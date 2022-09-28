ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mccook County, SD

Comments / 0

Related
KELOLAND TV

Will it snow in South Dakota this October?

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The leaves have just started fading into oranges, reds and yellows and many people have already started wondering: When will it snow?. First, let’s look at when temperatures across the area will cool down. KELOLAND meteorologist Brian Karstens explained Hurricane Ian is currently slowing down weather patterns, which in turn is stalling rain patterns.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Soybean harvest begins early in eastern SD

COLTON, S.D. & ELK POINT, S.D. (KELO)– Farmers are in the fields a little earlier than usual this fall. Dry, hot conditions has much of the soybean crop in eastern South Dakota ready to go. And the conditions are turning out a wide variety of yields. It’s not the...
ELK POINT, SD
KELOLAND TV

Millions on the way for South Dakota railroads

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota is the recipient of two federal grants from the Federal Railroad Administration (FRA) to enhance railroad safety and efficiency, according to a release from the U.S. DOT. Over $4 million is being awarded in the form of three grants, one of which...
TRAFFIC
hubcityradio.com

Natural gas cost expected to rise by the winter

YANKTON, S.D.(WNAX)- As temperatures cool, there will be more reliance on natural gas to keep our homes warm. Luke Hansen, Manager of Gas Supply for Northwestern Energy, says they have been watching prices rise. Hansen says it all adds up to higher prices. Hansen says despite that, they anticipate that...
YANKTON, SD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Mccook County, SD
State
South Dakota State
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

The Biggest Landowner in Minnesota Will Shock You

Read More: Who Owns The Most Land In South Dakota? Story Source: World Population Review Story Source: Stacker Website [carbongallery id="62b1e16becd83213cb8ac9e2"]. ">recent study, around 75 percent of the land in Minnesota is privately owned. Of course, the Federal Government owns places like the Superior National Forest and Voyagers National Park,...
MINNESOTA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Harvesting#Soybeans#Business Industry#Agriculture Industry#Linus Business
KELOLAND TV

City looks to dismiss slaughterhouse injunction

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – The city of Sioux Falls has made a motion to dismiss a civil suit filed by the group looking to stop future slaughterhouses in the city. Earlier this month, Smart Growth Sioux Falls filed a lawsuit against the city to prevent Wholestone Farms from building a pork plant near Interstate 229 and Benson Road. The motion from attorney Reed Rasmussen, the attorney for Mayor Paul TenHaken and Sioux Falls City Council members, says Smart Growth Sioux Falls lacks standing and the “complaint fails to state a claim upon which relief can be granted.”
SIOUX FALLS, SD
cowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming Farmers Turning To Robots To Ease Labor Shortages

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Automated ordering kiosks at restaurants and self-checkout lines at grocery stores are becoming commonplace. As labor shortages continue to be a problem across the board in the United States, some companies are turning to machines. That includes farmers, who are looking...
WYOMING STATE
wnax.com

Harvest Weather Forecast Calls For Warm And Dry Conditions

Harvest has now begun within the region and farmers are wondering what the weather forecast will be for the next few weeks. Laura Edwards is the South Dakota State Climatologist. She says the weather is predicted to be very nice for the next few weeks, allowing farmers to get considerable amount of this year’s crops harvested. Edwards says during the next week throughout the Midwest, conditions will remain dry with temperatures in the upper 70’s to 80’s. At this time of year many farmers are concerned about the season’s first frost. However, Edwards says for many farmers within the region the crops have matured to the point where a frost may not hurt yields, and in fact could be beneficial. Hurricane Ian is expected to hit the Florida Gulf Coast this week, but Edwards doesn’t expect any moisture from than hurricane to reach the upper Midwest. The South Dakota climatologist says as beneficial as it is to have dry weather during the harvest, it also is disappointing news because the drought continues. Edwards says at this time of the year is when we normally would received much needed rains to re-charge our soil moisture levels.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
dakotanewsnow.com

South Dakota Xcel line workers sent to restore hurricane damage

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - As Hurricane Ian makes landfall, Xcel Energy is sending South Dakota lineworkers to support restoration efforts in Florida. Xcel Energy is providing approximately 270 contract workers who are currently en route. The company’s support could possibly grow as the Category 4 storm hovers on the brink of being classified as a Category 5 hurricane. The lineworkers are from South Dakota, Colorado, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, New Mexico, and Texas.
FLORIDA STATE
gowatertown.net

Noem pledging to eliminate South Dakota’s sales tax on groceries (Audio)

South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem is proposing to eliminate the state sales tax on groceries. Noem says individuals and families are struggling and she blames the current economic conditions on President Joe Biden, his people and his policies. Noem says cutting the sales tax on groceries is one way to...
INCOME TAX
KELOLAND TV

Shoppers receptive to grocery tax repeal

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — South Dakota grocery shoppers say they’re encouraged about the possibility of the state sales tax on food being repealed. Governor Kristi Noem’s campaign promise to repeal the state sales tax on grocery items if she is re-elected indicates growing bi-partisan support for such a move.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
kxrb.com

You Could Wait Out Doomsday In a Fancy Bunker in South Dakota

South Dakota may not have creepy crawlies like they do in Australia. But, there are a fair amount of snakes to be found here. A few can be found in the Black Hills, some enjoy life on the west-river plains and several are concentrated in the southeastern part of the state along the Missouri River.
POLITICS
KELOLAND TV

SD regulators want public meeting on Xcel rate hike

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota customers of Xcel Energy will get to air their views at a public meeting regarding the company’s proposal to raise electricity rates. Some customers from Sioux Falls have already made their opposition to the $44.1 million request known through emails and phone calls to the South Dakota Public Utilities Commission.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
hubcityradio.com

South Dakota Transportation Committee met Thursday

PIERRE, S.D.(DRGNews)- The South Dakota Transportation Commission met Thursday in Pierre. Department Secretary Joel Jundt said their transportation plan was accepted by the federal government. Jundt said they also had their electric vehicle charging port plan approved. Jundt says it will take some time to get those charging stations online.
PIERRE, SD
ESPN Sioux Falls

Can the Woolly Bear Caterpillar Predict the Winter in South Dakota?

Can the Woolly Bear Caterpillar Predict the Weather?. Take a fall hike through the woods and you may find that familiar-looking brown and black caterpillar. Some call it a Woolly Bear or a Fuzzy Wuzzy, or its lesser-known name, the Isabella Tiger moth. Yet some call it a hedgehog caterpillar. Whatever you call it, studying this fascinating creature can bring some predictions about how the seasons will progress in your area.
ANIMALS

Comments / 0

Community Policy