‘No Chance of Winning’: Four female athletes challenge high school transgender policy
(The Center Square) – Four female athletes are locked in a legal battle over transgender athletes that could set major precedent for the same fight playing out in schools around the country. The four female athletes appealed to a federal court over a Connecticut policy allowing high school males...
California eyes making girls flag football a school sport
REDONDO BEACH -- Elsa Morin gripped the football and launched a perfect spiral. Then the 17-year-old dodged in and out of cones and yanked the flag hanging from another girl's belt for a key defensive play. "Something about football just gets me really excited," said the senior at Southern California's Redondo Union High School. "I've always just wanted to play." Morin was among about three dozen girls who recently tried out for the school's flag football team. The scene at Redondo's field is playing out with increasing frequency in California and around the country as girls flag football soars in...
Girls flag football approved by vote as official sport at CIF Southern Section high schools
The southern section of the California Interscholastic Federation voted Thursday to make flag football an official girls' high school sport.
Michigan high school football: Live updates from Week 6 games across MHSAA
Welcome to Week 6 of the 2022 Michigan high school football season. We're tracking MHSAA football live scores and final results from all across the state. If you have a score to report, post it on Twitter using the #mipreps hashtag. Check back later in the night on freep.com/sports for...
Gophers' Mo Ibrahim goes for history
Data: Sports Reference; Chart: Erin Davis/Axios Visuals Gophers running back Mo Ibrahim has a chance to leave the University of Minnesota with all of the team's career rushing records. If things go perfectly, he could also end up in rare Big Ten company. Catch up fast: Ibrahim is off to a hot start to his senior year. He broke Darrell Thompson's school touchdown record last week and now has Thompson's yardage record in sight. With eight regular season games to go, he needs to average 118.5 yards to surpass Thompson, who holds the school record with 4,518. Long shot: A bowl game is all but certain, and a Big Ten title game is also possible. Ibrahim could end up playing 10 games, giving him an outside chance to become one of the top five career rushing leaders in Big Ten history. By the numbers: Ibrahim, sitting at 3,570 yards and 41 touchdowns, would need to average one touchdown and 173 yards per game to make the top five in those categories.
Orlando area high school football Week 7 schedule, scoreboard
Here is the Week 7 high school football schedule for Orlando area teams, including Saturday, Monday and Tuesday games that were initially scheduled for week 6. Home teams are on the bottom line. Rankings are from the Orlando Sentinel Super 16. More scoreboards: Week 5 | Week 4 | Week 3 | Week 2 | Week 1 | Preseason ©2022 Orlando Sentinel. Visit orlandosentinel.com. Distributed by Tribune ...
Who’s lighting it up? Top girls soccer season stat leaders as of Sept. 29
The season is nearly at the halfway point and there have been some eye-catching games so far. NJ Advance Media is tracking it all and will highlight New Jersey’s top season-long stat leaders each week. Check out the lists below to see the top season-long stat leaders in three...
Gophers could crack top 15 ranking with homecoming win
The Gophers have steamrolled into this Saturday's homecoming game against Purdue and have a chance to crack a top 15 ranking with a win. State of play: Minnesota is 4-0 and has outscored its opponents 183 to 24. The starting defensive unit has not given up a touchdown all year. The team got its first big test last Saturday at Michigan State. The Gophers pummeled the Spartans, 34-7.The Gophers are now ranked No. 21 by the Associated Press. The last time they were a top-15 team was November 2019. Between the lines: Quarterback Tanner Morgan, who has had an up-and-down...
microsoftnewskids.com
This Is Why Americans Say “Soccer” Instead of “Football”
A game by any other name... When I moved from Tbilisi, Georgia to California, one of the most difficult things I had to learn was to call football soccer. How can we all speak English and disagree on the name of the world's oldest sport? The 90-minute long game involves two goals, black and white checkered balls, goalies, and no hand use. This sport, of course, is soccer—or football as the majority of the rest of the world says. It's confusing that some countries call this sport "football" while Americans and a few other countries say "soccer," but apparently the British are mostly to blame. Football is one of 10 other words with very different meanings in England and America.
North Jersey Male Athlete of the Week does it all on the football field
Bryce Hamilton had the motivation to have himself a day. The 5-foot-11, 175-pound junior totaled 27 points in the Waldwick/Midland Park football team’s 45-13 home victory against Becton on Sept. 23. “I played against Becton in the NJIC championship my freshman year, and I let up a touchdown on...
Pine-Richland selects 6 for induction into athletics hall of fame
When Pine-Richland school officials took a pause in 2018 to mark the district’s 60th anniversary, thoughts turned to seeking ways to use that milestone to chronicle the achievement and legacy of some of its outstanding graduates. As part of that effort, the district created an athletic hall of fame...
