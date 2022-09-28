Effective: 2022-09-30 14:08:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-30 22:15:00 EDT Target Area: Coastal Colleton HURRICANE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT STORM SURGE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT * LOCATIONS AFFECTED - Bennetts Point - Edisto Beach - Wiggins * WIND - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Equivalent Tropical Storm force wind - Peak Wind Forecast: 35-45 mph with gusts to 70 mph - Window for Tropical Storm force winds: through the next few hours - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for wind 58 to 73 mph - The wind threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Plan for dangerous wind of equivalent strong tropical storm force. - PREPARE: Last minute efforts to protect life and property should now be complete. The area remains subject to significant wind damage. - ACT: Now is the time to shelter from dangerous wind. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Unfolding - Potential impacts from the main wind event are unfolding. * STORM SURGE - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Life-threatening storm surge possible - Peak Storm Surge Inundation: The potential for 2-4 feet above ground somewhere within surge prone areas - Window of concern: Around high tide - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for storm surge flooding greater than 3 feet above ground - The storm surge threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Shelter against life-threatening storm surge of greater than 3 feet above ground. - PREPARE: Flood preparations and ordered evacuations should be complete. Evacuees should be in shelters well away from storm surge flooding. - ACT: Remain sheltered in a safe location. Do not venture outside. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Unfolding - Potential impacts from the main surge event are unfolding. * FLOODING RAIN - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Flood Watch is in effect - Peak Rainfall Amounts: No additional significant rainfall forecast - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for major flooding rain - The flooding rain threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Emergency plans should include the potential for major flooding from heavy rain. Evacuations and rescues are likely. - PREPARE: Strongly consider protective actions, especially if you are in an area vulnerable to flooding. - ACT: Heed any flood watches and warnings. Failure to take action will likely result in serious injury or loss of life. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Extensive - Major rainfall flooding could prompt many rescues. - Rivers and tributaries could rapidly overflow their banks in multiple locations. Small streams, creeks, canals, ditches may become dangerous rivers. Flood control systems and barriers could become stressed. - Flood waters could enter many structures within multiple communities; some structures become uninhabitable or are washed away. Flood waters could cover multiple escape routes. Streets and parking lots become rivers of moving water with underpasses submerged. Driving conditions become dangerous. Many road and bridge closures with some weakened or washed out. - Drinking water and sewer services could be negatively impacted. - Hazardous containers and materials could possibly be present in flood waters. * TORNADO - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: - Situation is unfavorable for tornadoes - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Tornadoes not expected - The tornado threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Tornadoes are not expected. Showers and thunderstorms with gusty winds may still occur. - PREPARE: Little to no preparations needed to protect against tornadoes at this time. Keep informed of the latest tornado situation. - ACT: Listen for changes in the forecast. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Little to None - Little to no potential impacts from tornadoes. * FOR MORE INFORMATION: - https://weather.gov/chs - https://ready.gov/hurricanes LAT...LON 3265 8039 3263 8041 3262 8043 3260 8042 3262 8040 3262 8039 3259 8040 3259 8040 3257 8039 3256 8042 3255 8042 3253 8038 3250 8036 3249 8037 3249 8039 3248 8039 3247 8041 3249 8042 3251 8044 3249 8044 3249 8045 3249 8047 3250 8049 3253 8052 3252 8052 3253 8053 3255 8054 3257 8055 3257 8056 3256 8056 3255 8057 3257 8057 3257 8058 3258 8058 3259 8059 3258 8060 3259 8061 3258 8062 3258 8063 3259 8063 3260 8065 3261 8066 3263 8066 3263 8068 3263 8068 3264 8066 3265 8067 3264 8068 3265 8068 3266 8068 3266 8067 3274 8045 3273 8045 3271 8044 3269 8042 3267 8042 3266 8041 3265 8041 3265 8039

COLLETON COUNTY, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO