Transportation Commission met Thursday in Pierre. Department Secretary Joel Jundt said their transportation plan was accepted by the federal government. Jundt said they also had their electric vehicle charging port plan approved. Jundt says it will take some time to get those charging stations online.
Can the Woolly Bear Caterpillar Predict the Winter in South Dakota?
Can the Woolly Bear Caterpillar Predict the Weather?. Take a fall hike through the woods and you may find that familiar-looking brown and black caterpillar. Some call it a Woolly Bear or a Fuzzy Wuzzy, or its lesser-known name, the Isabella Tiger moth. Yet some call it a hedgehog caterpillar. Whatever you call it, studying this fascinating creature can bring some predictions about how the seasons will progress in your area.
Comments / 0