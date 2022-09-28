ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burlington County, NJ

Comments / 0

Related
thesunpapers.com

A Moorestown resident pays it forward

Moorestown resident Cybil Jackson helped those in her community by donating $50 sneaker gift cards to 25 school-age children of the Moorestown Ecumenical Neighborhood Development, Inc (MEND). “I’ve been residing in Moorestown now (for) almost 10 years,” Jackson said. “I moved here back in 2012. When I moved here, I...
MOORESTOWN, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Burlington County, NJ
Business
County
Burlington County, NJ
Burlington County, NJ
Government
Burlington County, NJ
Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Insurance Rates#Insurance Premiums#Insurance Plans#Linus Investment#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#The State Health Benefits
insidernj.com

Jennifer Williams Scored National Endorsement for Trenton City Council

Trenton native Jennifer Williams snagged and important and potentially game-changing endorsement in a competitive four-way race to represent the 4th Ward on Trenton City Council. The endorsement from the LGBTQ Victory Fund will bring national attention and resources like money and manpower to a race that’ll help determine the future of Trenton municipal government.
TRENTON, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health Insurance
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
thesunpapers.com

Gloucester County receives HazMat Vehicle through American Rescue Plan funds

National Preparedness Month is observed each September to raise awareness about steps individuals, families and communities can take to be ready for disasters and emergencies that could happen at any time. Commissioner Denice DiCarlo, liaison to the Emergency Response Department, is excited to announce the latest acquisition to the Hazmat Response Team, the HazMat Vehicle that was acquired using American Rescue Plan funds.
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
MidJersey.News

Mercer County Officials Call on State for Major Shakeup of Trenton Water Works

HAMILTON – TRENTON, NJ (MERCER)–Hamilton Mayor Martin, State Senator Greenstein, Assemblymen DeAngelo, and Benson, Mercer County Executive Hughes, Mercer County Board of County Commissioners Chair Nina Melker, Ewing Mayor Steinmann, Hopewell Township Mayor Peters-Manning, and Lawrence Township Mayor John Ryan are joining together to call on the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection (NJDEP) to take over direct supervision and operation of Trenton Water Works (TWW) after years of failure to comply with safe drinking water obligations.
TRENTON, NJ
987thecoast.com

Plastic Bag Ban May be Amended in New Jersey; Glut of Reusable Bags

Lawmakers in Trenton may be prepared to somewhat walk back the bag ban in New Jersey. The problem is too many reusable bags have hit the market and are now winding up in landfills. A new proposed law would require stores to take back the bags; no word yet if the customer would get a refund. NJ.com reports groceries could be delivered in cardboard boxes.
TRENTON, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy