CBS Sacramento

California eyes making girls flag football a school sport

REDONDO BEACH -- Elsa Morin gripped the football and launched a perfect spiral. Then the 17-year-old dodged in and out of cones and yanked the flag hanging from another girl's belt for a key defensive play. "Something about football just gets me really excited," said the senior at Southern California's Redondo Union High School. "I've always just wanted to play." Morin was among about three dozen girls who recently tried out for the school's flag football team. The scene at Redondo's field is playing out with increasing frequency in California and around the country as girls flag football soars in...
REDONDO BEACH, CA
Axios Twin Cities

Gophers' Mo Ibrahim goes for history

Data: Sports Reference; Chart: Erin Davis/Axios Visuals Gophers running back Mo Ibrahim has a chance to leave the University of Minnesota with all of the team's career rushing records. If things go perfectly, he could also end up in rare Big Ten company. Catch up fast: Ibrahim is off to a hot start to his senior year. He broke Darrell Thompson's school touchdown record last week and now has Thompson's yardage record in sight. With eight regular season games to go, he needs to average 118.5 yards to surpass Thompson, who holds the school record with 4,518. Long shot: A bowl game is all but certain, and a Big Ten title game is also possible. Ibrahim could end up playing 10 games, giving him an outside chance to become one of the top five career rushing leaders in Big Ten history. By the numbers: Ibrahim, sitting at 3,570 yards and 41 touchdowns, would need to average one touchdown and 173 yards per game to make the top five in those categories.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Orlando Sentinel

Orlando area high school football Week 7 schedule, scoreboard

Here is the Week 7 high school football schedule for Orlando area teams, including Saturday, Monday and Tuesday games that were initially scheduled for week 6. Home teams are on the bottom line. Rankings are from the Orlando Sentinel Super 16. More scoreboards: Week 5 | Week 4 | Week 3 | Week 2 | Week 1 | Preseason ©2022 Orlando Sentinel. Visit orlandosentinel.com. Distributed by Tribune ...
WINTER PARK, FL
NCAA
Sports
Axios Twin Cities

Gophers could crack top 15 ranking with homecoming win

The Gophers have steamrolled into this Saturday's homecoming game against Purdue and have a chance to crack a top 15 ranking with a win. State of play: Minnesota is 4-0 and has outscored its opponents 183 to 24. The starting defensive unit has not given up a touchdown all year. The team got its first big test last Saturday at Michigan State. The Gophers pummeled the Spartans, 34-7.The Gophers are now ranked No. 21 by the Associated Press. The last time they were a top-15 team was November 2019. Between the lines: Quarterback Tanner Morgan, who has had an up-and-down...
COLLEGE SPORTS
This Is Why Americans Say “Soccer” Instead of “Football”

A game by any other name... When I moved from Tbilisi, Georgia to California, one of the most difficult things I had to learn was to call football soccer. How can we all speak English and disagree on the name of the world's oldest sport? The 90-minute long game involves two goals, black and white checkered balls, goalies, and no hand use. This sport, of course, is soccer—or football as the majority of the rest of the world says. It's confusing that some countries call this sport "football" while Americans and a few other countries say "soccer," but apparently the British are mostly to blame. Football is one of 10 other words with very different meanings in England and America.
SOCCER
