Michigan State

Can You (Should You?) Hunt The ‘Spirit Bear’ Spotted In Michigan’s U.P. Recently?

Every year, hunters in Michigan will vie to get their black bear tags from the state, and roam out into the wilderness to bring back a trophy. This year, though, hunters in the U.P. will face a new foe that hasn't been sighted in Michigan for a long time - the recently-sited "Spirit Bear" - a blonde-colored Black Bear that is rarely seen outside of British Columbia, Canada. But can hunters... or maybe even... SHOULD hunters go after this rare sight?
Remembering Coolio’s Recent Shows in Kalamazoo and Battle Creek

We look back on Coolio's time in Southwest Michigan after he passes away at the age of 59-years old. Coolio busted onto the pop scene back in 1994 with this debut hit "Fantastic Voyage." Thanks to heavy airplay from MTV, BET, and radio stations all over the country, his first single peaked at #3 on Billboard's Hot 100 chart. The Compton, California rapper had a total of 6 Billboard Hot 100 Top 30 singles which include his 1996 hit "1, 2, 3, 4 (Sumpin' New)" which peaked at #5 and his biggest hit "Gangsta's Paradise" which stayed at #1 for 3 straight weeks after spending 38 weeks on the chart in 1995.
What Is A ‘Silver Annie’ & Why Was Kalamazoo Celebrating It In 1909?

I came across a post on a page that looks back at all the classic postcards that were once printed in Kalamazoo that gives a small glimpse into the past. One, in general, seemed to throw me off a little bit, and maybe I'm just not used to the verbiage but they were talking about Kalamazoo celebrating what they called a Silver Annie in 1909. Personally, it sounds like the name of a racehorse, but it made a little more sense when I looked it up:
No, Michigan Doesn’t Actually Have Seagulls

I moved to Michigan nearly a year ago, and it's been a little bit of an adjustment. Most of it good, but no one can possibly prepare you for the mountain of snow that gets dumped on you the first winter you spend in the mitten state. But the change...
Here Are 20 Signs That Winter Will Suck In Michigan

Michigan is an awesome state to live in all year long. The summers in Michigan are beautiful with all of the inland lakes and the Great Lakes. There are so many different things to do on the water and inland too. Getting out to some of the beautiful inland areas of Michigan are fun for hiking and plenty of other activities.
Guide To Billions of Dollars of Treasure In Michigan Great Lakes For Sale

Great news! If you've always wondered if there's buried treasure somewhere below the waters of the Great Lakes, you're on the right path. There's actually a story that came up not long ago about divers who had apparently found Confederacy Gold that was lost in Lake Michigan. It turns out there may be billions of dollars worth of treasure that has been lost to the Great Lakes, and there's actually somewhat of a map that will lead you to it. There's just one catch... It's gonna run you about $700 to $1,000.
Dating Back 2000 Years – the Hopewell Burial Mounds: Grand Rapids, Michigan

Indian burial grounds…Native American burial grounds…how about a “prehistoric” burial ground?. Going back further than European settlers and Native Americans, there were the Hopewell. History calls them ‘prehistoric’ but I personally don’t feel that’s an appropriate label. The Hopewell’s burial mounds are dated from 10 B.C. to 400 A.D. To me, those years don’t qualify as ‘prehistoric’…..Biblical times, maybe, but when I think of something ‘prehistoric’ I think of something from 500,000 years ago or more. But hey – that’s me.
What Is The Shallowest Lake In Michigan?

Deep is overrated. Give me a lake that I can sit down and talk about the Kardashians with, a lake that is shallow and superficial!. Lake Erie acts more like a river than a lake, transporting water from deeper brother lakes Huron and Ontario. Lake Erie averages around 62 feet deep, and is only thirty feet deep along much of it western basin, which cozies it up to the Michigan shorelines south of Detroit.
Was There Really a Shark Attack in Lake Michigan in 1955?

A shark attack in Lake Michigan in 1955? How is something like this even possible?. There's an old legend that claims a boy was bitten by a bull shark in Lake Michigan in 1955. That sounds impossible, right? While it's not impossible, most believe it's very unlikely. However, the story is still circulating and being talked about today.
Albion Tire Shop Performs Good Deed

It’s always nice to hear some good news, these days. Political parties have done a good job at attempting to divide the Nation, whether it’s by class, race or a simple belief in God. But kind gestures still arise in the midst of turmoil. Michigan State Troopers are recognizing a local tire repair shop that went beyond the call of duty to help a couple of folks who were suffering from hard times.
Kalamazoo’s Favorite Spots For Fantastic Indian Food

Indian food seems to be one of those divisive dishes-- you either love it or you hate it. Characterized by fragrant basmati rice, dried spices, and naan flatbread these customary dishes are full of flavor and fantastically filling. When in and around the Kalamazoo area, where do the locals go...
The Ghost Towns of Craig & Jacobsville, Michigan

These two little Upper Peninsula ghost towns sit in the Keweenaw Bay about 13 miles southeast of Houghton. The first one, Craig, located on the Soo Line Railroad, was named after early settler George Craig, who set up a homestead in 1883. A Craig post office began operating in 1884.
Coldwater Dairy Queen Clarifies They Did NOT Break Child Labor Rule

Recent news has broken about child labor violations that took place at multiple Dairy Queen stores in Bluffton, Decatur Fort Wayne, and Indianapolis in Indiana and at one location off of U.S. 12 in Sturgis, Michigan. All the violations took place under the umbrella of H&H Coldwater LCC, the Fort Wayne-based operator that owns and operates 11 Dairy Queen franchises between Indiana and Michigan. This news has sparked a misunderstanding from some people who may have mistaken this news with a rumor that the Coldwater location was responsible for this violation, to which they've quickly responded:
Michigan Has the World’s Largest Freshwater Lake

Not only is this Great Lake the biggest by area, but it's one of the deepest too. Lake Superior may be the perfect name for this giant body of freshwater. Here's a list of fun facts you may not have known about this huge Great Lake. Lake Superior Fun Facts.
