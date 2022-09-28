Read full article on original website
Partridge Creek Farm Showcases Memorial Sun Flower Garden
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - Partridge Creek Farms displayed its sunflower garden Friday, located at 1st and High streets in Ishpeming. This garden was created to represent solidarity with Ukraine, as sunflowers are the country’s national flower. Partridge Creek Farms Director May Tsupros said they wanted to pay tribute to Ukraine while bringing some natural beauty to downtown Ishpeming.
Blackrocks Brewery gears up for Oktoberfest
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - As September comes to an end, a Marquette brewery is preparing for Oktoberfest. Blackrocks Brewery is hosting a party this Saturday to introduce its seasonal Oktoberfest beer. There will be live polka music, a stein holding competition and a lot of beer. The party will feature food from DaH Pretzel Guys, The Burger Bus and Smelted Pizza.
Everything Quilting and Sewing Sale coming to Marquette
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A quilt sale is coming to Marquette. The Everything Quilting and Sewing Sale is this Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday. The Women’s Federation Club House will be filled with everything from quilt kits and sewing machines to fabric and thread. Proceeds from the event will benefit the Marquette Lions Club and the Marquette County Quilters Association.
Former Iron Mountain market, apartment building to be torn down
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - Starting Monday, the former Oliva’s Market in Iron Mountain will be demolished. The building is on the corner of Fifth and Vulcan Streets and has been vacant for six years. “The ceiling is falling in, the floor has caved into the basement, it is...
Bark River family brings smiles to community, one pumpkin at a time
BARK RIVER, Mich. (WLUC) - What started as a family farm is now something the whole community can enjoy. “We picked out a really big pumpkin - the hugest one here. We come every year. This is our third time here though this year,” said Jennifer Rouse, who visited the farm.
New Marquette Fashion Show to catwalk Marquette Saturday
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette’s very first fashion show will hit the runway this Saturday. The event was created to give U.P. designers and students a chance to showcase their skills. Marquette Fashion Show Director Pearl Ann Rose McConnell said the main goal is to give young people hoping to enter the fashion industry the experience they need.
Dickinson County bakery prepares for Oktoberfest festival
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - A Dickinson County gluten-free bakery is getting ready for this weekend’s Oktoberfest celebration in Iron Mountain. Staff are balancing preparation for the festival and a busy wedding season. Dulce Nulla Gourmet Desserts has been in downtown Iron Mountain for nearly two years. What makes...
Teens cook at the Marquette Food Co-op
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Teens are learning to cook in Marquette. The Peter White Public Library held a teen cooking class at the Marquette Food Co-op. The library invited kids from ages 11 to 18 to learn how to make different dishes using fresh and local food. On the menu Wednesday was shakshuka, a North African dish consisting of a poached egg in tomato sauce.
Marquette realtors prep for October cook-off fundraiser to benefit TV6 Canathon
MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - The TV6 Canathon is coming up. Several Marquette County realtors are holding a cook-off next month as a fundraiser to help feed a hungry neighbor. From soups to chilies, members of the RE/MAX 1st Realty team put their best dish forward Wednesday vying to be...
DNR teaches public about turkeys as more appear in Northern UP
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A public forum with three speakers talked Thursday about an increased presence of turkeys in more northern parts of the U.P. Turkeys were known to populate Dickinson, Delta and Menominee counties. Now, flocks can be found as far north as the Keweenaw. The Michigan DNR says...
Fall auction fundraiser for Fortune Lake Lutheran Camp to return Saturday
CRYSTAL FALLS, Mich. (WLUC) - An annual fall fundraiser will return to Fortune Lake Lutheran Camp in Crystal Falls, starting Saturday. For 26 years, the camp has hosted its “Fall Fest,” where quilts are auctioned off as a fundraiser. The camp’s goal is to raise $25,000. The money will be used to offset the cost of admission.
Plans announced for new Forestville neighborhood
MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - A 150-year-old U.P. company announced plans Wednesday for a new residential community named Forestville in the Marquette area. Longyear says Forestville will be a unique residential community that will bring higher-quality new homes to outdoor-active people who access Marquette and Michigan’s largest all-season trail network.
Gwinn School Pride club gets greenlight to be in homecoming parade
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Gwinn Homecoming Parade took place on Monday, Sept. 30 before the high school’s Friday night football game. The school’s LGBTQ+ Pride Club was given permission to take part in the parade. This comes after the Gwinn School District was given permission to take...
Preparing for life after death
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Talking about your own death isn’t usually easy, but it’s a necessary conversation. Making post-death arrangements before you die can take a large burden off of your family’s shoulders. Attorney Trish Davis and Funeral Director Mark Canale talk in more detail about pre-planning...
Gwinn man packs to help family affected by hurricane
GWINN, Mich. (WLUC) - A Gwinn family is preparing to go help relatives in Florida. Andy Filizetti from Gwinn has a son and daughter in Englewood, Florida. It’s also where he has ties growing up. He says the community has been destroyed. So, he’s packing food, water and other...
Fall Phantasm to return to Lakenenland Saturday
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The second Fall Phantasm annual fundraiser is returning to Lakenenland Sculpture Park Saturday. The theme for this year’s festival is myth and fire. The free event will include live music, an immersive market, workshops, theatre and dance and a number of vendors. Attendees are encouraged to dress up in their own costumes to be a part of the festivities.
US-41 reopens in Marquette after truck fire
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A truck caught fire Thursday evening, causing westbound lanes of US-41 to close between McClellan Avenue and the roundabout near UP Health System-Marquette. The stretch of highway was blocked off for around a half hour shortly after 7 p.m. No injuries were reported and the cause...
M-28 construction in Munising expected to wrap up before end of year
MUNISING, Mich. (WLUC) - There has been a three-year project that has made multiple improvements to downtown Munising on highway M-28. Those improvements include the downtown sidewalks and a roundabout. This project is also currently making some major upgrades to the city’s sewer system in the Browns Addition neighborhood on the west side of Munising. The rebuild M-28 project is finally wrapping up construction this year.
UPDATE: No injuries in Baraga Ave. fire in Marquette
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - No injuries were reported Thursday in a Baraga Ave. fire in Marquette. Around 5:15 p.m. on Thursday the Marquette City Fire Department says it responded to 136 W. Baraga Ave. for a structure fire. The fire was found on the first floor of the building. The...
Climb Out of the Darkness walk Sunday in Marquette
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Climb Out of the Darkness Marquette is holding its annual walk Sunday. The event is the world’s largest that raises awareness and support for families dealing with mental health issues, especially postpartum depression. On Sunday, they’ll have a meet and greet with information about community...
