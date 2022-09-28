Harvest has now begun within the region and farmers are wondering what the weather forecast will be for the next few weeks. Laura Edwards is the South Dakota State Climatologist. She says the weather is predicted to be very nice for the next few weeks, allowing farmers to get considerable amount of this year’s crops harvested. Edwards says during the next week throughout the Midwest, conditions will remain dry with temperatures in the upper 70’s to 80’s. At this time of year many farmers are concerned about the season’s first frost. However, Edwards says for many farmers within the region the crops have matured to the point where a frost may not hurt yields, and in fact could be beneficial. Hurricane Ian is expected to hit the Florida Gulf Coast this week, but Edwards doesn’t expect any moisture from than hurricane to reach the upper Midwest. The South Dakota climatologist says as beneficial as it is to have dry weather during the harvest, it also is disappointing news because the drought continues. Edwards says at this time of the year is when we normally would received much needed rains to re-charge our soil moisture levels.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 3 DAYS AGO